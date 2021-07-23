Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Aidan O'Brien (right) talks to Ryan Moore
Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore on Snowfall

Ryan Moore column: Betfair ambassador on Saturday rides

By Sporting Life
17:10 · FRI July 23, 2021

Ryan Moore has just two rides at Ascot on Saturday but one of them is a big one - Love in the feature King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes.

13:15 - Cachet

I haven’t ridden her before but she has shown solid form in Listed and Group 3 company since an impressive debut win. All of those runs have come over 6f and I can definitely see the step up to 7f suiting her. There is a fair bit of stamina on the distaff side of her pedigree.

Listen to the Racing Only Bettor Podcast
Listen to the Racing Only Bettor Podcast

15:35 - Love

This is possibly a deeper race than the betting would have you believe with Love put in as the short-priced favourite, in spite of the field cutting up to just six runners, but we clearly still come in here confident of a very bold show. She was obviously an exceptional 3yo when winning the 1000 Guineas and Oaks by a wide-margin and we were delighted with her reappearance win in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes here, as she wouldn’t have been fully tuned up then. You have to respect the 3yos getting the weight, and the other three horses are all Group 1 winners, but my filly will certainly not be inconvenienced by stepping back up in trip on ground which will hopefully remain on the quick side. There could easily be more to come from her too, and I think it is fair to say she is the one to beat if it stays fast. She is a top-class racehorse.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING