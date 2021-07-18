Adam Houghton charts the record of three-year-olds in the King George ahead of Derby winner Adayar's Ascot bid.

All eyes will be on Ascot on Saturday for the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes and an eagerly-anticipated clash of the generations – something which the supposed middle-distance highlight of the summer hasn’t always delivered in recent years. For most of its history, the King George has been an eminently worthy championship attracting the leaders of the classic generation and the best of the previous season’s middle-distance horses to have stayed in training. In the 1970s, three-year-olds dominated during what many people remember to be a golden era for the King George, providing eight of the 10 winners. Five of those eight – Nijinsky (1970), Mill Reef (1971), Grundy (1975), The Minstrel (1977) and Troy (1979) – had also won the Derby earlier that season, all of them goliaths of the sport. In total, there have been 23 three-year-old winners of the King George since 1970. Dahlia (1973), Pawneese (1976) and Ile de Bourbon (1978) were the other members of the classic generation to strike during the 1970s, while the two decades which followed also witnessed plenty of success for three-year-olds in the King George. Five members of that age group were successful during the 1980s – including the Derby winners Shergar (1981), Reference Point (1987) and Nashwan (1989) – before another five won during the 1990s, with Generous (1991) and Lammtarra (1995) also doing so having come out on top at Epsom the previous month. However, it’s fair to say that the general make-up of the King George field has undergone a significant change since the 1990s. The number of three-year-old winners has certainly been down, with just two in the 2000s – Galileo (2001) and Alamshar (2003) – and three in the 2010s – Nathaniel (2011), Taghrooda (2014) and Enable (2017).

It’s not just the lack of three-year-old winners which has given cause for concern. After all, there was a period between 2006 and 2008 when the King George failed to attract a single runner from the classic generation, a disturbing trend which was repeated in both 2015 and 2020. Put simply, the race has been failing to truly realise the objective under which it was first created, that of testing the classic crop against their elders. In most years when the three-year-old challenge hasn’t been as strong as might have been expected, the first question that people usually ask is ‘where is the Derby winner?’ It would seem the obvious next step, tackling older horses for the first time over the same distance as when successful at Epsom, and the prize money is certainly not to be sniffed at – there was £1.25 million on offer in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic caused that to drop to £400,000 for last year’s renewal. There clearly was a time when it was all but routine for the Derby winner to be targeted at Ascot. In total, 21 Derby winners have lined up in the King George since 1970, including six in the 1970s, four in the 1980s and seven in the 1990s. Galileo became the eleventh horse during that period to complete the Derby/King George double in 2001, but no horse has done it since and, most interestingly of all, only three Derby winners have tried. Sir Michael Stoute trained two of them, Kris Kin (2003) and Workforce (2010), who finished third and fifth respectively in the King George after winning at Epsom. The last Derby winner to run in the King George was Anthony Van Dyck (2019), who was well held behind Enable at Ascot. There have been other Derby winners who were earmarked to run in recent editions of the King George, but circumstances have prevented them from doing so. They include Sea The Stars (2009) and Golden Horn (2015), arguably two of the best Derby winners since the turn of the century. Sea The Stars only ran in the Eclipse – a race considered to be too close to the King George for him to run in both – after the prospect of soft going ruled him out of the Irish Derby, while Golden Horn was withdrawn on the day of the King George due to the testing conditions at Ascot.