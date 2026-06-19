Recap Trackside Live from Royal Ascot: parade ring updates and selections

Our Trackside Live team provided parade ring updates and selections for day four of the Royal Meeting. Recap Friday's fare right here.

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Full result and review 1. BACIO 3/1 favourite

2. Sandal's Song 40/1

3. Ten Carat Harry 22/1

4. Calico Blue 22/1

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Winning reaction Juan Hernandez: "It's amazing, I'm really excited, I'm really grateful to be here. This horse is a beast. He won the race out of the gate. He broke really sharp, he almost left me there! Man, it means a lot [to win at Royal Ascot]. I work really hard for my family back in Mexico. Sorry, I'm really excited. Thanks to Wesley Ward and the owners for giving me this opportunity to come here. This is a dream come true to be here and thanks again to Royal Ascot for having me here."

Verdict Sandal’s Song, Tricky Tel and Bacio best trio.

Parade ring updates 1 Dickensian - busy little mover, always presents the same, looks well again. 2 Moojeed - solid and compact, good level of definition. 3 Revival Power - skittish which is normal for her, has come forward for reappearance. 4 Ten Carat Harry - on toes and compact, normal behaviour for him. 5 Sirius A - very colty in the paddock, early negative. 6 Bacio - very solid and muscular, plenty to like. 7 Sandal’s Song - solid bull of a horse, two handlers but very calm, likeable. 8 Ghost Mode - fit and well, never jumps out due to coat colour. 9 Comical Point 10 Baker Blue - busy little gelding, small and short coupled. 11 Simplify - good walk, plain through the coat though and doesn’t appeal lots 12 May Angel - heavy over ribs, quite a stocky build, others appeal more. 13 Jazl - okay definition, fit and fine. 14 Westport - fit and well, not a stand out. 15 Gentle George - plenty of definition. 16 Exclamation - very lean, one of the better models. 17 Ipanema Queen - little plain, doesn’t jump out. 18 Gold Digger - good level of fitness, good definition. 19 Black Star Boy - always looks well; fit and well. 20 Calico Blue - doesn’t appeal on fitness entirely, not unfit but may improve a small amount. 21 Miss Yechance - running up a little light behind, not much to her. 22 Dazzling Haze - good level of definition behind, plenty to like. 23 Sovereign Spell - fit and fine, no issues. 24 Tricky Tel - in excellent condition, shine to coat and fit. 25 Cherry Baker - plain filly, definition but doesn’t catch the eye. 26 Stargazed - little plain in the coat, two handlers but easily managed, fine. 27 Starmade - carrying a little condition, strong topline but has got warm. 28 Zelaina - spot on fitness, hasn’t developed much from two to three but fit for frame.

Full result and report 1. CAUSEWAY evens favourite

2. Ancient Egypt 10/1

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Winning reaction Aidan O’Brien: “Ryan gave him a great ride, but he is laid back and lazy. He barely does the minimum. He is a tough hardy horse and we always felt he would stay whatever trip we wanted him to. We started him at seven furlongs, then he went to a mile, then he went to a mile and a quarter, and he has gone to a mile and a half today. “He is one of those horses that you don’t know what is in there. He only just does enough. Ryan only gave him one flick, and that meant he had four up his sleeve, but he still didn’t use them as he was obviously happy he was going to do enough. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we go too much further as he has class.”

Causeway (right) justifies even-money favourite at Royal Ascot

Verdict Tough call at the top, Water To Wine is the better physical overall.

Parade ring updates 6 Water To Wine (first entry below) - saddling outside, no issues but they seem to be treating him with great care. 1 Ancient Egypt (first entry below) - showing signs of reluctance at times, hasn’t done this before. 1 Ancient Egypt - neighing on entry to pre-parade with two handlers, fairly relaxed, fit but lacking the presence of the top two. 2 Causeway - impressive mover, big moving type, no issue with refitted cheekpieces, high level of rib definition. 4 Golden Story - fussing and having a play about, high level of definition but plain compared to others. 5 Venetian Prince - always presents well, lengthy and similar type to siblings (See The Fire etc), plenty of rib definition. 6 Water To Wine - another eye catching individual, very tall but well built as well; has an easy demeanour, definitely improved physically since Newbury.

Full result and review 1. GREEN CARRERA 8/1

2. Symbol Of Majesty 18/1

3. Rosa Inglesa 11/1

4. Blingy's Sister 80/1

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Winning reaction Joseph O’Brien: “She has a big kick, and used it in the Curragh on her last two runs, she ran very big, and today we were keen that she relaxed. "Mickael gave her a super ride, she had a great set-up. I’m delighted for the guys, they’ve obviously just bought her recently from Simon and Isaac and they’ll be delighted, as we all are today. We thought she’d win last time but everything went wrong for her in the race, so we knew she was going to be better than what she was that day. She got a dream run up the rail and a great ride from Mickael with a light weight on her back. She was catching the eye from halfway, I thought. “I think if Dylan could have made the weight, he probably would have chosen her, but it’s very hard choosing in these races, you need everything to go right, and you can’t say in advance where the bias is going to be. Whether we go for another handicap or for a stakes race, you’d like to think that on the back of today she could hold her own in stakes company.”

Green Carrera, ridden by Mickael Barzalona

Verdict Bintaziza and Mixed Feelings best pair.

Parade ring updates 1 Awaken - two handlers and has got warm, fit. 2 Mubasimah - always presents the same, low slung filly, fine. 3 Hope Queen - low set filly, compact and solid. 4 Just Call Me Angel - busy and has got warm, needs to settle. 5 Spinning Lizzie - normally keen and sane again, fine. 6 Zooming 7 Seet - big bodied filly, quality type, walks well. 8 Al Rateel - lovely condition, rippling muscles and shine to coat, like. 9 Repel - compact and together, fine at best. 10 Mixed Feelings - big, strapping filly, plenty to like. 11 Quiet Mutiny - sturdy framed but doesn’t appeal on fitness. 12 Glyfada - close coupled and low set, okay. 13 True Test - very tense and tight through the shoulders, others appeal more. 14 Harlequin Breeze - others catch the eye more, plain. 15 Brigid’s Well - fit and well, no issues. 16 Blingy’s Sister - one of the better models, very fit but needs to settle. 17 Tavana - fit but on toes, has settled better in the past. 18 Harlequin Angel - might tighten up a touch, okay. 19 Bintaziza - really lovely filly, long limbed and eye catching. 20 Green Carrera - strong and fit, plenty to like. 21 She Commands - slender frame but tall; fit and well 22 Darn Hot Gallop - small filly, never impresses physically. 23 Symbol Of Majesty - very lean, have got her tuned to the minute 24 Lyrics Of Life - walks well, relaxed, fit and well. 25 Passing Thought - carries condition over ribs, others appeal more. 26 Rosa Inglesa - catches the eye, slender and very fit. 27 Spinning Around - relaxed and moves well as a result, likeable. 28 Crownright - strong but tense and tight, improved from Leicester, back bandages. 29 Thankfully - nice mover, relaxed and likeable. 30 Dream Camp - busy in the walk, moderate.

Full result and report 1. PRECISE 8/13 favourite

2. Touleen 12/1

3. True Love 5/2

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Winning reaction Aidan O’Brien: “It will be interesting to hear what Ryan said, she was a little bit slow away, I thought he did great on her, he kept out, kept her out of trouble. Delighted with her. "Delighted for everybody. I thought Ryan was very good on her. It will be interesting. When she gets there, she looks a little bit. Delighted, delighted for the lads. And True Love was third as well, lovely run. “She can do a lot of stuff, she can stay at a mile, she can step up, it will be interesting to see what Ryan says. I’m grateful and thankful to everybody for getting her here. She gets a little bit lazy, but when you do ask her, she really opens up – but that’s her. I think Ryan will probably say he was probably there a little bit earlier than he wanted, because he had to move early because he was very wide and he didn’t have any choice. I think she did great.”

Precise and Ryan Moore win the Coronation Stakes

Verdict Precise best, Black Caviar Gold for an each-way at a longer price.

Parade ring updates 1 Balantina - will tighten up for the run, has filled out at three but will keep improving. 2 Black Caviar Gold - fit and fine, similar presentation to Ireland and no adverse effect from visor. 3 Moon Target - never appealed physically as a two year old and has filled into herself a bit more, okay fitness after a break. 4 Precise - has kept improving from a fitness perspective and looks lean. Fussing and on toes a little, getting a touch warm but nothing to make over concern at this stage. 5 Rose Ghaiyyath - compact and solid, fine but no better. 6 Sukanya - fussing and on toes, did the same at Newmarket but was better at the Curragh, slender and fit. 7 Timeforshowcasing - big solid filly, workmanlike appearance, strong and fit but not an aesthetic standout. 8 Touleen - presented fit on all starts far and does so again, fine. 9 True Love - always been a big strong filly, staying on a level, similar presentation to last two runs. Nothing to dislike.

Full result and review 1. OPPORTUNITY 6/1

2. Warrant Holder 16/5

3. Regal Ulixes 22/1

4. Emit 11/2

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Winning reaction James McDonald: “I didn’t know about the negatives of stall one - it’s a great barrier for us in Australia and anywhere around the world, really. They said it’s a bit of a coffin barrier, but it worked out really well for us. "I was lucky I was on a really good horse that was well weighted, well prepared and came here in good order. They were so confident - I was speaking to a few of the guys, and they said, ‘if you do get the luck, he should be about winning’, so that gave me a huge amount of confidence. “I’d say if I’d have had that uninterrupted run down the middle, he would have really opened up a bit. He came alive at the three marker and really built into the race, and from then I always felt like the winner - it was just a matter of weaving through. "I was lucky he was able to quicken, because if he wasn’t, I’d have been labouring a bit and the gaps might not have appeared, so full credit to the horse.”

Opportunity wins under James McDonald on Friday

Verdict Opportunity and Insanity best pair.

Parade ring updates 1 Burdett Road - fussing and playing about, others stand out more. 2 Ambiente Friendly - very warm and not concentrating, concern. 3 Mondo Man - always a good looking physical; likeable again. 4 Warrant Holder - has made the step forward from York, tightened up a bit, big strong type with plenty of chest. 5 Emit - has appealed in the past, not jumping out in the same way, for all he’s fit. 7 Nightime Dancer - plain, doesn’t appeal on fitness, will tighten up over ribs. 8 French Duke - little tentative with two handlers, fit and well. 9 Omni Man - makes plenty of appeal, early eye catcher with a high level of rib definition. 10 Hopewell Rock - has been sighted looking better, no major progression from reappearance. 11 Opportunity - has a bit of quality about him, tall and well built, fit. 12 Military Academy - carrying condition but does tend to present this way, little appeal. 13 Tuscan Hills - makes appeal from a fitness perspective. 14 Insanity - very fit, catching the eye. 16 Nesthorn - needs the run. 17 Teumessias Fox - lengthy and slender, always presents well. 18 Regal Ulixes - getting warm early, not much to make appeal. 19 Serengeti - definition behind, a little tense and warm.

Full result and report 1. VENETIAN SUN 11/8 favourite

2. Spicy Marg 50/1

3. Division 8/1

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Winning reaction Clifford Lee: "It's great. This filly has already got me my first Group One in France last year and to pull it off again this year is just fantastic. It's a pleasure to ride her and this is what it's all about, these big days. "We obviously tried to stretch her for the Guineas over the mile but she's got loads of boot. I just told myself I'd try and kid her into the race and I think it was probably at the furlong pole when I asked the question, she's just fantastic. "Once I hit the front she was just doing enough, but when the second horse came to me, she wouldn’t let the second horse get past me. I don’t really put pressure on myself; I’m here to do a job and get the winners, if we have a bit of luck and it goes right on the day, then happy days. "It’s gone brilliant today but we knew she’s a really good filly - she obviously won the Prix Morny as a two-year-old. It’s fantastic for everyone. We obviously tried to stretch her to the mile, but dropped back to six, she’s been unbeaten now. She’s definitely a sprinter. A Group One at Ascot is great - everyone wants that Group One."

Venetian Sun (blue silks) beats Spicy Marg (near side) at Royal Ascot

Verdict Really good standard and hard to pick between some of these - Song On The Clyde and Zanthos catch the eye most but couldn’t put you off any of the leading contenders.

Parade ring updates 1 Albert Einstein - always an impressive physical, takes the eye again - similar presentation to last few runs. 2 Aspect Island - taken the run three days ago fine, alert and moving well. 3 Brussels - always been an impressive physical and continues to make appeal, fit and fine in first time cheekpieces. 4 Charles Darwin - stocky build and sweating, others preferred 5 Coppull - fit, similar to last time - compact sprinting type, little plain 6 Division - looks in good order, has rib definition, not much to dislike. 7 Havana Hurricane - better than Newbury from a fitness perspective, never going to stand out as quite a plain sort. 8 My Calyx Cen - has got very warm but well muscled and defined, fine. 9 Northern Champion - leggy and angular compared to a lot of these, doesn’t stand out physically. 10 Outfielder - bull of a colt, big chest and not lacking for height either, likeable. 11 Rock On Thunder - very on toes, tail swishing and throwing himself about 12 Samangan - big, strong colt, having a few keen moments but easily managed, plenty to like. 13 Song On The Clyde - has plenty of quality to match the best in this field, strong top line and rear end. 14 Super Soldier - fit and wiry, good level of definition. 15 Wise Approach - always been good looking, two handlers but easy to manage, no fitness queries. 16 Fitzella - light framed filly, little busy but standard paddock behaviour for her. 17 Havana Anna - leggy athletic build, plain through the coat, doesn’t stand out. 18 Kimi Rey - plain and moderate compared to some of these, lacking in physical presence. 19 Midnight Tango - small, compact type, fit and fine. 20 Spicy Marg - looks well, tall athletic filly, has been presenting well and does so again. 21 Venetian Sun - looks in great order, not the prettiest of fillies from an aesthetic point of view but she’s all muscle 22 Zanthos - light framed and slender filly, tends to present fit and catches the eye.

Full result and review 1. LIBERTANGO 6/1

2. Sun Goddess 10/11 favourite

3. Light Of Dawn 11/1

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Winning reaction Billy Loughnane: "This is no surprise. I loved her before her first ever run, her work had been very good and I was pleased she did everything right that day on a very hot day at Leicester. She handled the prelims brilliantly. I had an uncompromising draw but switched her off and she showed an explosive turn of foot. "It's great and George has got his team in such great shape; he's a fantastic trainer and I'm the lucky one that gets to partner some very talented horses. I'm so hungry to ride winners and to be riding in these races is what you want. "I do think she'll stay seven; it's a stiff six here today and she gives herself every chance. It will be interesting and she'll have some loftier targets now."

Libertango blasts home late to win the Albany

Verdict Sun Goddess clear best, Dark Issue and Topaz also liked.