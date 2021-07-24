Live horse racing blog: News, reviews and replays from Ascot, Newmarket and York

Adayar became the first Epsom Derby winner since Galileo in 2001 to win the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot. Recap the action.

1715: I think that is an appropriate juncture to bring the curtain down on the blog. There's no doubt about the headline act today as he would have been on most days. Adayar was simply brilliant in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes and there was a pleasing symmetry about his victory as I'm sure you'll be reading about over the next day or two. It will be interesting to see if we hear more from Aidan O'Brien with ITV suggesting in the immediate aftermath that he wasn't happy with the way the race was run. Was that as good as Love is? She's still run to a pretty high level in finishing third for all that it's hard to envisage her having too many more opportunities where everything appears to be perfect for her. Mishriff proved that he had come on for the Eclipse and also confirmed his trainer's view that he's a 10 furlong horse; his campaign will map itself out and there will be some more lucrative days ahead. Where Adayar goes is not so clear cut but wherever he goes, the son of Frankel will be the one to beat. Thank you for your company today and I hope you'll join us for Goodwood next week and we'll be blogging throughout.

1706: The Lions Test has started - is that reason enough to can the blog? We're not far off that time with the field for the finale at Newcastle at the post. The market only wants to know about two runners and they are Onesmoothoperator and Jebel Dhukhan. Weather Front refused to load and has been withdrawn. A reminder if you need it, that evening racing comes from Salisbury and gets underway in 20 minutes. All set at Newcastle. Jebel Dhukan was always well placed and received a canny ride from Hayley Turner with the pair winning nicely from their market rival. Turner has been in good form of late and the cheers from the Ladies' Day crowd at Newcastle are audible on the television as she sits up in the saddle approaching the line aboard Sir Mark Prescott's three-year-old. I wonder if Sir Mark is there and staying around to see the after racing show from Jess Glynne?

1701: Chalk Stream is a little free on the lead. He leads by a couple from Eclipse de Luna. Reina Del Mar is on the outside of Tombolo so should have plenty of racing room today. Entering the closing stages. Nothing has got to the front pair. Chalk Stream finds plenty. A winner for Her Majesty The Queen and William Haggas and another for David Probert who was completing a double on the card. More late money saw the winner returned at 5/2 and Chris Dixon believes the change of tactics was key to the improved performance but counted against Reina Del Mar. There may still be some upside to her and she could be one for My Stable.

1651: That looked a pretty decent field for the 0-105 sprint at Newmarket but Imperial Yellow has won by arguably too far a margin under Marcho Ghiani (5/2 joint-favourite) who was completing a double on the card. Jadwal has been a pretty consistent performer and was a clear second so he's a pretty decent yardstick to the level of the form. The winner is a son of New Bay who has also enjoyed success at around this trip with Jumby this season as well as the likes of Saffron Beach, Perotto and New Mandate. It will be interesting to see how the stallion career continues for the son of Dubawi but it's certainly been a promising season. There are three non-runners at York where Reina del Mar retains favouritism for the in-form Ed Walker. She carries the colours of stable star Starman but didn't enjoy the breaks that one got when winning the July Cup when only third at Newbury after being stopped in her run. Chalk Stream still has to learn to settle but is being backed and he's now second best in the betting, ahead of Richard Fahey's Tombolo.

1647: Racing for the Longines Handicap and Spirited Guest is prominent. So, too, is Vasco De Gama but he quickly loses his position approaching the two marker. Spirited Guest led at the one and held on by a length from Hajjam. There's a lot of love for Rosie Margarson and the whole family on Sky Sports Racing. The winner was returned the 10/3 joint-favourite. That's that for Ascot but there's plenty more action to come and I'm going to stay with you for a while longer yet. There are about three to load at Newmarket before we head back to York.

1637: I was hoping for some market encouragement for Vasco de Gama ahead of the Longines Handicap but it hasn't been forthcoming. Not for the first time, I may have been barking up the wrong tree. Hayley Moore is getting tongue tied in the paddock. My fingers are doing much the same on the keyboard. Spirited Guest and Alibaba are the joint-favourites. I'm sure this race used to hold a more prominent position on the card and get a bit more publicity than is currently the case. There's more chat and less preview at the moment. Moore won this race a couple of times, Alex Hammond was fourth having put up, Lynch says, 2lbs overweight and Jim McGrath owned a winner. With all of that, Lynch and McGrath dodge anything in the way of a preview. That seems to be catching as Gina Bryce reports Gay Kelleway talking to Vasco de Gama in French as he played up in the pre-parade ring. She did give a positive mention to Zlatan though. Tylicki is next to dodge the question but he does reveal that Michael Holding is keen on Crack Regiment and the legendary quick is happy to put his head on the block.

1631: Loading at Newcastle for a good race featuring a possible St Leger runner...... Jack Mitchell settles Moshaawer in fourth. The field are ignoring the 75-rated leader who was about four clear but is now about a length up on the remaining quintet. Hasty Sailor from Second Slip and Cormier into the straight. Mitchell gets to work having appeared to be travelling well. He has to switch and rallies but can finish only third. One or two things haven't gone to plan for the Shadwell team in the north today and that's one of them. Hasty Sailor (9/2) completes a treble for Kevin Stott who gamely denied Second Slip. That was a pretty horrid watch if you backed the favourite.

1620: A change of pace at York with the Sky Bet Proud To Support Macmillan Handicap over two miles. Ghadbbaan - who has two many letters in his name for my liking - is the 9/4 favourite having been available at 4/1 last night. He went close over C&D a couple of weeks back and is only a couple of pounds higher so has a very obvious chance. Monsieur Lambrays won this race last year from a similar mark and is next in the betting in a field which features a handful of in-form runners. Ernesto tops Chris Dixon's list 'at the prices'. He's been in good form over hurdles and could be well treated on his Flat form in Germany he explains. They've a circuit of the Knavesmire ahead of them and the favourite has set out to make all. The field are covered by 12-15 lengths the commentator calls. They are inside the final seven furlongs and the favourite still leads from Dance To Paris and Bollin Neil. The field have bunched up a little. Dance To Paris challenges the leader. Bollin Neil moves up on his inside. It's a thrilling finish. Dance To Paris denies Ghadbbaan with four more finishing within two lengths. That's a double for Connor Beasley and a 13/2 winner for Lucy Wadham.

1610: There are just four runners left in the Sebastian's Action Trust Handicap but it may not make finding the winner any easier. Jamie Lynch put up Camelot Tales before racing and that one is the 13/8 favourite. His jockey is a certain Mr Buick who already has three winners to his name today. Southern Voyage is his principal rival according to the market and Alex Hammond is sweet on Archie Watson's runner and Tylicki agrees. The favourite will be the last to load. By Starlight is under a tight hold and I don't think the first half of the race has been run at much of a clip. Zuba has made the running from Southern Voyage. This will be a sprint in the straight. Buick asking Camelot Tales around the turn. He gets to the leaders but is then left behind as Southern Voyage beats By Starlight. The winner is returned at 2/1 and was always perfectly positioned the way the race was run. Just as I switched to Newmarket, Tylicki was giving one (or more) of the jockeys some stick but I didn't catch a great deal of it as I caught the closing stages on the July Course where Lalania (5/1) returned to form under Marco Ghiani.

1600: Lone Eagle failed to back up his run at the Curragh and Martyn Meade's day wasn't improved at Newmarket where Gloucestershire failed to back up his trainer's words from earlier in the season. That race went to Wahraan while Outside World has won at York. More from Buick on Adayar: "He jumped better than I expected and the eventual leader missed the break and came around us and set my horse alight a little bit. "Turning into the straight he just filled himself up again and off he went. He's a very big horse. When he was younger he wasn't quite sure how to channel all his power but he's learned how to use himself now. He's an amazing horse to ride. "We'll enjoy today and Charlie will speak to His Highness and they'll come up with a plan for the horse. I would say that one eye would be on the Arc in the autumn for sure. "It was a brilliant King George, it had everything. It was an excellent renewal. It was what the King George is all about. "It means everything. It's a huge team behind it all. I'm grateful to everyone who puts all of the work in at home. A hell of a lot goes into it and it's just fantastic when it works out in these races."

1553: That was exciting and so too was the Sky Bet York Stakes. Winning jockey David Probert told ITV: "The pace of the race wasn't overly strong. He likes to have a little bit of cover. We got racing from three and a half. I knew he'd find well for pressure. I'm delighted with him. He probably needed his best to go and win but he has plenty of ability." O'Brien didn't seem particularly happy with the way the race was run, reports Chamberlin. That's the King George rather than the York Stakes although that didn't pan out too well for Armory either. It is the Juddmonte next for Mishriff - no surprises there. It was put to Probert that that race could be an option for Bangkok and I suppose they could roll the dice but he'd be taking on a different quality of opponent. Wayne Lordan was on Broome with Seamie Heffernan at York. I wonder if O'Brien didn't like the pace or was he not happy with Ryan Moore who did get squeezed up by David Egan around the turn? Fascinating questions emerging from a fascinating race.

'He just gives you the feeling of endless power! This is what I dreamt of from when I was a young boy’



1547: It wasn't so long ago that Godolphin's fortunes were being derided somewhat but the boys in blue are back with a vengeance this season. Charlie Appleby is in isolation having been 'pinged' so isn't there to enjoy the celebrations but I don't suppose he will mind too much. Adayar is, of course, a son of Frankel who was himself a son of Galileo. The wheel of history and all that. Quotes of 2/1 for the St Leger and 5/1 for the Arc have been handed to Ed Chamberlin. It would be huge for Doncaster if he went to the Leger and if there's anyone who could afford to do that as far as stallions go then it's Godolphin. Stamina trends haven't exactly been in demand.

1537: Aidan O'Brien: "She's very well, I haven't had to do an awful lot (with her). She's a little bit heavier than Ascot, physically she's probably done very well. We've always been very happy with her, she's always done everything we've asked of her. Looking forward to the run." Broome misses the kick, not ideal. He's recovered to get to the lead with Love in fourth. Adayar looks as though he may be a little free on the outside of Lone Eagle who is against the rail. This isn't ideal for Buick who is tracked by Love. Racing inside the final five. Broome opens up by a couple but Adayar covers the ground easily. Mishriff comes home strongly, squeezes Love who can't pick up. It's Adayar. That's a treble for Buick and a first King George for Charlie Appleby. That was a huge performance. Love's naysayers were on the money and I couldn't spot any particular reason why she disappointed. Perhaps she was just found wanting in this company? Mishriff ran a huge race and proved that he can cut the mustard on these shores. It could be York and the Juddmonte International next for the runner-up. Here's the winning jockey: "I'm a bit speechless to be honest. He's a great horse. A great Derby winner. It's a privilege to be able to ride these horses, they don't come around very often. "Charlie wasn't worried (about the ground) and obviously for good horses they can adapt and that's what this horse is. It was a very simple race to ride once he'd dropped his head."

1530: The bell has gone for the jockeys to mount. It's all part of the fun and some pundits have been keen to play down Love's form, citing the quality of the opponents that she's beaten. I'm not sure I buy into that. She was very good in the Prince of Wales's Stakes where she might have been vulnerable and Sky Sports Racing report that she looks magnificent in the parade ring. Adayar's defeat in the Lingfield Derby Trial was put down, in part, to the slowly run race and their camp will be anxious that this isn't run at a crawl. John Gosden felt that scenario was unlikely and he felt that the three-year-olds would attempt to stretch the stamina of Mishriff and he had grave concerns about his runner lasting home. Paddock expert Ken Pittersen has just spoken to ITV Racing and reports that Love has tightened up since Royal Ascot and he's firmly with the favourite.

1521: That was a fascinating tactical race at York and we could be set for another tactical affair at Ascot for the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes. We heard before her reappearance that Love is tactically versatile, a run that was expected to bring her on. Mishriff's colours have just been denied at Newcastle in the Beeswing as Third Kingdom is collared by Home Before Dusk (12/1) who completes a double for Callum Rodriguez and Keith Dalgleish. Love can make the running but so can Lone Eagle and Broome. Martyn Meade has told Sky Sports Racing that he wants to have a lead for Lone Eagle this time. Freddie Tylicki believes Frankie Dettori will try and sit a little off the fence so that he doesn't get trapped against the rail. He expects Broome to make the running. This is a big day for Adayar and the Derby itself. It's been a long time since the Derby winner has won this famous prize (see the Timeform feature a few posts below) and it would be a big result for Epsom if he can follow up, especially in such a strong field.

1514: Talking of smart colts, we've got a cracking renewal of the Sky Bet York Stakes up in any moment. Mohaafeth has been very, very popular and is 5/6 with 'form horse' Armory 9/4. Will the bubble be burst? The favourite is settled in rear as stablemate Montatham sets the pace from Juan Elcano. Bangkok third with Armory fourth. On the turn. Jim Crowley won't play his hand too soon. Half a mile to race. The big two still fourth and fifth at the quarter mile. Mohaafeth gets into stride, it's tight. It's all gone pear shaped. Bangkok beats Juan Elcano and Mohaafeth with Armory fourth. David Probert and Andrew Balding the successful jockey and trainer; the five-year-old was returned at 14/1. The favourite headed Bangkok inside the final furlong. It will be very interesting to hear what William Haggas has to say about that run in the coming days. Chris Dixon is still taking a positive view of his performance in the immediate aftermath.

😳 Another close one at @Ascot



1508: Buick won that handicap 10 years ago before winning the King George, will history repeat itself? He tells Chapman: "Very brave. He jumped very well. I just let him do what he wanted to do and he was very happy in front. He probably deserved this. "It's super ground. Quick summer ground." Love is a general 7/4 favourite for the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes with Buick's mount Adayar at 9/4. Lone Eagle is 7/2 and it's 8s bar. I changed channels in time to see James Doyle entering the winner's enclosure at Newmarket. He had partnered Modern Games to beat Saga in a race where the market proved pretty much spot on. He won by two lengths and it will be well worth checking out the replay given that Godolphin have won the race with smart colts in the last two years.

1457: Angus Gold represents Shadwell who are responsible for three of the top four in the market. This could either be a very good or very disappointing race for him and he's not giving too much away. Shine So Bright is my idea of an each-way play at 20/1. He was behind Motakhayyel last time in the Bunbury Cup but it remains to be seen whether the winner can reproduce that form at this venue. I think he's worth taking on and so is Matthew Flinders who has been expensive to follow. Danyah has taken over at the top of the market at 9/2. He was a fine second in the Buckingham Palace Stakes at the Royal meeting. Aldaary was fifth in the same race but arguably disappointing having been sent off at 10/3. They're away. Two almost three groups with Lord Rapscallion leading against the stands' rail. Danyah prominent on the far side group. Danyah keeps galloping and may have just held on. A finish of heads from Star of Orion and Dance Fever, who was second on this card last year, chasing him home. Another winner for William Buick with this one trained by Owen Burrows. The judge's call is heard in the background and he confirms 9/2 favourite Danyah as the winner.

1446: Jason Hart got a kick after the first race and misses his ride on Miss Nay Never in this 0-80 sprint at Newcastle. They're almost all set there. He misses out on a winning ride as Miss Nay Never scores at 10/3 under Ben Robinson. It's the Moet & Chandon International Stakes from Ascot next. There are three non-runners so do check the Ts&Cs on the offer below. I caught the end of an interview with Beasley following his win at York and he says of Venturous: "He's got bags and bags of ability. It was a competitive field and he got his head down where it mattered." Ryan Moore is shown walking the course at Ascot where Richard Hoiles reports that the sun is trying to break through which will be welcome news to those in attendance.

1437: Off to the Knavesmire for the Sky Bet Dash where Lahore and Blind Beggar, trained by Richard Fahey, were among market movers earlier in the day. David Allan rides Golden Apollo and tells Adele Mulrennan: "He ran a mighty race last time, he had no company for the last couple of furlongs which wasn't ideal. He loves these cavalry charges and should run a big race again." They're off. PHOTO. Music Society and Venturous who ran a mighty race in coming from way back. Giogiobbo and Blind Beggar contest third and fourth. Venturous has been called the winner and was returned at 33/1 for Connor Beasley and David Barron. Blind Beggar confirmed as third.

"She’s the filly of a lifetime with big targets in the autumn, so we’ve got to do right by her"@DavidMenuisier will look towards @Goodwood_Races with Wonderful Tonight after ruling her out of the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot.https://t.co/jryAHPBM7n — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) July 24, 2021

1433: Murphy: "The ups and downs of racing, that's why it's such an exciting sport. I'm thrilled to get a winner for Lady Bamford on a big day like this. "I think this ground is perfect for Love. She's a champion and she would be my pick." John Gosden: "It was beautifully set up by Hollie (Doyle). It looked like synchronised swimming in the Olympics. I thought he (Guru) showed a lot of resolve but Hollie nearly stole the whole show. "He's (Mishriff) prepared well and we're very pleased with him. Obviously it's a mile and a half and maybe his best trip is a mile and a quarter. I think he needed the race in the Eclipse and he's come on for that."

GURU is back in the winners enclosure for the first time since beating Maximal on debut!



1425: Fantastic Fox is still sweating up and apparently made quite a racket while being saddled up behind closed doors. Michael Holding is a fan though and so is Gina Bryce. Mystery Smiles' jockey wears the same colours and gets the vote from Alex Hammond. One to load. Fantastic Fox is restrained in stark contrast to his last run over further. They race in single file which is fairly unusual on the straight course. It's rather an odd spectacle. Marsabit led and tries to pinch it. Collared on the line by Guru (7/2). Fantastic Fox third, never nearer than at the line. That was a messy race. Oisin Murphy the man in the saddle for the Gosdens and that's a measure of compensation for the news that his big race ride wouldn't run.

1416: David Menuisier is speaking to Sky Sports Racing and is explaining why he has taken Wonderful Tonight out of the King George. I don't think anyone is surprised by that decision. The Arc remains her principal objective. Fantastic Fox is running and has got quite warm between the legs and is quite lively as he goes out onto the course apparently. This is a favourite that I think is worth opposing - I'm just not sure what with! Perhaps Latest Generation is the one? One of his trainers, Ed Crisford, has just spoken to SSR: "He lost his way a bit in the spring but the last two races he's just coming good now, he's been very well. "It's all about rhythm with him. It was a good last run. Everything about him now, he's changed. He carries himself in a different way and his breathing is better. Really pleased with the way he's going and he'll love the ground."

1408: A quick channel hop and back to Newcastle for their next which is division two of the maiden. Freddy Robinson ran behind Angel Bleu on debut and is favourite to open his account at the third time of asking. Tricky Business has shortened up a little and joined him at the top of the market. Apparently there is a plan about the favourite. He has been named after the jockey's son who celebrates his first birthday today. The plan hasn't come together with Freddy Robinson a laboured fourth as Tricky Business makes pretty much all the running; he was returned the 3/1 favourite.

1400: There's an open opener at York where they are betting 4/1 the field for the Sky Bet 'Jump Jockeys' Nunthorpe' Handicap. Bryony Frost rides Ginger Jam and tells ITV that she hopes she doesn't 'get in the way' of her mount. "It's very different and really fun. The whole atmosphere is buzzing," she adds. Ginger Jam is an 8/1 chance. Paul Midgley has dominated the short history of this race (all three renewals of it) with two winners and a second and the shortest priced of his quintet is Mid Winster at 4/1 with Ventura Express at 7s. Racing TV suggest stall one may not be ideal for the favourite but doesn't think there will be too much in it in a field of this size. Midgley had to settle for second again as Soul Seeker held off a sustained challenge from Son and Sannie with the pair clear. of the latter's stablemate Ventura Express. The winner was returned at 11/2 and ridden by Tom Scudamore and trained by the bang in-form David O'Meara.

1348: The field are at the start in good time and will be loading shortly. Attagirl has shortened up to 6/1 but there's not a great deal of movement in the market. Danny Tudhope rides her and is out of the saddle and tightening the tack. Matt Chapman reports the move for Attagirl (now 11/2) and says that System is 'very weak'. Attagirl looks a little keen through the first furlong. She's in third behind Crazyland and Nazanin. Desert Dreamer is far side and joined on the line by Zain Claudette with Delmona a close third. It's a photo. A couple of lengths back to Nazanin who ran encouragingly and System who did less so. It's an across the courses double for Ismail Mohammed and another big winner for Ray Dawson. She was returned at 15/2. They've just shown the official photo on ITV and it was a tiny margin. "It doesn't just mean so much to me it will mean so much to my family," says Dawson. "This filly is unbelievable. She's very smart and I'm just an incredibly lucky young man."

1341: Stuart Williams reveals they've turned down some quite big offers for Desert Dreamer and he's hopeful that decision will be justified with victory in this Group Three. Francesca Cumani is taken with System who has 'a fine waist' while the favourite looks to be taking her racing well and is 'super chilled'. In contrast, El Hadeeyah gave a little bit of bother in the parade ring but is on the way to post under William Buick. She's out at 16/1 and among the outsiders and I don't think there's much mileage in trying to get the market leaders beaten. The first at Gowran has been run and went the way of 9/4 favourite Mise Le Meas who represented Ben Coen and Johnny Murtagh. The runners are on their way down at Ascot and the rain is coming down too, reports McGrath but I don't get the impression it's very heavy.

1334: Burke also trains Liamarty Dreams and he was the clear paddock pick at Newcastle for Simon Mapletoft. He says Cowboy also looks a lovely sort but he couldn't make his mind up whether he might be better further down the line. They are loading. Haunted Dream is ridden by Paddy Mathers with Danny Muscutt failing to arrive in time. Liamarty Dreams set out to make all and duly did so having drifted over to the stands' side rail. All very straightforward. Mythical Molly, Haunted Dream and Rich King were the next three home behind the 6/4 favourite. That was a fairly encouraging debut from the fourth but probably a little too obvious. Autumn Angel also finished off quite well in fifth.

1322: There's a drip, drip start to racing before the action gets underway at the other courses and it's back to Newcastle for our next taste, the Collingwood Insurance Company EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes. The twice raced Limarty Dreams sets the standard but there has been support for a couple of newcomers in Rich King and Cowboy. Haunted Dream was sent off at 100/1 on debut at Ascot and was among the outsiders today too but there has been some money for Ed Dunlop's runner who remains a best of 14/1. The ITV Racing coverage has started while Gina Bryce is casting her eye over the Princess Margaret runners in Ascot's pre-parade ring. Bryce is quite taken by Delmona who ran so well in the Super Sprint last weekend and the winner of that race does hold some big entries. Big entries are also held by Attagirl and Bryce spoke to Karl Burke who told her he would have preferred a little bit of cut in the ground for his filly but that he does hold her in high regard. She's the one I'd want to be with against the favourites but the Sky Sports Racing pundits all seemed pretty sweet on Desert Dreamer. This race carries Sky Bet's Money Back Offer.

1313: Angel Bleu is calmer than he was before the Coventry Stakes observes Jim McGrath and he wouldn't be surprised if that helped him to produce a better performance. There's some support for Mr McCann who ran a respectable race in a Newmarket Group Two finishing in front of Chesham third Great Max - that form sets the standard. New Science is restrained in rear for the Pat Eddery Stakes as Mr McCann sets out to make all. Angel Bleu is third with Cachet fourth. All six in contention of sorts. New Science takes a while to get on top but he does get on top and wins in the style of a colt who has more to offer. The 2/1 favourite wasn't massively impressive in beating Angel Bleu and Cachet by about a length and the same but I think there are a lot of positives to take from the performance. Freddie Tylicki doesn't believe that they went very quickly and the colt had to quicken twice. He's also of the opinion that the winner can go on to better things.

1300: The warm weather means that the Tapeta surface at Newcastle is riding standard to slow. Van Dijk proved as enthusiastic as me when asked to run and never went a yard but Nibras Shadow did what was asked of her and justified favouritism by daylight. She was returned at 7/2 under Kevin Stott and relished the step up in trip. They are in the parade ring proper at Ascot. Apparently a rather loud motorbike has just gone past the course and lit up one or two of the juveniles a little but they've all settled down again and are walking around calmly with the jockeys preparing to get into the saddle. New Science remains the 85/40 favourite from Cachet at 3/1. The jolly is cut to 2s and there seems to be plenty of confidence that we will see a very different performance on this faster surface.

1251: Gina Bryce is very impressed with New Science in the pre-parade ring and expects the colt to leave his disappointing run in the Chesham behind while Mr McCann gets a tick for his good behaviour. At Newcastle, the jockeys are getting a leg up and it won't be long until they're heading down to the start. The favourite is a maiden after 14 starts but played the bridesmaid at the course last time and represents a yard with a good track record. Good luck! Pictures from Ascot show plenty of people dressed up to the nines with refreshments appearing to flow freely. They are set for quite a day with a good renewal of the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes ahead of them.

1241: The meeting at Newcastle may not be dominating too many headlines this evening but it does get underway in a little over quarter of an hour and the opening race features one of three selections for our Punting Pointers team. All of our tipsters and columnists etc can be found via the links at the top of the page. Simon Mapletoft has just given a precis of the card and highlighted Moshawaar who could take in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes as a stepping stone to the St Leger if all goes well today. Among his opponents is Man Of Riddles who has achieved little since a winning debut but who has been the subject of positive whispers to have reached my ears on both subsequent starts. Whispers, eh? He lines up from 78 but presumably has shown someone something at home to have been so highly tried. Perhaps this test will be more to his liking. A couple of races prior to that My Swallow represents Sir Michael Stoute and he hasn't gone on as anticipated from a Sandown debut that promised plenty. He's only had half a dozen starts so there's still time for the penny to drop.

1220: The going at Ascot has just been changed to good to firm, firm in places. Conditions at Newmarket are also fairly fast and an interesting card gets underway at the seemingly unusual time of 1505. Godolphin have won both previous renewals of the opening maiden and with smart sorts in Military March and Dhahabi. The powerful operation are represented by Modern Games but the early money has been for the Gosdens Saga and their juveniles have gone well on the July Course this year with a winner (the impressive Inspiral), two seconds and three thirds from eight runners. There's more to go on in the handicap that follows but Gloucestershire is still quite hard to quantify. Martyn Meade hoped to run him in the Derby, describing him as 'a serious horse', but a setback ruled the colt out of of Epsom. He didn't exactly impress earlier this month but he can be forgiven that and he could make light of a mark of 94 if living up to expectations. There's a good deal to be taken on trust as a punter though and the claims of Bill Peyto are far more obvious and I'm hopeful that he can live up to the promise he showed on debut on the Rowley Mile and at Chester last time where he ran far above my expectations given a test I didn't expect to suit.

1207: Ed Walker is enjoying a season to remember and continues in good form with a double at Ascot yesterday. He sends a couple of runners up to York and Reina Del Mar is favourite for the penultimate race but I was more interested in the claims of Beloved in the finale. She has been given plenty of time since catching the eye on her reappearance at Haydock in April but that's not necessarily a bad thing and she's shown enough to be of interest on her handicap debut with Andrea Atzeni - who has ridden her before - always a positive booking for the stable. There have been bits and pieces of money for her against the general 6/4 Haggas trained favourite Pagan.

🗣 "He's a top-class horse."



1145: The Sky Bet "Jump Jockeys' Nunthorpe" Handicap may not be for everyone but I doubt that number includes Paul Midgley who has saddled two winners and a close second in the three runnings of the five furlong heat. Sadly, that's not the pointer one might have hoped for as he's responsible for five of the 10 remaining runners! I'll leave that race to better minds than mine and similar sentiments apply to the Sky Bet Dash although I've always had a soft spot for Golden Apollo who has finished second and fourth in the last two renewals. He's running well enough to be on the premises again. Most of the chat has been about the Sky Bet York Stakes and whether Mohaafeth is a good thing or can be opposed with Armory. The former is a very exciting prospect and took the step up to Group Three company in his stride when winning the Hampton Court Stakes but he did show his inexperience when wandering around in front. In contrast, Armory drops in grade after tackling Love in the Prince of Wales's Stakes where he was beaten under two lengths despite not enjoying the run of the race. It has been argued that his form entitles him to be favourite (despite the weight concession) and that he should be backed accordingly. It's a fair point but I'm a sucker for an up and coming prospect and William Haggas seems genuinely excited about Mohaafeth. I'm hoping he can take another step up the ladder in style.

1131: I've given up (quite quickly) searching for whether Gay Kelleway ever rode the winner of the Longines Handicap which brings Ascot's card to a close but it's immaterial really, even if it feels like the sort of race that she might target. While searching, up popped a Timeform Smart Stat on the search engine which revealed that '£41.12 is Gay Kelleway's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first time headgear' which is certainly encouraging if, like me, you're interested in Vasco de Gama. This four-year-old has been on his travels having started his career in France where he had one start for Kelleway as well as representing a couple of other yards. His first run on these shores was a good one and it's easy enough to excuse the two subsequent performances with the trainer citing his preference for a fast surface after his penultimate defeat. He should get that this afternoon, he's dropped a little in the weights and has the assistance of Serena Brotherton in the saddle as well as the cheekpieces applied. I thought a case could be made at a double figure price and Sky Bet are paying down to fourth.

1116: Fantastic Fox may not float my boat but I'm much more interested in Silvestre de Sousa's mount in the Moet & Chandon International Stakes. He rides Shine So Bright who can be backed at around 20/1 with enhanced place terms. He caught the eye finishing well in the Bunbury Cup behind leading fancy Motakhayyel and has been dropped by a pound to 100 despite that. The five-year-old has been rated as high as 115 so hasn't had many chances in handicaps but won the Free Handicap from 106 in 2019 and didn't run in another handicap until March of this year when finishing second from 100. He may not have bundles in hand but he's clearly handicapped to be competitive and arrives in form. He ran well at the track as a juvenile and I'm pretty sweet on him at an each-way price. There are any number with live claims of course and I did consider the old boy Rising Sand, who proved he was no back number when first home on his side at the Royal meeting, while I had a whisper (usually best ignored) for Karibana ahead of the Bunbury Cup (he was a late withdrawal) and he's out at 50s.

1100: I remember last year's running of the Porsche Handicap as it appeared to feature a trio of highly promising youngsters which was borne out to some extent. Tsar was sold to race in Hong Kong after winning while Johan won twice later in the season and was rated as high as 106 but Evening Sun failed to build on his initial efforts and hasn't been sighted this term unlike the runner-up, Dance Fever, who is up to 96 after winning at Leicester earlier this month. All of that waffle is meant to highlight that this year's field is similarly exciting but to remind (myself) that things don't always (often) work out as you'd expect. I like Latest Generation but I'm not convinced this track will play to his strengths while I understand why Fantastic Fox is popular but it worries me that he took such a strong hold over 10 furlongs last time; I do recall Roger Varian spoke well of him before the race though. Perhaps Guru is the one having taken a step in the right direction last time.

1051: It does look to be a pretty warm renewal of the Princess Margaret with Desert Dreamer and System setting a decent but not insurmountable standard. That pair were only separated by a neck at Newmarket last month and Oisin Murphy, who rides Desert Dreamer today as he did that day, told his Sporting Life column that he felt he should have won on the July Course. He seems to fancy his chances of gaining revenge. Nazanin is one of the more interesting opponents on paper but Archie Watson usually knows where he's at with his youngsters so I find it slightly off-putting that she was 10/1 on debut with Hollie Doyle admitting in her blog for Sky Sports Racing that the performance came as a surprise. Perhaps that's a good thing and testament to her innate ability - you'd rather they saved their best for the track than home - but Doyle goes on to conclude that System's form 'is another indication of how much progress my filly has to make if she's going to be ready to take her chance in the Group Two Lowther Stakes at York next month'. The market seems to agree and she's one of three fillies who is out at around 8/1 bar the front two.

1033: It is a relatively early start to proceedings at Ascot with the Pat Eddery Stakes scheduled for 1315 and this Listed race, formerly known as the Winkfield Stakes, has been won by some very smart performers with Toronado and Kodi Bear on the roll of honour in a race that went to Chindit last season. The first and last named of that trio came from the Hannons' yard but the stable isn't represented this year and I'm not convinced that there's a potential star in the line-up. The obvious colt would be New Science who flopped on soft ground in the Chesham having impressed at Yarmouth on debut under faster conditions. The layers haven't taken many chances with the son of Lope de Vega who is just 5/2. I was particularly interested / puzzled to see Cachet lining up in this race rather than the Princess Margaret Keeneland Stakes which follows. The latter Group Three is over six furlongs and confined to fillies which would appear to be right down Cachet's street for all that she was beaten in Listed company last time. Perhaps the seventh furlong of the opener is expected to suit her or perhaps connections just feel that's her grade. Boughey does have a runner in the Princess Margaret too but Sassy Rascal isn't expected to trouble the judge. Cachet will be ridden by Ryan Moore and the Betfair Ambassador had this to say in his column: "I haven’t ridden her before but she has shown solid form in Listed and Group 3 company since an impressive debut win. All of those runs have come over 6f and I can definitely see the step up to 7f suiting her. There is a fair bit of stamina on the distaff side of her pedigree."

1027: Mishriff has been rather dismissed in some quarters and only Broome is longer than the Gosdens' colt in the betting. This is despite the son of Make Believe winning the 2020 French Derby and a couple of very valuable prizes abroad but wholly down to him failing to match those performances in front of British racegoers. He was in need of the run in the Eclipse but travelled well enough to hit odds-on in running and should be at concert pitch for today's test. He will need to be but it is worth noting that he has the joint-highest official rating in the field alongside Love. The ITV team have just wrapped up their morning coverage with their fancies for the day while Matt Chapman has reminded punters that there are now only 15 runners in the Sky Bet Dash so do check those each-way terms.

1014: The lack of rain is reflected in the current betting for the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes with Wonderful Tonight out to 8/1 on the Oddschecker grid having been a couple of points shorter at the start of the day. Love is a solid 15/8 favourite with a little bit of 2/1 around, Adayar 11/4 and 3s with Lone Eagle shortening up to 9/2. Lone Eagle, for his trainer at least, proved his ability to handle quick ground at the Curragh but it could be a good deal faster this afternoon if the thunderstorms bypass Ascot. If he's good enough to be on the premises turning in it's likely to be a very different race for the Irish Derby second as Love is so versatile tactically and unlikely to be too far away from the pace in this small field. It's perfectly possible that having a little more company will help Martyn Meade's colt who may not have been flattered by that narrow defeat to Hurricane Lane. Whoever wins will add their name to an illustrious roll of honour and a reminder of some of those all too familiar names comes courtesy of the clip above.

Clerk of the Course Chris Stickels with the Going on QIPCO King George Diamond Day. pic.twitter.com/HP9hDCanv2 — Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) July 24, 2021

1008: It's often said that the British like nothing better than talking about the weather and we could be in for a bit of that this morning. David Menuisier has always been clear that the ground is important to Wonderful Tonight and that they would follow the rain. It may be too much to hope that we get enough to allow her to line up but not so much that it rules Love out of the King George but we can hope..... The current going is good to firm while there are a handful of non-runners from around the country and Ireland. Chris Stickels provided a going update from Ascot which was posted to twitter a little after 10am and he is wearing a raincoat......but it doesn't sound like good news for Monsieur Menuisier.