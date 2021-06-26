ITV Racing tips for Northumberland Plate and Irish Derby Saturday June 26

1.45 NEWCASTLE – MONDAMMEJ

MONDAMMEJ went into the notebook after a good effort in the Epsom Dash. He travelled better than most that day as he fought against the camber towards the stands’ side and stayed on well for fourth in the fashion of a horse that has more to offer from his current mark of 87. I like that Anthony Brittain brings him back to Newcastle for his next assignment – he learnt his trade at this track, winning on debut, and hasn’t run a bad race in four goes here (that were all within his first five career starts). He returns as a hardened handicap sprinter and moving back up to six could bring about improvement, as well.

2.05 NEWMARKET – CACHET

It might well pay to look no further than George Boughey’s selected in the Listed Empress Fillies’ Stakes at Newmarket. He goes with CACHET who was hugely impressive when winning on debut on the Rowley Mile before the heavy ground caught her out in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot last week. That fifth still represents the best form on show and she can improve on it back on a faster surface with Boughey reporting that she’s taken her Royal exertions well.

2.20 NEWCASTLE – KHUZAAM

Loads of strands to an intriguing William Hill Chipchase Stakes but no horse’s claims are as seductive as KHUZAAM’s. He’s the best horse in the race on his All-Weather Finals day form and is well worth forgiving his turf flop behind Palace Pier at Sandown. That was over a mile and the shortest distance he has ever raced over is seven furlongs, but he looks to have the speed and the class to cope well with the drop in trip to a bare six. This is the track to try him at sprinting given its stiff nature - and the Tapeta surface, though an unknown for him, promises to suit given he’s by Kitten’s Joy (his progeny love it here - 12 from 40 at 30%).

2.40 NEWMARKET – LOGICIAN

LOGICIAN is the standout horse in the Listed Fred Archer Stakes. The 2019 St Leger winner has had his problems since motoring to Classic success but his reappearance behind Al Aasy, after 218 days off the track, came on slower ground than ideal and he was entitled to be ring rusty. Providing he comes on from that he’s the one they all have to beat and on faster ground he’s taken to remind everyone of the potential he had a couple of years ago.

2.55 NEWCASTLE – A STAR ABOVE

William Haggas’ A STAR ABOVE looks a likely type in the William Hill Northumberland Vase - the consolation race for the Plate later on the card. The son of Sea The Stars – whose progeny have a fine record at Newcastle – has been in good form this campaign and he looked a stayer to keep on the right side of when winning over 1m6f at Newmarket in May. He has to prove himself at the trip, but he shapes like it’ll suit and he’s out of a Sadler’s Wells mare so a chance is taken on his stamina. He should attain a prominent pitch under Cieren Fallon and there doesn’t look masses of early pace in there, so he could well get the race run to suit sitting just off the leaders. Click here for Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet

3.15 NEWMARKET – GLORIOUS JOURNEY

GLORIOUS JOURNEY looks the best bet on the ITV schedule in the Group 3 Close Brothers Criterion Stakes at Newmarket. Charlie Appleby’s horse was keen behind Kinross at Haydock on his reappearance but he’s not normally a hard puller and his enthusiasm can be put down to freshness. That, along with the faster ground and a 3lb pull at the weights, can help him reverse the form with Ralph Beckett’s charge. Second in this race to Limato two years ago, he can go one better under James Doyle this weekend.

3.30 NEWCASTLE – ALRIGHT SUNSHINE

Trueshan’s presence at the top of the weights off a mark of 118 makes this a fascinating renewal of the William Hill Northumberland Plate. He can go well but some shrewd operators have some good horses receiving plenty of weight and one of those would be Keith Dalgleish who runs ALRIGHT SUNSHINE. This horse ran a very nice race in the rerouted Sagaro Stakes at this track last year and could be well treated off 99 on that evidence, while he’s tuned up for this assignment with a couple of spins around the mile and a half course at Hamilton, including a confidence-boosting win last time out. Top Newcastle claimer Billy Garrity takes the ride and a big run is on the cards at an each-way price. Click here for full horse-by-horse guide and verdict

3.45 CURRAGH – HURRICANE LANE