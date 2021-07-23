Oisin Murphy Champion Jockey column | Excited about Wonderful King George ride

Oisin Murphy is in great form at present and he's picked up the Wonderful Tonight ride in the King George - get his thoughts on her and more in this week's column.

Ffos Las four-timer among this week’s winners It was great to get a four-timer on the board at Ffos Las on Tuesday, it’s a track I like but I didn’t even ride there last year. I rode winners for three different trainers in Andrew Balding, Roger Charlton and Rod Millman and it’s quite easy for me to get there from Lambourn, the Newmarket guys have a longer trek. The pick of them was probably Valley Forge for Andrew and owner George Strawbridge, he was expected to win his maiden but he showed a good attitude in doing so. Over at Sandown on Wednesday I rode Sunset Bay to victory for Ed Walker, whose horses are also flying. She was very good in winning by four lengths, she looks like she’s improving and we’ll go slowly with her. She’s owned by a lovely owner-breeder in Jeffrey Hobby who is a big supporter and it’s always important to get winners for those guys.

Documentary coming soon… You might’ve seen the news about the new racing documentary myself and Andrew Balding will be appearing in which will hopefully be coming to a streaming service near you soon. I’d keep your eyes peeled as I’ve seen the opening segment and it should really reel you in, I can’t wait to see the finished series. We’ve been filming for over a year, nearly 18 months now, and it’s a very real and honest look into the life of a racehorse trainer and his jockey. They filmed on days when I wasn’t having any winners and I was a bit down and out, while obviously it has all my French trials and everything after I failed a drugs test last summer. I think it can really take people on the journey of what it’s like.

ASCOT FRIDAY RIDES WHITE WAVE – 1.20 Ascot

She’s a Mastercraftsman newcomer for Charlie Hills and owner Paul Shanahan, who is a friend of mine. She’s a pretty well-bred horse so hopefully she can go well. I don’t actually ride a lot for Charlie Hills, so it would be nice to get him a winner as he might put me up a bit more. BUOYANT – 1.55 Ascot

This colt is trained by Martyn Meade and he ran nicely on debut at Windsor. He’s another well-bred horse, by Awtaad, and if he makes a step forward he has to have a good chance, even though it looks a competitive race. BLOW YOUR HORN – 2.30 Ascot

I ride BLOW YOUR HORN in the John Guest Racing Brown Jack Handicap and he comes into this following a good third at Newcastle last time out in the Northumberland Vase. He’s done nothing wrong, has the right profile for this sort of race and it’s hard to know how well handicapped he is. We’ll find out at Ascot. DREAMLOPER – 3.00 Ascot

Lights On will be hard to beat in this race, the Group Three Valiant Stakes. DREAMLOPER’s owned by a very nice lady called Olivia Hoare and it would be lovely to get some black type for her filly. She was too keen at Royal Ascot, she just didn’t perform, but hopefully she’s back to her best on Friday.

ASCOT SATURDAY RIDES DESERT DREAMER – 1.50 Ascot

DESERT DREAMER deserves to win a Group Three so hopefully this will be her day in the Princess Margaret Keeneland Stakes. I see System is the early favourite but I think I should’ve beaten her on Desert Dreamer two starts ago at Newmarket and my filly ran a cracker last time behind Sandrine in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes. I think she goes there with a favourite’s chance. GURU – 2.25 Ascot

He ran well at Ascot last time when the pace held up and the winner made all. GURU came from off the pace and was only beaten a neck, so it was a very good effort. He’s obviously a gelding now and when John Gosden has this type of horse rated on 90, he clearly thinks they’ve got a little bit of upside. MATTHEW FLINDERS – 3.00 Ascot

Last time out he ran a career-best at Chester and is 10lb well in here on the back of that run. He was too keen at Ascot the time before, but I’m drawn next to the Bunbury Cup winner Motakhayyel on Saturday and if I can relax and get a tow into the race off him I think he’ll go very well. He can be his own worst enemy sometimes, he’s very talented but it’s all about getting him to switch off. WONDERFUL TONIGHT – 3.35 Ascot

I’m delighted to get on WONDERFUL TONIGHT in the King George for David Menuisier with William Buick riding Adayar. We’ll be doing a bit of a rain dance as there’s no doubt she would appreciate the possible thunderstorms. She’s top class, a really good filly, so it’s exciting to get on her with a King George at stake. It’s a very good race, the vibes about Love have been strong and then there’s Mishriff as well as the three-year-olds. The King George is a race we all savour and it’s great to be part of such a high-class renewal.

PONTEFRACT SUNDAY RIDES DEEP SNOW – 3.35 Pontefract

I head up to Pontefract on Sunday for the final day of the Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival and I’m on DEEP SNOW in the 10 furlong handicap at 3.35. She should’ve won at Salisbury last time out, the ground got a little bit soft and she bumped into an improver in Nell Quickly. She’s a decent filly and I think she’s still improving. BRUNCH – 4.10 Pontefract