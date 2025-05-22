Richard Fahey on Saturday runners including Powerful Glory at Haydock

Richard Fahey talks us through his runners at Haydock, Goodwood and Beverley this Saturday including Powerful Glory in the Group 2 Sandy Lane Stakes.
POWERFUL GLORY – 3.00 Haydock
He’s in great form ahead of his reappearance in the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock. We’ve been pleased with him over the winter and this looks the perfect race for him. He’s a Group 2 winner but carries no penalty and I’m looking forward to it. He’s in great form and we’ll find out where we are with him on Saturday. He’s a naturally fast horse and if he stays further he’ll be very good.
I just think we had to stick to the sprinting route to start with, there’s plenty of races at the backend of the season if we wanted to step him up in trip. The last thing I wanted to do was go for a mile and find out we didn’t stay, we’ve been down that route with Perfect Power.
He’s a speed horse and he’s done plenty of work at home. He’s fit and well, he’s still learning his trade a little as he's only had the two runs, but he’s fairly fit and I can't wait to see him run.
BONNIE’S BOY – 4.10 Haydock
He’ll have needed his first run back at Southwell and this looks quite an open race. He’s been working well, we’re pleased with him, Southwell put him right and we’re looking forward to seeing him run.
UNCLE DON – 1.30 Goodwood
The draw is vital over this trip at Goodwood and I’m delighted with stall three. I’ve always felt he’s a seven-furlong horse so I’m hoping the trip brings out more in him. Whether there’s better handicapped horses against him I don’t know, but he ran okay at Newmarket.
First run of the year, they went quite quick and he was a bit on his head, then they didn’t drop away, but that run would’ve put him spot on so it will be interesting to see how he gets on.
MY HARRISON GEORGE – 3.20 Beverley
He’s a hard horse to win with but I thought he ran well the other day when second at Thirsk. He’s off top weight here and the track and trip should suit so I’m looking forward to seeing what he does.
LIFE ON THE ROCKS – 4.25 Beverley
He took an age to win but I thought he did well to win at Leicester the other day. He’s come out of that well and we’re happy with him. A small field will suit him, he’s in good form and hopefully the win will give him a bit of confidence.
ROYAL ASCOT 2YOs
We’re just a little bit behind with the two-year-olds, I haven’t had the chance to get them on the grass because we’ve had no rain. We’ve some lovely colts to run in the next two weeks but this Beverley meeting, where I’ve often run a Royal Ascot two-year-old, has just come a tad early for them this year.
I took some to gallop at Southwell on Wednesday, I had to take them somewhere as I hate over-galloping them at home. I was happy with that so keep an eye on our two-year-old entries in the next fortnight as we’ve some nice colts to run very soon.
