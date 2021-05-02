1000 Guineas tips: Horse-by-horse guide to the fillies' Classic at Newmarket on Sunday

It's the QIPCO 1000 Guineas on Sunday at Newmarket as the fillies do battle and David Ord provides a full and comprehensive guide to the field.

ALCOHOL FREE

Alcohol Free edges the verdict in the Fred Darling

Won the Cheveley Park at two and returned with game victory in the artist formerly known as the Fred Darling at Newbury. That proved she stays seven furlongs but the mile remains a question mark and she’ll need to raise her game even further to win this.

BABY ALYA

Kevin Ryan trains Baby Alya

In good hands and won her sole start at two. Third in what looked a warm novice stakes at Newcastle on her return, she’ll come forward for that but surely not enough to be winning a Classic on only her third start?

FEV ROVER

Fev Rover: Working well at home

Held in high regard and progressive at two, winning a Listed race at Sandown, Group Two at Deauville and finishing fourth in the Prix Marcel Boussac when things didn’t fall right. She could go well at an each-way price with conditions expected to suit, connections having been keen to get her back on fast ground.

LULLABY MOON

Lullaby Moon winning at Redcar

Enjoyed a good time of it in the autumn, winning the Redcar Two-Year-Old Trophy and a Group Three prize at Chantilly. Both of those performances came on heavy ground, and if John Kettley and co are right she won’t be getting that at the weekend. Much more needed.

MOTHER EARTH

Aidan O'Brien trains Mother Earth

Brings a series of good efforts in top company to the table here, including a third place behind Pretty Gorgeous in the Fillies’ Mile and second in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies. Stablemate Santa Barbara has been the Ballydoyle buzz horse this spring, but this is their form representative - albeit one who has yet to win in the top flight despite three attempts.

PRETTY GORGEOUS

Could Pretty Gorgeous (yellow and white) land the 1000 Guineas?

Winner of the aforementioned Fillies’ Mile and a very good, and progressive juvenile, she looks the one to beat here. She’s already a Group One winner over this course-and-distance and looks the sort to train on and improve again at three. She sets the standard and might be capable of raising the bar even higher.

QUEEN’S SPEECH

American Pharoah: The sire of Queen's Speech

Daughter of American Pharaoh and did the job nicely in a Curragh maiden at the backend on her only start to date. Impossible to assess but she isn’t the O’Brien filly the market has latched onto in recent weeks.

SACRED

Sacred has the measure of Saffron Beach in the Nell Gwyn

So often the bridesmaid at two, she returned with victory in the Nell Gwyn. A filly with a high cruising speed, there have to be doubts over whether she’ll be fully effective over a mile and she might struggle to confirm form with filly who chased her home last time.

SAFFRON BEACH

Saffron Beach has winning experience at Newmarket

Talking of which…she was keen in the Nell Gwyn but shaped as though crying out for the extra furlong she’ll get here. She’s only raced at the Rowley Mile so the local knowledge will come in handy and while one or two of the others might be a tad quicker, she’ll run her race.

SANTA BARBARA

Santa Barbara in action

A Camelot half-sister to Iridessa who looked a smart prospect when making a winning start at the Curragh. However it’s what Aidan O’Brien has said in the spring stable tours rather than that performance that has catapulted her to the head of the market and she’ll need to be the finished article to win this on her return – on a first trip to England – and against battle-hardened rivals.

SNOWFALL

Snowfall and Wayne Lordan

Another Ballydoyle entry and one with plenty of experience – but an awful lot to find.

STAR OF EMARAATY

Thady and John Gosden run Star of Emaraaty

Won the Sweet Solera Stakes for Kevin Ryan last term but only fifth in the Nell Gwyn on first start for John and Thady Gosden. Hard to see where the required improvement is going to come from as she seemingly has had her limitations exposed.

STATEMENT

Martyn Meade trains Statement

Improved to shake Alcohol Free up in the Fred Darling and every chance there’s more to come as she goes up to a mile here. Might well avenge her Newbury defeat at the hooves of Andrew Balding’s charge but would still be a surprise if she was good enough.

THUNDER BEAUTY

Ken Condon could saddle Thunder Beauty

For all she ran well in the Moyglare and Prix Marcel Boussac, she’s well held by both Pretty Gorgeous and Fev Rover on those efforts. She should improve at three – with this being her minimum trip – but she looks a gear or two short of these.

VADREAM

Charlie Fellowes' Vadream was an eyecatcher in her trial

Big eyecatcher when third in the Fred Darling, finished strongly having found herself in an impossible position at halfway. She’s an interesting prospect but one in very deep here. Verdict

Pretty Gorgeous can land the 1000 Guineas