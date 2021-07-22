Timeform King George preview and tips | Derby winner Adayar can join some famous names

Timeform preview the King George at Ascot on Saturday in which Adayar bids to become the first Derby winner to win the race for 20 years.

A look back at past winners of the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes from the latter decades of the twentieth century reveals some famous Derby winners who went on to beat their elders at Ascot. They include the likes of Nijinsky and Mill Reef in the seventies, Shergar and Nashwan in the eighties, and Generous and Lammtarra in the nineties. But it’s now twenty years since Galileo became the most recent Derby winner to land the King George. Only two more three-year-old colts have joined him on the list of winners since 2001, the more recent being Nathaniel in 2011. The only Derby winner to try his luck in the last ten years was Anthony Van Dyck who beat only one home behind Enable in 2019. The presence of the latest Derby winner Adayar in Saturday’s King George therefore adds plenty of interest to another small but select field for one of the highlights of the summer calendar. While Adayar has been resting on his laurels since Epsom, his stablemate Hurricane Lane has been busy advertising the Derby form on his behalf with two Group 1 wins of his own, firstly at the Curragh in the Irish Derby and then at Longchamp in the Grand Prix de Paris. Runner-up in his two Derby trials at Sandown and Lingfield beforehand, Adayar was the longest-priced of Charlie Appleby’s three runners at Epsom but he showed plenty of improvement, staying on strongly to run out an impressive winner with Hurricane Lane beaten nearly eight lengths back in third. A repeat of that form, or some improvement on it, would make Adayar hard to beat, while any softening of the ground wouldn’t harm his chances either.

The King George was designed, and timed, to pitch the current classic crop against their elders and this year’s renewal – unlike some in recent years – has done a good job of bringing the generations together. Last year’s classic form is represented by Love who looks Adayar’s biggest threat if the ground remains on the firm side. Love built her reputation against her own sex last season, winning the 1000 Guineas, Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks on her only three appearances. Her nine-length win at Epsom was rather upstaged by stablemate Snowfall’s even more spectacular victory in this year’s Oaks, but Love bettered that effort with a high-class performance at York where she won by five lengths. Whilst she didn’t need to show the same form in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot last month, that was a promising return with the rest of the season in mind. Love benefited from a well-judged ride from the front by Ryan Moore in a tactical contest, and when the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Audarya put in her challenge, Love showed a game response to keep her at bay. Timeform described the ground at Royal Ascot as ‘firm’ for the Prince of Wales but, after the heavens opened, the going had turned soft by the time Wonderful Tonight won the Hardwicke Stakes there just three days later. Her trainer David Menuisier must be hoping for a similar deluge to boost her chances on Saturday. All five of Wonderful Tonight’s wins have come on either soft or heavy ground and when she won the Hardwicke she was carrying on where she left off at the end of last season when successful over the same course and distance in the Fillies & Mares Stakes on Champions Day.