Aintree Thursday racecards: Jango Baie faces four rivals

Nicky Henderson's charge chased home Gaelic Warrior in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup last time and his main market rival is Spillane's Tower, taken out of the March showpiece on the morning of the race.

Jimmy Mangan's charge also holds an entry in the Randox Grand National but has been targeted at the day one highlight instead off the back of his win in the Betfair Cotswold Chase in January.

Impaire Et Passe represents Willie Mullins and Paul Townend and while he pulled up in the Ryanair Chase last time, he has won Grade Ones at this meeting for the last two years.

Dan Skelton's Protektorat and the Paul Nicholls-trained Pic D'Orhy complete the field.