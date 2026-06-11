Richard Fahey exclusive guide to his Saturday Chester and York runners

Our columnist Richard Fahey talks us through his team for Saturday's action at Chester and York.

YORK, SATURDAY RUNNERS BOSTON DAN – 15:35

He’s proven to be disappointing this year. He was a decent two-year-old but he paid the penalty for that and has got quite a high rating. He doesn’t work like a back number, though. I’d love to see him run a race and he does like York, so fingers crossed he runs well. KIND TOUCH – 15:35

He has scraped in at the bottom which is great. It’s amazing, the handicapper put him up 2lb the other day for sitting in his box and I’m delighted he did as he gets a run. If he wins I’ll be thanking the handicapper for once! I thought he ran okay at Musselburgh the other day, that should’ve put him at 100 per cent, it’s just whether he’s good enough. The plan was to get him in and we were the last one in, so it’s so far so good, although I am a little worried about his draw in 18. FIRST TIME – 15:35

We tried him over seven furlongs at York the other day and visually it looked like he didn’t stay. He was working well, we half fancied him first time up, but he did too much too soon and coming back to six should help him. We’re very happy with him. SUE’S LAST CHANCE – 16:15

He is a slow learner. He ran okay first time up at York and he will improve for that but he’ll need to. We’re happy with him, he tries hard and I think he is capable of winning a maiden or a novice. Whether it’s this one we’ll have to see. THEY ALL KNOW ME – 16:50

The more rain for him the better. He got the trip well at Carlisle the other day, he outstayed them, but we’re happy with him, it was great to see him win and he’s in good form. BONNIE’S BOY – 17:25

He’s just a little bit fat. As they get older sprinters do carry a little bit more. So I am worried a fraction he might need it but he’s in good form. MUSICAL TOUCH – 17:25

I’ve kept him for this race. He’s in good form, he was a little bit disappointing the other day at Ripon but it was a flag start and I couldn’t understand why there was someone standing beside him when they jumped off. We take years to get them walking beside us and they want him to jump off with somebody holding him, which is nuts. Draw a line through that. He’s in great form, we’re pleased with him, but in a typical hot York handicap we’ll need a bit of luck.

CHESTER, SATURDAY RUNNERS HAVANA RUM – 13:35

He's drawn in 10 which isn’t ideal. If the ground got slower that will level it up a little bit as they tend to race middle to stands’ side. He’s a little bit lost at the moment, I think the handicapper has got him where he wants him, but he won’t mind the ground if the rain comes and he’s in good form. It’s just whether he’s handicapped to win, we’ll have to see. PROUD NATION – 14:10

He’s a horse I really like. He didn’t stay at Hamilton the other day over the extended mile, having said that it was a warm race. We’re very happy with him, I’m looking forward to seeing him run. I don’t think he’ll mind the slower ground, I just hope he gets home. NAVY LIGHT – 14:47

He’s been a bit disappointing and beaten a few times but I do like him at home. We’ll just have to see. He’s down in grade so I would like to see him run a better race. VINTAGE CLARETS – 16:00

I’m being a little bit greedy I’m afraid but he does love slow ground and he’s got a decent draw. If he’s come out of Epsom well he should take all the beating up 3lb, but I have to take that on trust. When you get the slower ground for these horses you have to run them, so fingers crossed we get away with it. He’s still well handicapped off his revised mark.

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