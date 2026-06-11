Richard Fahey exclusive guide to his Friday York runners

Our columnist Richard Fahey talks us through his team for Friday's action at York.

YORK FRIDAY RUNNERS OUR HAVANA – 13:50

He was a decent horse at the beginning of last year and carries quite a high all-weather rating which fascinates me. He lost his way completely, but to be fair to him he’s working really well and he’s fairly fit for this York handicap. He’ll need a bit of luck but it wouldn’t be a shock if he ran a big race, for all he wouldn’t want it to get too soft. We’re very happy with him so it’s a big day for him on Friday. EXPLAININGISLOSING – 14:25

He is what he is. Things didn’t go right for him at Chester the other day so you can draw a line through that. On his third at Musselburgh the run before he probably has a chance, but if that’s good enough we’ll have to see. But you can ignore his last run. He nearly got carried into the Dee there at one stage. He’s grand, fit and in good order. COTAI BELLE – 15:00

She ran a good solid race the other day when second at Ripon, which was great to see as she’s had some tough tasks at the back end of last year. If she brings that form to the table she definitely has an each-way chance.

RAINBOW NEBULA – 16:10

He’s not drawn where I’d like out in 15 and he wouldn’t want it too quick, but I thought he ran alright in the Zetland. I was pleased enough with him first try at the trip. We’re back over 10 furlongs again and he’ll need a bit of luck from the draw but he might still have a little bit up his sleeve. I just worry there’s a few even better handicapped than him in here. CASTLE STUART – 16:10

Rainbow Nebula needs to produce his A-game and so does Castle Stuart. He’s been very disappointing and ran very free at Carlisle, he tries too hard this horse. I’ve stuck a hood on him, I haven’t had it on him at home and he doesn’t really pick the bridle up so I’d love to see him do that on Friday. On some of his York form you’d give him a chance but he needs to bounce back. GLISTENING NIGHTS – 17:18

He has got a decent draw and he is what he is but it looks like a race where there’s not anything hidden in there, so that gives him a chance. He’s fit and in great form. I’ve kept him for this race so I’d love to see him run well.

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