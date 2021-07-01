Richard Fahey column including hat-trick seeking Tombolo at York

Richard Fahey provides a horse-by-horse guide to his weekend team including Tombolo who bids to complete a three-timer at York.

SATURDAY York 14:40 Blind Beggar

This isn’t a bad horse but while he goes on quick ground I think he’s more effective with a bit of give. Any rain that York get would be much appreciated as he’s in deep here – although I have seen more competitive runnings of the Sky Bet Dash over the years. 14:40 George Bowen

He needs to bounce back after disappointing here last time. We know he likes the track and his rating has slipped a little. We know he’s no back-number too so if he was to bounce back he could make his presence felt.

15:50 International Boy

We already have a rating of 66 and I’d be a bit surprised if a few of these couldn’t run better than that. Still it’s a five-runner race and strange things can happen in them so you never know. 17:00 Tombolo

He’s progressing nicely and stepping up to a mile-and-a-half, on both pedigree and running style, should suit him. I’d like to think he’ll go well. 17:35 Outrun The Storm

He’s quite a keen horse at home and Billy Garrity gave him a great ride to win here the other day. The same again would go down a treat and he could follow-up as there should be more to come.

Ascot 13:15 Nurseclaire

It’s a big step up for her but she is quite a nice filly. She was a big price on debut at Carlisle but we thought she’d go well and she duly won. We also expected her to improve for the run and she’ll need to going into a Listed race but it will be interesting to see how she gets on. 15:00 Tadleel

Everything is good with him, we’re very happy with the horse. He’s a 33/1 chance because of his form but he ran well when fifth in the Bunbury Cup and with a bit of luck can do so again. He’s in good order.

15:00 Gabrial The Wire

Things didn’t go right for him in the Bunbury Cup and you can put a line through that but again he’s a 33/1 chance. Like everything else, though, you can’t win if you’re not in so we’re hoping the luck goes his way this time.

Newcastle 13:35 Gower Glen

Showed nothing on debut at Carlisle and doesn’t show a great deal at home either. She’s quite laidback so I’m hoping racing brings her along but I’d be surprised – and delighted – if she went close in this. 14:10 Kuwait Warrior

We quite like this fellow. He’s a big son of Ribchester and maybe a bit weak still, but he’s ready to run so we’ll let him take his chance. Hopefully he can show something we can build on. 14:45 Lady Celia

She has cheekpieces on for the first time. She’s finished second the last twice and on that evidence looks to be a follower rather than a leader – hence the headgear. She’s in good form and going well at home so I hope the cheekpieces helps. 15:20 Seasett

We maybe got it wrong with him at Royal Ascot but he’d been progressive before that and is a horse we like. It’s his first run on the all-weather so he needs two handle it but if he bounced back to his best – and handled the surface – he’d have a chance. 17:05 Aradous

He’s had a few little niggly problems with his feet, nothing serious, but I’m just a fraction worried he’s going to need this, his first run since January. He looks a picture at the moment though and is a horse we hope can start progressing, hopefully starting here.

SUNDAY Pontefract 13:55 Ana Gold

She's quite a nice filly who goes OK. We’ve been pleased with her but I’m just a little worried whether she’ll be sharp enough for five furlongs on debut. She’s quite a forward-going sort so it’s nice to start out at the trip and if they went very quick up front it would suit as she should be coming home nicely. 15:00 Brian The Snail

He needs to bounce back as he’s been completely out of sorts. He’s extremely well handicapped which doesn’t mean he will suddenly regain the form but we live in hope. 16:40 Arkaig Treasure

He looks like he needs to go down the handicap route. He’s had two starts to date in maidens and run OK but I always feel there’s something to beat him in these races. He’ll get a mark after this. 17:10 Roydmoor

Five furlongs is his trip and I don’t think he stay six. He’s never won a race and I’d love him to do so for his owner.

Musselburgh 15:55 Buckshaw Village

He’s quite a nice colt and one we like but whether he’s quick enough for Musselburgh I don’t know. You need to be really tuned up to win here first time but he’s a big, strong, good-looking son of Birchwood and is a one to look forward to. I hope he shapes with promise. 16:20 Silver Dust

He wouldn’t want it too quick so I hope they do a good job of watering. He’s been off for a while but nine furlongs around here should be ideal for him if the ground is OK. 16:20 Yoshimi

The best workhorse on the planet – but one that just won’t go at the races. I put a visor on him at Haydock last time and that didn’t work. He’s won at Mussselburgh before so I’m hoping returning to this track might work the oracle but I can’t be confident of it. 16:45 Tareekh

I’d imagine five will be sharp enough for him so I’ve stuck a visor on to try and help him hang onto them before coming home. I just had to run for the money though. It’s either contesting this for £25,600 or wait for a £6,500 race next week so it was a no-brainer. I just hope the headgear works. 18:15 Defence Treaty

He runs at York on Fridayand if he’s OK after that he’ll come here. I’ve been sucked in by the money again – it’s brilliant prize-money and needs supporting. We’ll see how he goes at York but I’d like to give him a go at this too. 18:40 Gabrial The One

He’s used to going around Chester so I don’t know what he’s going to make of racing the other way round here! Again it’s a race that needs supporting for the money and my fellow has been in great form of late so must have a chance.