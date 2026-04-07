Randox Grand National field taking shape ahead of 2026 renewal

The Irish trainer has won the famous race on three occasions, with Silver Birch in 2007 and Tiger Roll in 2018 and 2019, and he looks like being mob-handed this time around.

Stable jockey Jack Kennedy looks likely to ride either Gerri Colombe or Favori De Champdou, leaving the likes of Firefox, Three Card Brag, Stellar Story and Pied Piper – if he gets in – up for grabs.

Pied Piper looks assured a run, being number 35 on the list with Spillane’s Tower set to come out after being declared for the Grade 1 Racing Welfare Bowl Chase on Thursday.

With final declarations due at the 72-hour stage on Wednesday, it doesn’t look too hopeful for those behind Pied Piper in the pecking order.

Elliott said on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “We’ve definitely five in and they are all due to run at the moment, Pied Piper needs one to come out, Firefox will run in the National.

“Jack will have first choice and we’ll work back from there.

“Gerri Colombe has Grade 1 form around Aintree and you have Favori De Champdou who ran very well at Cheltenham, but he’ll pick what he wants to ride.”