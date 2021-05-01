Live Racing Blog | Latest news, tips and chat from around the country

Poetic Flare, trained by Jim Bolger and ridden by Kevin Manning, won the QIPCO 2000 Guineas while Mohaafeth emerged as Cazoo Derby candidate. Recap Saturday's action.

1730: That brings today's Newmarket card to a close and is probably the point when I run for the hills. Or at least check in with my colleagues to see if they need a hand. I will be back in the chair tomorrow morning for the QIPCO 1000 Guineas card and I hope you'll be able to join me then. It's not a huge field for the fillies' Classic but there is always an angle and there's a fascinating one in the short-priced favourite who has only had the one run, winning a maiden that hasn't worked out all that well. Are you with Santa Barbara or against? When Barry Orr was interviewed before racing, he mentioned that it was very unlike Aidan O'Brien to talk as glowingly about a filly as he's been doing about this daughter of Camelot and it's unwise to take those words lightly. She still has to go out and do her talking on the track though and we'll find out if she can walk the walk tomorrow.

That was a hugely taking performance from #MOHAAFETH, who didn’t come off the bridle under @JimCrowley1978 to take the Listed @NewmarketRace Stakes ✈️



The @WilliamHaggas-trained son of Frankel holds a Group 1 Derby entry @EpsomRacecourse #ClassicCandidate

📷 @RacingTV pic.twitter.com/W6JNhJM4mD — Shadwell Stud (@ShadwellStud) May 1, 2021

1721: Jim Crowley: "That was a very nice surprise today. "I was a bit disappointed (with Mutasaabeq), I thought I would travel better into the race. I felt it was a real war. He came off the bridle much sooner than I expected. It was only his third race, it was a big jump in class and he hasn't run a bad race." Crowley also mentioned that connections would be looking to Epsom with Mohaafeth. They're in front of the stalls for the closing Betfair Weighed-In Podcast Handicap. Magical Land is favourite, ahead of Forest Falcon and Crossford who are half a point longer. Charlie Appleby and Charlie Hills have both saddled recent winners of this race and saddle two of those leading contenders. As you'd expect, winners of this race have gone on to greater glories with Ronald R, last week's Group winner Pogo and Folkswood among them and I think that might be the approach I'll adopt. Namely, adding the winner to the My Stable tracker rather than getting involved. Forest Falcon runs no race at all, beaten with two furlongs to run. It's a winner for Ryan Moore and Hills as Crossford strikes. Magical Land may not have been ideally placed but that's a moot point at best. The winner stretched nicely clear on the rising ground and hit the line strongly. He was second to Bullace at the last meeting and comfortably coped with the 3lb rise in the handicap he received for that.

Mohaafeth is completely out on his own

1709: They've had a number of goes in getting them off at Punchestown but..... They are racing but I've been listening to William Haggas. "I'm not sure really. I was pleased with the way he won the handicap, I thought this race rather fell apart but he was still impressive. He looked good to me anyway. "You try to start relatively low and you move through the ranks and the horse gets confidence and starts looking better and better. That may turn out not to be a great performance. I think this horse is getting better and Jim thought he'd made some good physical progress since the Craven Meeting. "The most pressing option is the Derby obviously. I've no idea whether he will stay but he relaxes well. I suspect that we'll be having a go for the Derby as it's our biggest race and it's nice to have a runner if you've got one. "I've loved this horse ever since he was a yearling when I asked Sheikh Hamdam to go and see him as a yearling, I said 'I think this horse is a Derby horse, Sir' and he said 'I think he might be slower than that!'." Fascinating words from the Newmarket handler and that has to fill you with confidence for Epsom. You may be surprised to learn that Willie Mullins has saddled a one-two at Punchestown. Koshari (25/1 but tipped up at Cheltenham) flew late under Ricky Doyle to collar Ciel de Neige with The Shunter third. This will be a season that Doyle will remember for a little while I imagine.

Super impressive from Mohaafeth, visually anyway. We await the sectionals... — James (@jamesaknight) May 1, 2021

1655: There's one more to come from Newmarket at 1725 and hopefully by then we'll have heard a bit more about that last winner. Before all of that there's another handicap hurdle at Punchestown and we'll definitely dip in for that as it features The Shunter among others. There's an awful lot of blue in the top half of the Oddschecker grid with only Cape Gentleman showing up as a negative. The Thirsk card ends with a winning favourite. I haven't found a replay of Mohaafeth but one can be found on our full results page of course and I definitely recommend that you check it out - he was really impressive and the reaction for the Cazoo Derby is all over the shop! He was at least 33s but is now as short as 8s but is also quoted at 10s, 12s and 14s. There is one firm at 25s but I struggle to believe that's still available. The Guineas may not have thrown up a Derby contender but Guineas day most certainly has but when was the last Derby winner to come via a handicap? That stat was bandied around a few years ago. I can picture the horse and the silks but the name escapes me at present. High something or other was it? Main Sequence. That's the fellow. He was second to Camelot and may well have won the same Newmarket handicap in April as Mohaafeth. I've looked it up. It was the same handicap so there's a little symmetry there and at least provides a precedent for a potential route to Epsom.

1640: The bell has rung at Newmarket and the jockeys will soon be getting legged up. Inigo Jones is out at 8/1 but does still hold an entry in the Derby and the King Edward VII Stakes. He's actually rated 2lbs higher than Mohaafeth but the market would suggest that's not an accurate reflection of their respective talents at this time. There's a fairly heavy looking shower of rain as the runners go to post but I don't suppose it will last long enough to make a difference bar being unpleasant for the jockeys. Andrew Balding on Chil Chil: "When she's good, she's really good. She's from a very good family and seems to be getting better with age and maturity. She loves fast ground and as long as she can relax in those early stages, she's got that turn of foot. Hopefully she's done enough today to get into the Wokingham which is her long-term target." Black type after that but Royal Ascot is very much the primary aim he reports. The winner of the next at Newmarket should also be seen at the Royal meeting but who will it be? I'll stick with the jolly. Inigo Jones makes the running from Secret Protector. Mohaafeth is pulled out to the far side and takes closer order as Secret Protector comes under a ride. Jim Crowley hasn't moved - he's absolutely cantered up. Wow, wow, wow. I don't know that the other two have run up their form but that was still ridiculously easy. That's going to be interesting to hear where connections will go next. There are some replays flying around on twitter today and I'll see if I can dig one out.

1628: Ready Freddie Go runs out a well backed 13/2 winner at Thirsk but it's straight off to Punchestown for a three mile handicap chase where Sam Brown represents Anthony Honeyball, he's already saddled a winner at the festival with Sully D'Oc successful. Donn McClean fancies another rider in Musical Slave - has he learnt to jump though? Not that I have a Scooby but I like Jerandme, his last run over two miles was surely to blow away the cobwebs having won his previous start in September over today's trip of three miles. We'll be back to Newmarket shortly for the Listed Betfair Newmarket Stakes. Just the four runners and an odds-on favourite in Secret Protector who was a solid second to a talented stablemate in the Feilden Stakes. I like that form but Mohaafeth was impressive in winning a handicap last month and holds a number of big race entries. Apparently his connections were considering staying in handicap company for the London Gold Cup and it could be deemed significant that they've opted to come here instead. Nearing the closing stages at Punchestown, Sam Brown in second at four out. Brahma Bull leads. Lots in it but that no longer includes Sam Brown who has weakened out of it. Brahma Bull beats Ten Ten. It's been quite a good week for Sporting Life columnist Willie Mullins. I think they just said it was his eighteenth success of Punchestown. Brian Hayes in the saddle.

1619: The 1620 from Goodwood is only a class 5 but it looks to be quite an interesting race of its type. Athers is put up on our tips page and has been supported into 3/1 with Rushmore proving quite easy to back. Codebook each-way for Mark Johnston? They're off. He doesn't lead though, that honour goes to Fairy Cakes. One or two further back are a little keen and the pace doesn't look overly strong. Athers will need some luck in running. Fairy Cakes kicks from the front and wins easily, going about eight clear before being eased, nothing else got involved. Another winner for Eve Johnson-Houghton who saddled a welcome scorer in Chipotle at Ascot. She was returned at 28/1. Ed Greatrex was the man in the saddle and he also took the Listed race on the card with Ilykato so that's not a bad day's work for him or, indeed, anyone who did multiples on his rides.

1608: Kevin Manning reveals that he got there too soon but had no choice as he was going so well, he felt Poetic Flare idled a little bit. "He basically has everything," he adds. It sounds very much as though Manning believes the winner will stay at a mile which would be fantastic, particularly if he comes back to Britain regularly as the St James's Palace and Sussex Stakes can build a great narrative through the season. You'd have to think those races are on Master Of The Seas' radar. The runners are on their way to post for the Betfair Exchange Handicap and their are joint-favourites in Chil Chil and Great Ambassador. Jim Crowley rode Count Otto to beat Chil Chil last time but is replaced in the saddle by William Buick while Crowley rides Raaeb who he also rode to victory last time. It's a typically tight handicap, if push came to shove etc it would be Raaeb for me but it's as nominal as it gets. Victory goes to Chil Chil (11/4 joint-favourite). She pulled two or three lengths clear and did that very easily as course form again comes to the fore at Newmarket. Lord Rapscallion was second. That's a double on the card for Andrew Balding and three (at least) on the day. He may got after some black type with the five-year-old now; she won this from a rating of 97.

1557: That was exciting. Congratulations if you found the winner and commiserations if you backed the second, that was agonising. The first three were drawn in 2,3 and 4. Did that make a difference? The Racing TV team felt that the low numbers might be at a disadvantage but that clearly didn't pan out. If you fancied a runner that disappointed on the stands' side perhaps you should be prepared to give them another chance. What's been happening elsewhere? For some reason I thought the Punting Pointers team had put up Captain Tommy and went to check, turns out they didn't but they did put up Naval Crown and Bell Rock so they've had a pretty decent day! Captain Tommy was making his debut for David Bridgwater (I think I looked twice last night before walking away) and I think was probably quite well backed looking at his SP. I don't know what's in the water at Willie Mullins' place but it obviously suits Stormy Island who beat stablemate Concertista (third) and made it two from two since returning to Closutton. The change of scenery clearly didn't suit her. Dawndiva was a second winner at Goodwood for Murphy (Three Platoon beaten favourite again) while Jeff Kidder (22/1) has just beaten Zanahiyr and Haut En Couleurs. I've no idea what happened to Quilixios. Amazing how the Boodles (Fred Winter) winner has gone on.

Poetic Flare wins under Kevin Manning

1543: Away and racing. Naval Crown leads, One Ruler third with Battleground fourth. Naval Crown into The Dip from Poetic Flare but Master Of The Seas comes home strongly. PHOTO. I think Poetic Flare has it from Master Of The Seas and Lucky Vega (only about a half down). Naval Crown fourth with Chindit fifth. All the action took place on the far side of the track. The winner was returned at 16/1. Suggestions that Lucky Vega may have been a shade unlucky but that's an early potential view rather than a definite opinion. Kevin Manning: "It's just a great training performance. I knew he'd come forward from Leopardstown, I made no secret that I really fancied him. He's just a proper horse." Apparently it was always the plan that Poetic Flare would come to Newmarket rather than Mac Swiney but his stablemate's reputation rather meant that he flew under the radar to some extent. Glancing across at a replay and I think Thunder Moon finished last. It will be interesting to see if anything comes to light. The winner and the third were in fourth and sixth (or thereabouts) in the early stages of the race with the runner-up coming from much further back and challenging widest of all. They are saying that there are mile races later in the season that will suit Master of The Seas better and the Sussex is one that springs immediately to mind. Van Gogh fared best of the Ballydoyle runners and that may not be a bad Derby trial, he was very weak in the betting today. Oli Bell has just run through some jockey comments on the beaten horses: Battleground and Chindit didn't handle the track. Thunder Moon never at the races. One Ruler not fast enough. Naval Crown ran a blinder.

1532: The bell has rung for the jockeys to mount. Van Gogh and Wembley receive positive paddock mentions from the ITV team. You'd be disappointed if there weren't a lot of good looking colts in this Classic. I believe Ed Chamberlin has confirmed that Albadri will not run. That takes away a pace angle from the low numbers. Dixon pointed out this morning that a lot of the pace and better fancied runners are drawn high and believes that could be a factor. Mutasaabeq is the new favourite which seems quite extraordinary. Will he stay? Dixon confirming that he was disappointed when he saw Thunder Moon in the paddock as he hasn't grown and matured as some of the others. It may not matter today. Richard Hannon on Chindit: "Hopefully he has a great chance. I hope they go very quick and I hope they come back to us basically." Van Gogh continues to drift and is out to 16/1. The last of the runners are just arriving at the start. Mutasaabeq is back out to 11/2 from 9/2 and Battleground's price has collapsed - he's now 11/2! He's the 5/1 favourite now! Is this a really big late gamble on Battleground or just the result of a lack of certainty? The betting continues to be all over the shop with Mutasaabeq out to 6s and only fourth best as Battleground shortens further to 9/2. He's halved in price today now I think. They're loading quickly. Will the gamble be landed? Not long to find out.

Sir Ron Priestley makes all at Newmarket

1523: Charlie Hills on Mutasaabeq. "We're really happy with him and we're looking forward to it. He's won here twice and at least he's proved he can handle that." Battleground is 'a really fine looking horse' says Martin Dixon. The two Racing TV pundits are very taken with the son of War Front in the paddock but Dixon notes that he does have to improve his form. He was reasonably strong on the chances of Thunder Moon and Wembley when previewing the Guineas before racing. Thunder Moon looks very fit and well but doesn't look to have grown that much apparently. That is a potential cause for concern although it's always worth remembering that old adage that the Guineas is the last two -year-old race of the season (or something like that) so perhaps Thunder Moon will get away with it today before others mature past him later in the campaign. Kevin Blake, who works closely with Joseph O'Brien, believes that Thunder Moon will relish the ground at Newmarket. There was nearly a nasty moment in the paddock with Albadri rearing up and nearly landing on Hollie Doyle. It remains to be seen whether they take part. Lydia Hislop's eye is repeatedly drawn to Poetic Flare and Dixon agrees that he's really strengthened up. He was a good winner of his trial but has a good deal to find on the bare form that he's shown. One Ruler is another to have received a positive, paddock mention.

1515: It's time to nail your colours to the mast for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas if you haven't done so already. The market is still throwing up some surprises with Wembley out to 6/1 and Master Of The Seas into the same price and as short as 9/2; the latter will be partly due to the good day being enjoyed by Appleby. Thunder Moon remains favourite and he, and Wembley, were very much the two that the pundits wanted to be with from the coverage that I watched this morning. There's not very much between the pair on last season's form so I would have to be with Wembley at a point and a half longer. I'll stick to my guns with Chindit who I'm hopeful can prove his run in the Dewhurst to be all wrong. I'm sure it will be a negative for many to see Van Gogh out at 14/1 but that's a tempting price - I'll stop with just the two though!

Winning the 2020 QIPCO 2000 Guineas was the highlight of the year! Let’s see if Kameko 🐢 can hold onto his title of the fastest horse to win the race. Good luck to everyone running in the 2021 QIPCO Guineas Festival! @ChampionsSeries @Qatar_Racing pic.twitter.com/FXvMGcmpWl — Melissa Al Fahad (@MelissaAlFahad) May 1, 2021

1506: The winner has been given a quote of 8/1 for the Royal Ascot Gold Cup by Betfair and Paddy Power and Franny Norton says: "He's certainly got options, nice options. He's just an out and out warrior. It doesn't matter what trip, he'll run his heart out for you." There's a little over half an hour to the QIPCO 2000 Guineas. Catching up with action from elsewhere and Mister Fogpatches, third in the Scottish Grand National last time, has won a nice prize at Punchestown. That's a huge effort just 13 days on from Ayr. At Goodwood, Desert Safari (2/1 favourite) has just held off the challenge of Stone of Destiny and Oisin Murphy. The finish fought out between horses trained by Mark Johnston and Andrew Balding, both of whom have enjoyed a decent day so far.

1455: "He's got a little bit of a quirk in him," says Martin Dixon of Pyledriver. "He's a very, very good mile of a half horse isn't he? It's a difficult race to have a strong view on I found." Dixon cites concerns about an uncertainty of how the race will evolve tactically and also Al Zaraqaan being an unknown quantity. He faces a big step up in class and William Haggas says: "We felt it was worth a go. He'll like the ground, he seems in good form and we'll see how good he is. "He's (Pablo Escobar) been working really well, loves fast ground, he'll just wait a bit, bide his time and let them have a fight for it and hopefully pick up something at the end." Al Zaraqaan is proving quite easy to back with the front two tightening up a little. They're racing. Sir Ron Priestley leads from Thunderous with about eight lengths from first to Al Zaraqaan in last. Pyledriver races in third. He looks a little keen as the field close up with over six furlongs to run. Pyledriver is off the inside and begins to challenge approaching two out. Sir Ron Priestley kicks again though and wins from Pyledriver. A perfect ride from the experienced Franny Norton. He controlled the fractions aboard the 15/8 joint-favourite and his mount had enough of a turn of foot to kick and open up a decisive gap over his rivals. Thunderous was a good third but the two Haggas runners failed to land a blow.

Morning😊

Guineas & Kentucky Derby day🌹

The former looks wide open, perhaps we'll see a surprise - Chindit, Van Gogh🤔

Essential Quality will take some beating in the Derby

Looking forward to seeing the seasonal debut of Pyledriver in the Jockey Club Stakes. pic.twitter.com/y4kykA4MJ3 — @mikecoffeyart (@Equusartist) May 1, 2021

1448: Charlie Appleby has just checked in with Rishi Persad: "He (Lazuli) came in here fresh and well. He met with a setback in Dubai and he had to miss Super Saturday. "A good performance and William felt he was likely to come forward for that. We haven't really thought beyond this. He's a handy little horse to have around." Persad asked him about potential targets and Appleby wasn't getting carried away and was talking more about Group Twos whereas Buick seemed happy enough to mention the King's Stand in the immediate aftermath. Runners are on their way to the start for the Betfair Exchange Jockey Club Stakes. Sir Ron Priestley is the new favourite ahead of Pyledriver and that's no great surprise although having typed that, they're joint-favourites again. I've nothing against William Muir's runner but I just feel this is a good time to take him on and that he's up against a couple of really good rivals.

1436: There's quite an interesting seven furlong handicap underway at Goodwood and that will be quickly followed by the Thirsk Hunt Cup. It's another close finish at Sussex but Tintoretto gets on top close home to deny favourite King's Knight. The winner was wearing first time blinkers and was trained by Tom Ward who had a runner go very close earlier on the card; his stable is clearly in good form. Nugget is just 9/4 at Thirsk. He may need a little luck in running, something he didn't enjoy when behind Astro King at Nottingham. The last couple are going forwards. The most valuable race ever to be staged at Thirsk apparently. Nugget and Astro King are well back in the field at halfway. Too far back as it turns out. Storting (18/1) wins for Tony Hamilton and Mick Channon in the type of finish that's become very familiar in the Thirsk Hunt Cup. The winner was always to the fore and that's a good spot to be at Thirsk as long as you don't use up too much petrol. Nugget could be seen travelling really well and didn't meet any trouble in running, he was pulled out quite early but just couldn't reel the winner in. Astro King came under a ride much earlier but he did stay on for the pressure to finish third, one place ahead of another prominent racer, On A Session.

1423: They're just starting to go behind. Garrus is now a clear second favourite at 9/2 and there's money for Aljady too, he's into 7s. Garrus almost looks taken off his feet early but he came home quite well. He was fourth behind Lazuli, Came From The Dark and the prominent racer Emaraaty Ana. The Racing TV experts point out that the gap closed on Came From The Dark when he needed it and that trouble may have made the difference between victory and defeat. The winner was returned your 3/1 favourite. It's not hard to agree with Dixon and Hislop that second would have been first with a clear passage and there's some comfort for connections in that Came From The Dark handled the ground and acted on the track; he's clearly still on the upgrade. Buick: "He's always threatened to be a real good sprinter and it's nice to get the European season off to a good start." The King's Stand could be next and Buick believes the track at Ascot will suit him better. "He's a five furlong specialist," he concludes.

Another Newmarket win for Bell Rock

1413: There's Cross Country action from Punchestown but the runners are in the paddock for the Betfair Palace House Stakes at Newmarket and Arecibo is on his toes. Judicial is being walked to post and Callum Rodriguez has his feet out of the irons. They've set off in good time to make it to the start in time and the other jockeys are only just getting a leg up. They are still betting 3/1 the field and even the front three or four in the betting have some questions to answer. Sole Power was the last favourite to win this race and did so in both 2013 and 2014. I'd rather be with Lazuli than against but Judicial was runner-up in the last renewal of this race and is definitely an each-way price. The last of the runners is now arriving at the start. Martin Dixon believes six or seven of these could finish within two lengths of each other, 'it's that sort of race,' he concludes.

1400: An interview with William Buick has just been shown on ITV and he says there wasn't a lot between Master of the Seas and One Ruler when it came to making his choice and adds that the team are happy with both of them. Oli Bell, I think it was, asked him whether he might ride Master of the Seas closer to the pace and I think Buick agreed, saying he was an uncomplicated colt who could be ridden just behind the pace. There is a concern that with the quick ground and wind behind the runners that it may not be too easy to make up ground from off the pace. Over at Goodwood, there's a fillies' Listed race where Lilac Road has been quite well backed but still hasn't displaced Maamora at the top of the betting. The former looked 'magnificent' in the paddock by all accounts. Maamora leads from her market rival. That was still the case until the furlong pole. Agincourt slipped through in between runners at that point and then it was all change. Photo. I think Illykato (who featured in the market movers reported earlier) has just got up. Lilac Road was a close third, just ahead of Amniarix. That was a thrilling finish. Mick Channon's filly was returned at 12/1. She ran well in a maiden at the 'Glorious' meeting and it's amazing how well those races work out, even if they don't appear to be anything out of the ordinary at the time.

1352: Victory goes the way of Bell Rock. Maydanny and Dubai Legacy chased the winner home. It was a third course success for Andrew Balding's runner and a notable success for William Carver whose mount got the better of a sustained duel with the runner-up. The winner was returned at 13/2 which is a pleasant surprised for those who get BOG as he was just 5/1 with loading well underway. It was all pretty straightforwards with the well-backed pair of Starcat and Muscat failing to land a blow. Martin Dixon is questioning the head carriage of Starcat and suggesting that he might not be putting it all in; he's not definite about it though and perhaps a flatter track may suit. "He's given me a lovely run round. He loves it here and always goes well fresh. Today was the day to catch him," says the winning jockey. He is hopeful that the yard's good form lasts into tomorrow and is hopeful that Alcohol Free will see out the mile in the 1000 Guineas.

1343: William Buick has spoken to Rishi Persad about Creative Force. "He's a very, very likeable little horse. The ground's quite quick and I just lost him a little bit down The Dip, we weren't quite in sync like I'd like, but then he found his stride again and went on from there. Let's hope that he can progress into a pattern horse." Bright Melody and Starcat are joint-favourites at 4/1 ahead of Bell Rock and Mascat at 5s for the "My Oddsboost" On Betfair Suffolk Stakes. Starcat has been well backed and James Doyle tells ITV: "It seems like a nice spot to start him off and I think Hughie quite likes him so we'll have to see how he goes." Doyle commented before that he was well regarded last season (as his run in the Guineas suggests) but that, I think, it didn't quite work out. Starcat is now a gelding. Kevin Blake has been making a case for Bright Melody who was a beaten favourite at Royal Ascot last year. He's gone up in the weights for running creditably at Meydan this winter and I'm happy enough to take him on but there's no doubt as to who would win if Blake and I had a tipping head to head! Matt Chapman is shouting about money for Maydanny who has been trimmed to 5s. This is a very open race. I'll stick with Bell Rock (each-way) while Martin Dixon likes Mascat.

1334: Going behind at Thirsk where there is a fairly large field of unexplained juveniles to load. Richard Hannon trains the once-raced favourite, Hotline Bling. Apparently there are a few showers forecast for later in the day so bear that in mind if you have a fancy later on the card. They are running for the opener although three are at least 10 lengths adrift at halfway - that doesn't bode too well for their careers. The favourite has won but was pushed all the way to the line by Wee Loch Lass. It's been a good start to the day for the favourites with four of the five races run so far going to the market leader (one joint) with only Uttoxeter's first letting the side down. Some lucky people are at Newmarket today, including our own Ben Linfoot who will hopefully offer up plenty of insight, but there isn't a crowd on the Rowley Mile - please insert your own joke.

It’s a beautiful day at Newmarket for the Guineas ☀️ pic.twitter.com/OsmCx0Hxt8 — Lucas (@Lucas_Coppin) May 1, 2021

1325: There are some nice races on the card at Uttoxeter where they should be running for the first (I haven't switched channels). There's a couple of decent handicaps and an interesting maiden hurdle and beginners chase which may only have three runners but each has something to commend them. The ITV Racing team are now live on air and beginning their build up to the 2021 QIPCO 2000 Guineas. Have you made your mind up yet? Thirsk is also underway shortly. Do you remember 2012? That was the year Farrh won the Thirsk Hunt Cup and produced arguably the most significant performance of the day (although Camelot did win the Guineas) but I don't suppose we'll be saying anything remotely similar about this year's winner of the mile handicap. They're also loading for the second at Goodwood where I hope Nebulosa can provide Oisin Murphy with a winner. She had to wait for a run and Farasi Lane kicked and took a couple of lengths out of her but I think she got up. It is a photo. Come on the judge. It was a typical Goodwood race. 'First number two, Nebulosa', come the golden words over the tannoy. She was returned the 6/4 joint-favourite.

1315: If You Dare duly leads with Perotto marginally missing the break. He didn't stay there for too long with challenges coming on either side. Creative Force duly landed the odds, winning by about a length and the same from Perotto and Bickerstaffe. He was returned at 4/5. Both Racing TV pundits believe that there's more to come from the third, feeling that he wasn't seen to best effect on the track or the ground, and that he might even have a little more scope than the winner. The winning time was 1:11:91.

1305: The first at Goodwood has gone the way of 11/10 favourite Master Milliner who was ridden by Cieren Fallon and trained by Emma Lavelle. Just the four runners and an odds-on favourite for the Read Ryan Moore On Betting Betfair Handicap and I didn't find it terribly easy to get away from Creative Force. A word from Clerk of the Course Michael Prosser: "We've had 20 air frosts from 30 days and that has restricted us, it hasn't been particularly helpful. We've irrigated three times this week and missed all the showers yesterday which was good news. "I'm happy with the track. There are no bare areas, 100% grass cover and the groundsmen have done a fantastic job. "I'm very happy with the strip of ground that we've got and that there'll be no particular advantage or disadvantage. The stalls will be in the middle for all races." It is good to firm, good in places at Thirsk they add on the telly which is slightly faster than previously advertised I believe. Back to Newmarket where connections of Bickerstaffe are worried that he may not appreciate the ground despite scoring on relatively quick underfoot conditions at Pontefract. Perotto did pretty well last year despite racing too keenly; he could progress a little further if settling better this season but is unlikely to be well enough handicapped to win this. If You Dare could take them along and clocked a very fast time when winning at Southwell, says Martin Dixon who believes he could be well handicapped on 86.

1255: The first from Goodwood starts in five minutes. I'm not sure how much I'll be able to take in from there or from Thirsk where the Cliff Stud Thirsk Hunt Cup is a belter. It's a shame that Acquitted is a non-runner but the market is still dominated by a couple of runners from the south and connections of Astro King seem quite hopeful that their charge can confirm Nottingham form with Nugget. Bruce Raymond, racing manager to owner Saeed Suhail, said: “We were very pleased with the way Astro King won at Nottingham and I know Sir Michael would not run him here unless he felt he had a good chance. “It is an easy thing to say about Sir Michael’s horses, but Astro King does have the profile of a horse who is going to improve as a four-year-old. “He has not had much racing and, judged on his latest performance, looks to be going forward at the right time. “He will have to improve a good bit more if he is to move out of handicaps but, in time, we think he will.” With no great confidence (or insight) I thought On A Session might be able to step up on his Wolverhampton debut for David Barron and reward each-way support with a lot of the layers offering enhanced place terms.

1243: Tom Stanley and Dave Nevison in the studio are of similar mind so all this talk of the QIPCO 2000 Guineas is clearly nonsense! Their combined 1,2,3 is Thunder Moon, Wembley and One Ruler. There are nine runners at 12/1 or less and then there's a little bit of a gap to Poetic Flare (16s) who represents Jim Bolger instead of Mac Swiney. I had thought there might be more confidence, or at least more interest, behind Poetic Flare for all that he has to step up a good deal on his bare form. Betfair are sponsoring a lot of the races at Newmarket and their Barry Orr is being interviewed and reports that Thunder Moon is a little bit uneasy at the top of the betting; One Ruler is 'a real negative' but there's been some money for Poetic Flare, Lucky Vega and Master Of The Seas among others. They have a few specials including Irish trained horses finishing 1,2,3 in the Guineas and an enhanced price on Quilixios (9/4) at Punchestown.

1227: The time of the first race is approaching and Racing TV have begun to preview the Newmarket card with Martin Dixon and Lydia Hislop in front of the cameras. Dixon appears to be quite keen on Thunder Moon and Wembley although thinks that the former may be a little bit quirky and adds 'his acceleration is his key asset' and that he needs to be delivered as late as possible. He's concerned that he could get there too soon and become a little wayward. Wembley looks the stronger stayer over a mile. Hislop feels Wembley has valid excuses for finishing second in a brace of Group Ones and Dixon concurs before adding that it could be beneficial to be drawn high as that half has the higher quality horses and the pace which is a negative for Lucky Vega (each-way chance, think he'll stay, not sure he's good enough). Master Of The Seas has his quirks too and Dixon doesn't believe he'll get away with them in a field of this quality while the trip could be an issue for Mutasaabeq who 'could do too much, too soon'. Both think that One Ruler might come into his own over further than a mile and that today's expected emphasis on speed won't be in his favour. Battleground is coming close to being filed in the same category. Chindit has just been damned with faint praise which pours cold water on my fancy and Dixon wraps up by confirming his faith in Thunder Moon and Wembley.

1218: One of the more joyous stories from last season focused on the success of Pyledriver and his trainer's delight, faith and excitement. William Muir has made it clear that this is just the beginning of the season for the son of Harbour Watch and while I'd certainly enjoy watching him win, I do think he's very opposable in the Betfair Exchange Jockey Club Stakes. You could just leave it at that and that could be the best policy but Al Zaraqaan has been very impressive on the all-weather this winter and I can see no reason why he won't continue in the same style on turf; he is, after all, a winner on good to firm. Sir Ron Priestley may be his biggest rival as the 2019 St Leger second impressed on his first run since the Classic when winning at Nottingham last month. The second, Ocean Wind, filled the same position behind Stradivarius at Ascot in the week and the form looks perfectly solid. Official ratings may have Pyledriver clear but he's up against a couple of racefit rivals with the potential to rate higher yet and I think he'll need to be in very good order to see them off. Can we get him out of the places even?!

“I’m just very proud” – Leger reflections from William Muir after Pyledriver’s @DoncasterRaces defeat, with the Champion Stakes at @Ascot next on the agenda… pic.twitter.com/tcoiHagcC5 — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) September 13, 2020

1204: The Betfair Palace House Stakes has been won by some progressive sprinters, indeed the 2017 and 2018 winners (Marsha and Mabs Cross, who went on to win again in 2019) both went on to win Group One races later in the season. There's plenty of intrigue but little certainty (is there ever?) to this year's race but the one for the money is Emaraaty Ana. Like Starcat, he has contested a Guineas beating one home in 2019 but he's struggled for his metier ever since and has won only once subsequently. He's returned to the track in good form having, like Starcat, been gelded over the winter while he's also had a wind operation. He's been doing most of his running over six but Kevin Ryan has long been a dab hand with a sprinter and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him take another step forwards. Robert Cowell went a long way to making his name by reinvigorating runners from other yards and Arecibo got off to a perfect start for his new team. He didn't win very often but nearly always shaped well and there's plenty of raw talent for Cowell to work with; it will be fascinating to see if he can unlock a little more. It may be nothing more than where the most suitable races happened to be but Came From The Dark became something of a Haydock specialist so it remains to be seen whether he can continue his progression on this contrasting track on quicker ground. Lazuli is still at the top of the market and justifiably so. He has a penalty to carry but impressed when winning his Group Three at Newbury and backed the run up at Meydan over the winter. He didn't look the easiest ride at Newbury which would have to be a worry but he looks to possess the potential to go on to better things this season and would do for me.

1149: Starcat ran in last season's QIPCO 2000 Guineas and ran pretty well to finish seventh. He did okay after that and was competitive in a couple of handicaps on his final two starts (only 3lbs lower than for the first of them) but returns to the course as a gelding with untapped potential. Trainer Hughie Morrison has his string in good order with four winners in the last fortnight and it wasn't a great surprise to see the money come for this son of Lope de Vega. I feel that the juice has been squeezed though which makes me want to shift back to Bell Rock (a horse I thought Oisin Murphy might have been riding) who has very obvious and solid claims; the 5/1 doesn't seem unreasonable, particularly if you play each-way. The trouble is they keep on coming with Maydanny taking the eye for Mark Johnston, whose runners often make the most of racing prominently at Newmarket, and Mascat potentially well treated given the subsequent exploits of his Ripon conqueror Zabeel Champion and they're all very much in the same ballpark pricewise. William Carver, who takes the ride on Bell Rock, has been a reasonably positive booking for Andrew Balding though and has a solid 16% strike rate (from 89 rides) for the Kingsclere handler, including three winners from 18 rides this season (and a further five were second or third). I'm not sure Bell Rock has the same potential upside as one or two of the others but he does look very, very solid and that's probably enough for me at the current prices.

The beautifully bred John Leeper makes a winning return to get his 3yo career underway...



As expected this son of Frankel appreciated the step up in trip and was delivered perfectly in the hands of @HollieDoyle1 Trained by @EdDunlopRacing He could have a bright future this lad🤩 pic.twitter.com/GzuRMsbvd8 — Grant James Thomas (@Grant_Some92) April 30, 2021

1142: There's a famous name below and a son of his bore a famous name to victory at Newcastle last night. John Leeper is named after John Dunlop, father to Ed and Harry, and the Frankel colt is out of Ed's brilliant race mare Snow Fairy made the second start of his career and seasonal return yesterday. He'd shaped well at the first attempt and certainly built on that with an emphatic display. It may be hoping a bit too much to expect him to achieve anything remotely close to either of his parents but it would be wonderful if he did. It's all a bit sentimental I suppose but the names of Frankel, Snow Fairy and John Dunlop himself all carry fond memories and John Leeper stirs them at the very least and could even create a few of his own. He's certainly made the right start.

1124: One man who isn't at Newmarket today is Oisin Murphy but he is back among the Sporting Life columnists and has given his thoughts on today's big race as well as his rides over the course of the weekend. He's got his eyes on the Jockeys' Championship again so everything he rides is going to merit close inspection but I felt that was particularly the case on a day like this and I thought Nebulosa was one of the better bets of the day and his pre-race comments have certainly done nothing to dampen my enthusiasm. His presence aboard Azano also suggests that David O'Meara's team are hopeful of a big run from their new recruit but he hasn't exactly been missed in the market. As we all know, the market doesn't always get it right and that was certainly the case with Three Platoon on debut as the Kingman colt was the subject of a big punt at Wolverhampton but could only finish third. A beaten favourite again since, he's in danger of becoming disappointing and the 1545 doesn't look too bad a maiden given the numbers. Perhaps he can post a respectable run before progressing through handicaps? He's still one to watch with interest given the vibes that preceded him to the racetrack, for the time being at any rate.

1117: Money for The Shunter I see, who would have thought it? I wonder what will be said if stablemate Cape Gentleman wins. It's deeply competitive as you'd expect with Martin Pipe gamble Gabynako among the opposition, Power Of Pause (who I quite liked for something at Cheltenham but he didn't take his chance) and easy Aintree winner Tronador. It's some race.

1115: The Paddy Power market movers are in and as follows: Newmarket 13.15 Perotto 5/1 from 11/2 13.50 Starcat 4/1 from 9/2 14.25 Emaraaty Ana 7/1 from 8s 15.00 Al Zaraqaan 11/4 from 3s 15.40 Thunder Moon 7/2 fav from 9/2 co fav 16.15 Chil Chil 100/30 from 7/2 16.50 Secret Protector 5/6 fav from Evens fav 17.25 Crossford 9/4 fav from 7/2 Punchestown 14.50 Forza Milan 17/2 from 18s 15.20 Concertista 4/5 fav from 6/5 fav 16.00 Quilixios 7/4 fav from 9/4 16.30 Sam Brown 5/1 fav from 13/2 17.05 The Shunter 9/2 fav from 6s jt fav Goodwood 14.05 Illykato 14 from 22

1106: There is plenty of food for thought with the market movers below and a timely reminder that there is the standard summer time position of there being wall-to-wall good racing to enjoy. There's a nice card at Doncaster this evening and I'll tune in to watch the maiden at 1905 to see how the well regarded but hitherto disappointing Twilight Calls gets on for Henry Candy. There was talk of him contesting pattern races at the back end of last season but he doesn't hold any fancy entries at present and he'll have to do his talking on the track rather than the gallops sooner rather than later if he's to remain an entire. It's not a penalty kick either with General Sago having shown a useful level of form on debut while The First Hurrah was well backed on her bow before finishing behind well backed stablemate Vadream - who lines up in the 1000 Guineas tomorrow - at Newcastle and the quartet is completed by a Richard Hannon / Jamie Spencer newcomer who was a six figure yearling purchase. Back to Newmarket though and the race below is very obviously a key form line and it's not hard to think that Wembley's effort should be upgraded given where he came from on the track in relation to the winner.

🏆Darley Dewhurst Stakes (G1)

1410 m, 427.000 GBP, for 2yo

🇬🇧Newmarket



St Mark's Basilica (FR)

(2C Siyouni - Cabaret, by Galileo)

J :Frankie Dettori

T : A.P. O'Brien

O : @Ballydoyle

B : Robert Scarborough

🥈Wembley

🥉Thunder Moon pic.twitter.com/3upuB0Aq5H — WR1 (@WorldRacing1) October 10, 2020

1052: Sky Bet have been in touch with news of their market movers and offers for Newmarket and Punchestown. Offers 13.50 Newmarket – Money Back As Cash If Your Horse Finishes 2nd or 3rd 14.25 Newmarket – Palace House Stakes - Paying 4 Places instead of 3 if 8 or more run 15.40 Newmarket – 2000 Guineas – Paying 5 Places instead of 3 if 12 or more run 14.50 Punchestown - Paying 6 Places instead of 4 if 16 or more run 16.30 Punchestown - Paying 6 Places instead of 4 if 16 or more run 17.05 Punchestown - Paying 7 Places instead of 4 if 18 or more run 17.40 Punchestown – Paying 5 Places instead of 4 if 16 or more run 14.40 Thirsk – Thirsk Hunt Cup - Paying 6 Places instead of 4 if 16 or more run Price Boosts 15.00 Newmarket – Jockey Club Stakes – Sir Ron Priestley – Latest 15/8 Boost 2/1 15.20 Punchestown – Mares Champion Hurdle – Concertista – Latest 4/5 Boost 5/6 Market Movers Newmarket 13.15 – Creative Force 5/6 from 13/8 13.50 – Overwrite 9/1 from 11/1 14.25 – Emaraaty Ana 13/2 from 8/1 15.00 – Sir Ron Priestley 15/8 from 5/2 15.40 – Master Of The Seas 15/2 from 11/1 16.15 – Chil Chil 7/2 from 9/2 16.50 – Mohaafeth 6/4 from 11/4 17.25 – Crossford 9/4 from 7/2 Punchestown 14.15 – Alpha Des Obeaux 2/1 from 11/4 14.50 – Forza Milan 12/1 from 16/1 15.20 – Concertista 4/5 from 6/5 16.00 – Haut En Couleurs 2/1 from 3/1 16.30 – Jerandme 11/1 from 18/1 17.05 – Power Of Pause 16/1 from 20/1 17.40 – Rebel Early 14/1 from 18/1 18.10 – Golden Wonders 5/1 from 7/1

1041: Legion of Honour is one who could outrun his price but it's something else to think that he could do so to the extent that he can hit the frame. More obvious claims are held by Chindit who was a runner I took to as a juvenile. That's not a very scientific approach I know and supporters do have to forgive his run in the Dewhurst Stakes with trainer Richard Hannon retaining concerns about how well his colt will handle the dip. The very fact that they are trying again suggests, to me, that they are not overly worried - or at least rate the gamble one worth taking - by Chindit's ability to act on the course. He was sent off at just 9/2 for that Group One on the back of a good success in the Champagne Stakes and I was impressed by his reappearance in the Greenham. Hannon had made it clear that he would improve for the outing as you would expect and I liked the way that the son of Wootton Bassett got the job done. He travelled well, wasn't given a hard time from the saddle but still hit the line strongly to pick up a runner that had slipped the field. For sure he didn't blow anyone away but you wouldn't want to leave your Guineas in Berkshire would you?

1020: At present, Thunder Moon is just edging favouritism which can only mean that no one has read Ben Linfoot's Five Key Points (click on the image above) or, if they have, that the Zoffany stat doesn't unnerve them. I'm rather surprised to see Van Gogh as weak as he is in the betting as I thought Matt Brocklebank has made a good case for him in recent weeks and he has also been the subject of positive market moves for Epsom. I'm sure the Ballydoyle horses are very hard to split and I don't know that I would get too hung up on the different jockey bookings and Seamie Heffernan, who is such an integral part of their team, has enjoyed plenty of success despite not riding the apparent first string in the past. The Mutasaabeq angle is an interesting one, especially given his dam, and I suppose you need some 'fresh blood' to latch on to when the top of the market seems to be a bit of a muddle with no particular standout and some muddied collateral formlines. That is all good in a way as it adds plenty of discussion to the pre-race pot. A prime example is Lucky Vega who may well have beaten Thunder Moon in the National Stakes but for being hampered but is available at three times the price of Joseph O'Brien's runner. Where he would have finished with a clear run is only conjecture and so, too, to a large degree is whether he is a sprinter or the ability to stretch out to a mile. Ben nominates Lucky Vega at a price while Matt seems of the firm opinion that he is a sprinter. I've read in Simon Rowlands' tipping piece for ATR that he believes Lucky Vega's striding pattern (length of stride and strides per second I believe - I'm very much a novice in that sphere) points to Jessica Harrington's runner being a miler. It is all part of the fun.

1010: It may have been Camelot for Jack and Jacqueline but who is your personal favourite among the pantheon of 2000 Guineas winners and which of this year's 15 runners take the great leap forwards necessary to etch their name in the history books? Regulars will know that I litter the blog with tweets but there will be much less of that during the course of the weekend with a number of sporting bodies following the well publicised social media boycott. I'll have the odd scan to see what's out there and some famous colours have already been carried to Classic victory this 'weekend' with Malathaat winning the Kentucky Oaks and many fancy Mutasaabeq's chances of completing a remarkable double.