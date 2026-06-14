Ray Dawson is hoping that Rahiebb will run a big race in the Gold Cup on Thursday as he seeks a first Royal Ascot winner.
Rahiebb is 4/1 with Paddy Power and Sky Bet for the two and a half mile Group 1 which could feature a star-studded cast.
Trawlerman is the reigning champion but the ante-post book is headed by Scandinavia who had Rahiebb a neck away in second when winning the St Leger [replay below] in September but jockey Ray Dawson believes there are reasons to be positive.
"He's a bigger, stronger more mature horse this year," he told Sky Sports Racing.
"He seems to be enjoying his racing a lot more and on those positives from last year, you'd be hopeful that he can [reverse the form] but Trawlerman is in there, Sweet William will run his race - it's not a two horse race by any means, it's a very exciting race to be a part of.
"I'm really happy with the way Rahiebb has prepped towards this race. He looks fantastic, he felt great yesterday when I sat on him and we'll see what happens.
"Hopefully he can take the step forward from the Yorkshire Cup where he was impressive and it would be great if he can win."
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Both Scandinavia and Rahiebb will be sailing in unchartered waters with regards to the trip and Dawson believes there's only one way to learn if it will suit.
"We're still learning about this horse and stepping up to this trip in such a competitive race, we will find out a lot; he'll either relish the trip or he won't and there's only one way to find out and that's to run," he commented.
Dawson has yet to ride a Royal Ascot winner but comes into the meeting with a good book of rides for his principal trainer, Roger Varian, whose string are in good form.
"It's something that you always think about, you want to achieve good wins and any winner at Royal Ascot is a big win," he added.
"It's a great position to be in and I feel very privileged and very grateful to be a part of Roger's yard. It's a big week and his horses are in great nick, we've got some live chances but it's Royal Ascot.
"We need a lot of luck but I'm looking forward to it."
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