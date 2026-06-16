Richard Fahey Royal Ascot runners: Thursday team

Our columnist runs us through his hopes for Royal Ascot on Thursday.

Thursday 14:30 Whispering Moon

He’s got to really step up on his debut run at Thirsk but he will. He was too green to do himself justice that day, the penny dropped too late, but he was very strong at the line and a bit like Charted Course, the experience has done him the world of good. He’s a nice horse, we really like him, and the debut was always a springboard for the Chesham with him. I thought he did enough there – and has done enough since – to warrant a shot at it.

18:10 Golden Mind

The handicapper looks like he has him exactly where he wants right now; he has nothing in hand. But he does like Ascot, he’s run some big races here over the years, and it would be lovely if he’s back on his A-game on Thursday. He needs to be, mind.