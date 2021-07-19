King George VI tips & odds: Horse by horse preview, past winners and trainer quotes ahead of Ascot featuring Love and Adayar

Horse-by-horse guide

ADDEYBB - Official Rating (OR): 125

Consistent, high-class seven-year-old gelding whose last 14 appearances have all been races over 10 furlongs (or fractionally further). He's always been a strong stayer over that trip, typified by his fine Group One wins at Ascot and Randwick on ground described as soft. Recent evidence suggests he's operating close to his very best still as there was no disgrace in finishing second to dual Classic winning three-year-old St Mark's Basilica in the Coral-Eclipse (follow link for FREE video replay) but the major issue now is can be equally effective - if not better - over a mile and a half on his first ever try at the trip? Percentage call is to err on the side of caution, especially as pedigree raises one or two questions on that score, and on balance he looks vulnerable to younger legs.

BROOME - OR: 116

Only raced twice last term and didn't really get close to his three-year-old peak form but back better than ever as a five-year-old this time around and he's clearly responding well to a busy campaign. Has had six starts already in 2021 and form figures of 111221 speak for themselves but he looked on particularly good terms with himself when making all under Colin Keane to win at Saint-Cloud earlier this month. Handles all types of going and won't mind the odd spot of rain should it materialise but ground to make up on Wonderful Tonight from the Hardwicke Stakes and he's still conceding her the 3lb allowance. Could lack the requisite gears late on in the race.

JAPAN - OR: 114

Like full-brother Mogul (also entered), he's been called a few names over the years but he did appear to have more top-class victories in him after completing the Grand Prix de Paris-Juddmonte International double in 2019. Claimed first victory since then in this May's Ormonde Stakes at Chester and, via fairly heavy defeats to Pyledriver at Epsom and Wonderful Tonight at Ascot, was back in the groove again lowered to Group Three level and nine furlongs at Leopardstown last time. Current rating looks about right and very hard to see him troubling the principals.

MISHRIFF - OR: 122

John Gosden has won half of the past 10 runnings - granted Enable took three of them - so it's interesting to see he and son Thady leave this colt in the mix. Looked to have all the top European middle-distance races at his feet after big-race wins in Riyadh and Meydan earlier in the year but returned to the UK with a slightly below-par showing in the Coral-Eclipse, racing too freely and ultimately weakening into third. He's definitely capable of better and a stronger overall tempo would suit but whether his first foray over 12 furlongs in the UK around here is the ideal move remains to be seen. No concerns over fast ground.

MOGUL - OR: 117

Rather hit-and-miss throughout three-year-old campaign but did win three times including two at the highest level. Pretty moderate so far this season, though, and seemed to resent the whole experience on rain-hit ground around Epsom in the Coronation Cup. Far more likely to see the real Mogul back on a faster surface and he's well capable of running up to a 120 figure but may need to eke out even more if he's to successfully concede weight to stablemate Love as well as the two three-year-old colts.

LOVE - OR: 122

Loads to like about the way she defied a 300-day layoff to make her own running and see off the strong challenge of Audarya in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot last month, especially when you consider she appeared to improve for each outing last season. She's 2-2 (both against her own sex) over this longer distance, clearly enjoys hearing her hooves rattle and looks to possess a fine attitude ahead of a race of this nature where they tend to get rolling early and a will to win can be just as important as raw ability. She is without doubt the older horse to beat.

WONDERFUL TONIGHT - OR: 117

Officially just a notch behind the likes of Love and while she still has the capacity to take another step up the ladder, her Group One wins in the autumn came against her own sex and against rivals not quite in the same category as some of these. The mud was flying on both occasions too, as was the case when she made a visually impressive seasonal reappearance in the Hardwicke at Royal Ascot - beating Broome a length and a half in the process - and while all good horses just about go on any ground, she's likely to need everything in her favour if she's going to complete the four-timer and emerge on top again this weekend.

ADAYAR - OR: 121

Definitely the most exciting entry here as Charlie Appleby's Frankel colt looks to prove his Cazoo Derby win - which was pretty emphatic on the day - wasn't a flash in the pan, or he wasn't slightly flattered by the way the Classic played out. Mixed messages from the bare form subsequently and it emerged stablemate Hurricane Lane - winner of the Irish Derby - did lose both front shoes at Epsom. Plenty of the others have been beaten since so it would be nice to see it again from Adayar, who didn't look a world-beater at Sandown (for all he shaped like the best horse in the race) or when second to Third Realm in the Lingfield Derby Trial. Has never raced on quick ground either so presumably connections will be hoping some of the forecast showers are on the heavier side.

LONE EAGLE - OR: 119

Looked to be going places when winning three of his four outings last season and has gradually come up to Group One level as a three-year-old, unfortunately missing the Derby due to a setback Epsom week. Had looked a live one for that after slamming Yibir (won Bahrain Trophy recently) in the Cocked Hat at Goodwood and was well supported en route to much-improved, neck second to Adayar's stablemate Hurricane Lane in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh. Must be rated among one of the better three-year-old colts on that evidence, the winner impressively going in again since in France, and Frankie Dettori keeping the ride is a statement of intent.

Big-race verdict A superb race in prospect but with all eyes on Love versus Adayar, LONE EAGLE is the one being overlooked slightly. Martyn Meade was gutted to have to rule him out of the Cazoo Derby but connections of the Galileo colt almost got compensation in the Irish Derby when just collared by Hurricane Lane, who was clearly Charlie Appleby's number one going into Epsom (6/1 compared to 16/1 Adayar). The front two pulled seven lengths clear of Wordsworth at the Curragh and the first and third have since franked the form by finishing first and second in the Grand Prix de Paris. There should be more to come from Lone Eagle given his pedigree and, with Dettori now very much knowing what he has to work with, could really put it up to Love who will admittedly be tough to beat if building on her comeback success in the Prince of Wales' Stakes.