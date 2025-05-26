Racing week ahead: Two-year-olds to note

Thursday’s Star Sports National Stakes at Sandown could confidently lay claim to being the best two-year-old race of the season to date in England.

Five of the initial 12 entries are trained by Richard Hannon. Sean Levey has already been pencilled in to ride Harry’s Girl, touched off by Ruby’s Angel in the Marygate at York earlier this month. The trainer can also turn to Ballistic Missile and First Legion, debut winners at the Dante Meeting, Brocklesby victor Norman’s Cay, and Logi Bear who made it third time lucky at Newmarket earlier this month. Karl Burke has made an equally strong start with his two-year-olds and is set to run Clear Force. There was many a long face at the Middleham yard when he was beaten at Musselburgh first-time-up but he made no mistake at Ripon last month. Ryan Moore is set to ride Kempton winner Sayidah Hard Spun for Richard Hughes, Anthelia is two from two for the Rod Millman and Middleham Park team while there was an awful lot to like about Eskimo Pie’s debut second to Dance To The Music at Doncaster. A good race.