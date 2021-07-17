Go Racing In Yorkshire Tipping Challenge: Day one bets

Harlem Soul (4.30) and Tadbreeb in the 5.05 are the two most popular selections on the opening day of the Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival Tipping Challenge.

A host of leading northern stables are doing battle with our own team and Racing TV while raising money for New Beginnings, a racehorse retraining and re-homing charity based in Yorkshire.

Each entrant is given a £50 free bet day with all money raised going to the charity.