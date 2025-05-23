Sporting Life Racing Club update

It's been a busy few weeks for the Club, with three-year-old Far Ahead becoming our second winner of the season when scoring on seasonal debut at Catterick.

He's now eligible for handicaps and has been given an opening mark of 83 following a clearcut success over seven furlongs on May 12.

Musical Touch, who got the Club off to the perfect start when winning on his return to action at Thirsk, pleased his trainer when fifth in the Yorkshire Equine Practice Handicap, the final race of the Dante Festival.

Boy Named Sioux is having a quiet few days ahead of what will be his second outing in public, while fellow juvenile Sporting Light was fourth at Pontefract on debut before finishing sixth of 13 at Doncaster recently.

"There's still plenty of fun to be had with them all," said Fahey.

"They're all fit and healthy, Boy Named Sioux just has a little bit of a common cold but nothing serious, it's like humans and if you carry on with them then it can knock them back, so he's just having a few easy days."