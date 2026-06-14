Rahiebb is 4/1 with Paddy Power and Sky Bet for the two and a half mile Group 1 which could feature a star-studded cast.

Trawlerman is the reigning champion but the ante-post book is headed by Scandinavia who had Rahiebb a neck away in second when winning the St Leger [replay below] in September but jockey Ray Dawson believes there are reasons to be positive.

"He's a bigger, stronger more mature horse this year," he told Sky Sports Racing.

"He seems to be enjoying his racing a lot more and on those positives from last year, you'd be hopeful that he can [reverse the form] but Trawlerman is in there, Sweet William will run his race - it's not a two horse race by any means, it's a very exciting race to be a part of.

"I'm really happy with the way Rahiebb has prepped towards this race. He looks fantastic, he felt great yesterday when I sat on him and we'll see what happens.

"Hopefully he can take the step forward from the Yorkshire Cup where he was impressive and it would be great if he can win."