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Aintree Thursday final declarations
Aintree Thursday final declarations

Aintree Thursday racecards: Jango Baie faces four rivals

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Tue April 07, 2026 · 2h ago

Jango Baie is odds-on favourite for the Racing Welfare Bowl at Aintree on Thursday after five horses were declared.

Nicky Henderson's charge chased home Gaelic Warrior in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup last time and his main market rival is Spillane's Tower, taken out of the March showpiece on the morning of the race.

Jimmy Mangan's charge also holds an entry in the Randox Grand National but has been targeted at the day one highlight instead off the back of his win in the Betfair Cotswold Chase in January.

Impaire Et Passe represents Willie Mullins and Paul Townend and while he pulled up in the Ryanair Chase last time, he has won Grade Ones at this meeting for the last two years.

Dan Skelton's Protektorat and the Paul Nicholls-trained Pic D'Orhy complete the field.

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Lion favourite take revenge on Brighterdaysahead

The New Lion, a stablemate of the former, is 7/4 for the William Hill Aintree Hurdle in which he faces seven rivals

They include Brighterdaysahead who was once place ahead of the favourite when chasing home Lossiemouth in the Unibet Champion Hurdle. Alexei, fourth that day, renews rivalry along with Golden Ace while El Fabiolo represents the Mullins team.

Meanwhile Henderson has another odds-on favourite on the card with Lulamba in the William Hill Manifesto Novices' Chase.

His charge is 8/15 to resume winning ways having lost his unbeaten record over fences when third in the Singer Arkle last month. Koktail Divin, seemingly a non-staying sixth in the Brown Advisory at the same meeting, is the main danger according to the betting as he comes down in distance.

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Mullins' best chance of an opening day winner appears to be Selma De Vary in the first race on the card, the Boodles Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle.

She's the 5/2 favourite as she bids to reverse JCB Triumph Hurdle form with Maestro Conti and Minella Study after the trio finished second, third and fourth in the Cheltenham Grade One.

Winston Junior, second in the McCoy Contractors Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at Prestbury Park is another big player alongside Gordon Elliott's Mange Tout, who missed Cheltenham.

Aintree Thursday betting - Paddy Power & Sky Bet prices

Racing Welfare Bowl: 8/11 Jango Baie, 10/3 Spillanes Tower, 6 Impaire Et Passe, 10 Protektorat, 25 Pic D’Orhy

William Hill Aintree Hurdle: 7/4 The New Lion, 9/4 Brighterdaysahead, 9/2 El Fabiolo, 10 Alexei, 12 Golden Ace, 16 Potters Charm, 28 Lucky Place

William Hill Manifesto Novices' Chase : 8/15 Lulamba, 11/4 Koktail Divin, 8 Jax Junior, 14 Mambonumberfive, 25 Blueking D’Oroux

Boodles Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle: 5/2 Selma De Vary, 3 Maestro Conti, 7/2 Minella Study, 5 Winston Junior, 6 Mange Tout, 25 Ammes, 40 Aqua Blue, 50 Indian River, Lord, Wolf Rayet

Randox Grand National features and previews

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