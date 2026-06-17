Recap Trackside Live from Royal Ascot: parade ring updates and selections

Our Trackside Live team provided parade ring updates and selections for day two of the Royal Meeting. Recap their thoughts plus, results, reaction and replays.

All times BST. Please refresh for updates...

For full access to every form study tool and every piece of premium content, sign in to Sporting Life Plus. You can do so with your Sky Bet, Paddy Power or Betfair login , or by joining today. Everything is free, including video replays for every race in the UK and Ireland, Timeform-enhanced racecards, Value Bet and more.

Full result and review 1. KING OF CLOUGHAN 33/1

2. Moonrise 66/1

3. Harlequin Sky 125/1

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Winning reaction Joseph O'Brien: "We thought we had a good squad coming here and we though they were in good shape and our horses have been running well; to see that translate into some winners this week is really special. "I think he's a six furlong horse this season and you'd hope he might end up in something like the Middle Park or something later in the year."

Verdict Controlla and Alfred Wallace best pair.

Parade ring updates 11 Ischgl - fussy and small, others appeal more. 21 Freedom Flame - lean as expect to see from the yard, fit. 4 Alpe d'Huez - has got warm, which he can do, but others appeal more. 23 Moonrise - good size, good level of fitness 15 Ruler's Control - lengthy and gawky, will develop physically. 7 Charted Course - big imposing individual, likeable type, maybe not for today. 24 On The Queue Tee - very on toes with two handlers, concern. 5 Boleto - very agitated and warm as a result, racy type. 10 Green Sovereign - not standing out on fitness, stockily built. 18 Victory Gold (below also) - getting increasingly tense. 25 Troublesome Guest - lengthy and flat through the back, others appeal more. 16 Sale Shark - small and short coupled, fit. 17 Sergei Diaghilev - lovely way about him, walks well, appeals, has come on from Curragh. 22 Harlequin Sky - plain, doesn’t catch the eye. 3 Alfred Wallace - small and low set, good level of fitness and fantastic demeanour. 19 Wild Terrain - neat colt, good level of fitness, appeals. 6 Celeron - sweating heavily, doesn’t appeal on fitness. 20 Controlla - good looking filly, quite physically forward. 12 King Of Cloughan - one of the better models, good level of fitness. 13 One Number - tall and athletic build, good level of fitness. 14 Our Boy Bailey - plain through the coat, others appeal more. 18 Victory Gold - muscley and compact, likeable type. 9 Dorigo - doesn’t appeal on fitness, plain through the coat. 8 Dance A Jig - small and agile type, well muscled. 2 Agitator - tense and tight through shoulders and neck; concern.

Full result and review 1. ALOBAYYAH 11/4 favourite

2. Miss Nightfall 12/1

3. Seren Star 40/1

4. Rhapsody 12/1

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Winning reaction William Haggas: "She ran no good last year, then this year she ran very good here, and we kept her for this, really. But we've had a bit of luck, because I think we were third and fourth as well, so it's been a good race. Poor James Fanshawe, who I'm very fond of, was second, so a Newmarket 1-2-3-4. "We trained her for a Classic because we thought she was pretty good, and that was the wrong thing to do, she wasn't ready, and she ran very free at Kempton and it set her back three months. We never really recovered from that. We had lots of other issues, and she's lucky to have some patient owners. It's very easy for a trainer to be patient, but you need the owners to row in with you. It's their first Royal Ascot winner, and I'm absolutely thrilled for them. They will be beside themselves with pride. "She's ridden every day by one of our assistants, Izzy Paul - she'll be beside herself. She's done a great job. Everyone says it - I can't remember everyone's name like Aidan - but it's a team effort and I'm just lucky enough to be the chap who's name is on the licence."

Alobayyah (left) gets up late to win at Royal Ascot

Verdict Seren Star, Betty Clover and All Moonshine all liked.

Parade ring updates 4 Cheshire Dancer - on toes but does tend to do that, fit. 2 Sand Gazelle - always presents well, tends to be fit, fussing in first time blinkers. 10 Alobayyah - very lean, stands out on fitness. 23 Quamby - big filly, fit. 6 American Gal (below also) - negative. 7 Betty Clover - better than she looked at Epsom, in good order. 16 Rumba Numba - fit and fine. 18 Perfect Part - sturdily built, fine. 12 Zgharta - never developed physically as you’d have hoped, no fitness questions. 5 Gaga Girl - good quality filly, shine to coat and has fitness. 6 American Gal - stressing and fussing concern. 14 Crystal Flyer - okay, little strong. 11 Miss Nightfall - might need another run. 17 All Moonshine - looks well after a long break. 13 Seren Star - classy filly, walks well, good attitude. 8 Radiant Beauty - little strong but fit. 9 Rhapsody - very lean over quarters. 22 Goldilocks Cen - imposing mare, little warm. 1 Stateira - has class, big mate with good level of fitness. 21 Callianassa - on toes and tense. 3 Muddy Mooy - might still improve. 15 Oolong Poobong - good level of fitness, walks well. 25 Renesmee - plain, very fit. 24 Lady Mariko - little plain, have probably seen looking better this season. 19 Unassuming - has got very warm, concern.

Full result and review 1. ROGUE DIPLOMAT 28/1

2. Blue Rc 28/1

3. Indalo 9/1

4. Ebt's Guard 20/1

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Winning reaction Harry Davies: "The plan was just to ride him cold - he's always run his best races riding him steady. We were confident there would be a lot of pace. Whether we'd be drawn on the right side was one where we had to wait and see. I thought halfway the other side was ahead of us and I was getting a little bit worried; luckily the horse that I followed took me to beyond the two, and he picked up so well. I pinned him to the fence to keep him honest - he could get a bit lonely, but he's won really well and I'm delighted. "This is what you dream of growing up. I obviously grew up in racing, and to ride a Royal Ascot winner is definitely the highlight of my career. It's something I've wanted to do since I started, and it's great to get the monkey off my back. "James has been a big supporter of mine, particularly in the bigger handicaps, and we've had a lot of success. To reward everyone with a Royal Ascot winner couldn't be much better."

Rogue Diplomat (right) wins the Hunt Cup

Verdict Fifth Column, Archivist and Indalo best trio. Cerulean Bay and Skukuza negatives.

Parade ring updates 22 Blue Rc - fit and well, little tense. 21 Ozat - having a few tight moments, others appeal more for all he’s fit. 10 Thunder Run - looks in good order, tight. 9 Henlein - very fit, especially for a Kevin Ryan as they tend to look like they’re carrying a bit. 27 Indalo - one of the better models, catches the eye. 19 One Smack Mac - okay after a break, will tighten up a touch but not a lot. 1 Holloway Boy - looks in great order, shine to coat. 20 Godwinson - fit and well. 12 Urban Lion - little tight and tense, has got warm. 8 Ebt's Guard - potentially not quite there yet, has got a little warm. 7 Cerulean Bay - very fussy and getting hot. 5 Excellent Believe - plain, others preferred. 25 Classic - getting unusually on toes and has looked better this year. 16 La Botte - appealed more earlier in the year. 2 Skukuza - lightly on toes, does tend to, okay. 6 Archivist - very fit, getting a bit warm and fussy. 28 Rogue Diplomat - warm through the coat, fit and well. 30 Witch Hunter - tends to present the same, fine. 4 No Retreat - looks well after a break. 29 Scoville - needs run. 24 Shout - looks better than he has earlier in the season. 26 Swing Vote - big horse, walks well, fine. 18 Erzindjan - always looks heavy over ribs, same as normal. 14 Checkandchallenge - plain and getting a little warm; can do this. 15 Fifth Column - has quality and real shine to coat, plenty to like. 23 War Socks - lathered in sweat and heavily on toes but did the same last year. 13 Jagged Edge - big unit, catches the eye with high level of definition for frame. 17 Mister Winston - looks in great order again, always presents well.

Full result and report 1. OMBUDSMAN 11/10 favourite

2. Minnie Hauk 15/2

3. Daryz 2/1

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Winning reaction William Buick: "I'm privileged to be able to ride these horses, this horse is just an absolute privilege and joy to ride and deal with. "What he did there was mind blowing. His turn of foot is that of a miler but he stays 10 furlongs, amazing performance. John and Thady [Gosden] had him in great shape. I'm the lucky man on top. "He's a closer, people want pacemakers because they don't want a false run race. I was never too far from the horse I needed to be near and I was comfortable the whole way, it was very smooth and all credit to the horse. "I've ridden some amazing horses but this horse has an electric turn of foot and he must be right up there."

William Buick and Ombudsman pull clear of Minnie Hauk at Royal Ascot

Verdict Ombudsman best. Nothing wrong with Daryz but he’s never going to stand out in a paddock physically.

Parade ring updates 3 Daryz (below also) - has had a few moments; colty without getting tense, a little whinny here and there. Nothing major but worth a mention. 7 Minnie Hauk - has become quite fussy in the head over last few runs, which she didn’t do last year for majority, being held to prevent that but has got a little warm. 6 Ombudsman - has improved from Sandown, got a little warm between the back legs but perfectly excusable in the humidity (relaxed with it). 4 Devil's Advocate - solid and muscular, no issues. 8 See The Fire - tends to present well and has a high level of definition, marginally better than York last time. 3 Daryz - excellent demeanour and attitude, doesn’t turn a hair, athletic physical, fit. 5 Mississippi River - tall, well built type, needed run at the Curragh and has improved. 1 Almaqam - improved again as a five year old, big scopey physical, has improved from the Curragh. 2 Dancing Gemini - presenting fitter but still lacks appeal, little plain compared to some.

Full result and report 1. BLUE BOLT 5/2 favourite

2. Jancis 16/1

3. Friendly Soul 7/2

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Winning reaction Andrew Balding: "Bar her first time out at Southwell - I don't know what happened there - she's never run a bad race. We had this in our mind for a good while, and it's lovely when it comes together. "The aim would be a Group One, probably the Falmouth - she's been placed in a Group One and she deserves a crack at that level. "She's a star. She's relaxing better this year, which is helpful, but Colin Keane gave her an amazing ride, because it's not an easy draw but he was decisive and got his position. We know she gets a mile so she'll probably stay at a mile for the time being."

Blue Bolt wins in good style at Royal Ascot

Verdict Friendly Soul and Godspeed. Jancis, Noche Clasica and Shes Perfect all negatives.

Parade ring updates 14 Shes Perfect - very on toes, prancing around again like she did at Epsom, negative again. 10 Friendly Soul - looks in great order, tall athletic filly, plenty to like. 12 Kon Tiki - doesn’t appeal on fitness, perhaps will sharpen up for another run. 7 Dash Of Azure - plain compared to majority of these, okay fitness. 1 Jancis (below also) - negative, very wound up for her - usually level headed. 3 Blue Bolt - nothing to overly dislike but doesn’t stand out on fitness particularly, fine at best. 11 Godspeed - makes plenty of appeal, high level of definition behind, plenty to like. 13 Noche Clasica (below also) - very on toes, negative. 5 Catalina Delcarpio - good looking filly with size and scope, two handlers and has got a little warm but nothing overly concerning. 8 Falakeyah - much more settled in the pre-parade than she can be, tightened up, plenty to like. 6 Cathedral - looks considerably better than recent runs, fit and well. 13 Noche Clasica - sweating quite heavily, would be a concern even though it’s humid. 9 Francophone - has been appealing in the paddock on last few runs, getting a little warm here but not a concern yet. 2 Arisaig - big strong mare, fit and well. 1 Jancis - looks in better order than the Curragh but on toes today; usually takes preliminaries better. 15 Snellen - big strong chested mare, has got very warm and keen.

Full result and report 1. LIMESTONE 100/30

2. Del Maro 12/1

3. Ranga Tang 40/1

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Winning reaction Dylan Browne McMonagle: “It was straightforward, I was happy to get a good start and go forward on him as he is a relaxed horse and you can really put him wherever you want. If there was going to be speed, I was going to be happy to follow, and if not, to go forward. I was happy to be in the position and then one came and took it off us, I felt I was in the perfect spot, we didn’t go overly quick and it gave me something to run at. They did quicken off the bend and caught me for a little bit of pace, but I knew this lad would come in the last furlong and we hit the line strong. “He is a very relaxed type and he’s very tough when it comes to the grind. He won well the last day in Navan over 1m 5f and he went nice and even all the way and hit the line good, Navan is probably a stiffer track than here, so we were confident that he would get the trip good and he’s an improving horse, so the sky is the limit for him.”

Limestone (second-right, pink cap) wins the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot

Verdict Limestone best. Ravenspire negative.

Parade ring updates 7 Point Of Law - solid and strong, looks well enough. 2 Del Maro - strong compact physical, better than recent runs. 10 Ravenspire - very upset switched to paddock. 1 Asakir - two handlers, nervy but lean. 11 Wareeth - big, sturdy sort, presenting with some condition over ribs which is unusual for the yard. 8 Port Of Spain - has sharpened up since Newbury, a little fussy and playing with his head, fit. 6 Mr Colonel - long backed and flat rumped, walks well, fair definition. 4 Limestone - has a bit of class about him, not overly big, well defined, makes plenty of appeal. 9 Ranga Tang - good size, high level of rib definition, nothing to dislike. 10 Ravenspire - doesn’t appeal on fitness, might tighten up over the ribs 5 Magnetude - two handlers, strong and keen, green and inexperienced, having a good whinny. 3 Galiyan - typical Lope de Vega, good size and build, little green at times, still learning.

Full result and report 1. VICTORIOUS 10/3 favourite

2. Senorita Bonita 8/1

3. Ruiva 11/1

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Winning reaction Aidan O'Brien: "She's very classy. She's a very smart filly. She's only got [the sight in] one eye, so we were a little bit worried where she was drawn over there, but Ryan was brilliant on her, he reassured her and let her find her way through. He got a little group to follow and then took her to the outside, so I think he was brilliant on her. "We had her and the filly that's in the Albany and we tried to split them, and everyone thought this filly might be ok over five, and obviously she's ideally six and even further. I'm delighted for everyone who puts so much into it. It's a big team. She's got a lot of quality and it's very hard to beat quality. Ryan was very good on her, he took his time and let her ease into it, and took her left where she had a clear run."

Victorious wins the Queen Mary Stakes on day two at Royal Ascot

Verdict Celtic Dispute, Crystal Queen and More Champagne all liked.