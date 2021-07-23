Ryan Moore column: Betfair ambassador on Saturday rides

15:35 - Love

This is possibly a deeper race than the betting would have you believe with Love put in as the short-priced favourite, in spite of the field cutting up to just six runners, but we clearly still come in here confident of a very bold show. She was obviously an exceptional 3yo when winning the 1000 Guineas and Oaks by a wide-margin and we were delighted with her reappearance win in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes here, as she wouldn’t have been fully tuned up then. You have to respect the 3yos getting the weight, and the other three horses are all Group 1 winners, but my filly will certainly not be inconvenienced by stepping back up in trip on ground which will hopefully remain on the quick side. There could easily be more to come from her too, and I think it is fair to say she is the one to beat if it stays fast. She is a top-class racehorse.