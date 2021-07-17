Sporting Life
Karl Burke enjoys a quiet cup of coffee at Royal Ascot
Karl Burke - among the runners this year

Go Racing In Yorkshire Tipping Challenge: Day one bets

By Sporting Life
12:39 · SAT July 17, 2021

The bets are in for day one of the Go Racing In Yorkshire Tipping Challenge with several top stables doing battle with our own team.

Harlem Soul (4.30) and Tadbreeb in the 5.05 are the two most popular selections on the opening day of the Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival Tipping Challenge.

A host of leading northern stables are doing battle with our own team and Racing TV while raising money for New Beginnings, a racehorse retraining and re-homing charity based in Yorkshire.

Each entrant is given a £50 free bet day with all money raised going to the charity.

The selections are in full below:

Team Karl Burke: Delph Crescent 3.55

Team Richard Fahey: Delph Crescent 3.55

Team John Quinn: Sameem 3.55

Team Mark Johnston: Harlem Soul 4.30

Team David O'Meara: Harlem Soul 4.30

Alex Hammond: Harlem Soul 4.30

Sporting Life: Brasca 4.30

Racing TV: Tadreeb 5.05

Michael Shinners: Tadreeb 5.05

Oli Bell: Tadreeb 5.05

Team Tim Easterby: Mukayyam 5.40

Ed Chamberlin: Chase The Dollar 5.4

Team Kevin Ryan: Chase The Dollar 5.40

