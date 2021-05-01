Newmarket Saturday review: Godolphin double up

Sir Ron revival continues Sir Ron Priestley made all to run his rivals ragged in the Betfair Exchange Jockey Club Stakes. Mark Johnston's charge finished second in the 2019 St Leger and after missing all of last season, returned to action with victory at Nottingham this spring. He made light of the drop to a mile-and-a-half here, bouncing off the fast ground under Franny Norton. The only challenger at the furlong pole was fellow 15/8 joint-favourite Pyledriver but he ducked right to the rail under pressure as the winner powered to the line to score by two-and-a-quarter lengths. Betfair, Sky Bet and Paddy Power all cut the winner into 8/1 from 10s for the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot – but another target may be on the agenda at the showpiece fixture. Assistant trainer Charlie Johnston said: “Given what he did as a three-year-old, and largely because of who his brother (Subjectivist) is, we spent most of the winter thinking he was going to be a Cup horse this year. “The Further Flight was a stepping-stone to the Yorkshire Cup and the Ascot Gold Cup – that is certainly the plan we had in our heads going to Nottingham. “The way he travelled and picked up at Nottingham made us think a little bit and off the back of that we made the entry here and in the Hardwicke at Royal Ascot. Today was a great opportunity to find out what we should be aiming for for the rest of the year. “In a small field on a track like this there were going to be no excuses and we were going to come out of here either knowing he wasn’t good enough at this trip and we were going to have to go back to Plan A of being a stayer, or the result we have had. “He’s not in the Coronation Cup, which is a slight frustration in hindsight. The Yorkshire Cup and the Hardwicke will be the next two places, I’d have thought. This result means that certainly in the short-term he can stay away from his brother. I wouldn’t rule them out meeting at Goodwood further down the line.”

Godolphin at the double 3/1 favourite Lazuli completed a quick double for Charlie Appleby and William Buick in the Betfair Palace House Stakes. Always to the fore, the winner was tough in the closing stages as he fought off the late thrust of Came From The Dark (11/2) and persistent challenge of Emaraaty Ana (11/2) by two necks. The trainer said: “He ran a good race in Dubai to finish third behind Equilateral and he was going to run on Super Saturday, but I had to scratch him on the morning of the race because of a bruised foot. “We maintained the training in Dubai after that little setback and he came off the plane fit and well. We toyed with this race, but with the penalty we weren’t completely sold on the idea and thought about going to Haydock (for the Temple Stakes). “Once we made the entry for this, I was half confident to take them on as he loves this ground. He’s a real professional little sprinter.”

Lazuli wins the Palace House at Newmarket

Buick fully expects Lazuli to be tackling bigger prizes in due course. He said: “I don’t think this is his level – I think he’s better. He’s lightly raced and is getting the hang of it. He was always going to come forward from the run today and he’s an out-and-out speedball. Hopefully he’ll take a step up in grade, wherever that may come. “I didn’t think particularly handled the track very well – he didn’t really come down the dip. We’ll wait and see how he acquits himself on a flat, level track and fast ground – those are his ideal conditions. “There’s options for him. There’s the King’s Stand at Royal Ascot down the line. That might be a bit punchy, but we’ll see. He’s not quite the finished article yet, so I wouldn’t want to be putting a level on him.”

The double was initiated by Creative Force (4/5 favourite) who registered his third Newmarket victory in the Read Ryan Moore On Betting Betfair Handicap. Appleby’s charge has only met with defeat once, in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot, and always looked to have his three rivals covered here. He went to the front approaching the final furlong and was driven out by Buick to fend off Perotto (8/1) by a length.

Creative Force beats Perotto at Newmarket

The winning trainer said: "He was very professional. He travels well and is honest. He probably deserves to step up into a black type race now. I’ve not got any immediate plans for him but, as William said, he deserves to have a crack at a Group race now. "On the way the Pavilion Stakes result worked out he would have been a big player in it as the horse that finished fifth behind him last time went and won it. We will look at Listed or Group Three and see how far he can work his way up the ranks. He is a handy little horse to have around and a fun horse as he is very genuine and straightforward. “The ground is a bit quicker than it was at the Craven meeting and William said he just felt that a little bit more today, so we give him a little break before looking at a better race but there is no set target.”

13:15 Newmarket Full result and free video replay 1 1 Creative Force (IRE) 4/5 f Winning Trainer: C Appleby. Winning Jockey: W Buick Rock on for Balding Bell Rock became the second horse in successive races to register a third course victory in the 'My Oddsboost' On Betfair Suffolk Stakes. It was clear enterering The Dip that the 13/2 chance only had the freewheeling Maydanny (9/2) to beat and he finally mastered him upon meeting the rising ground, going to on score by two-and-a-half lengths. Dubai Legacy (12/1) made late headway into third for Frankie Dettori but this was a race the front-two dominated from some way out. Winning trainer Andrew Balding said: “He likes it here, but I don’t think there are too many races for him. He’ll be in the Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot, but we’ll keep options open. At some stage we’ll have another go at a mile and a quarter, possibly in the Wolferton.”

Another Newmarket win for Bell Rock

Carver added: “He’s travelled really well throughout the race and we always had something to aim at with Maydanny in front there, but he’s really gone through the gears really well. “Sometimes he just hits a flat spot at the two furlong pole, but he went through really nicely and he’s done it well in the end. I’d say if something came to him he would have gone again, so I’m absolutely delighted. “It’s my first winner on the Rowley Mile. I’ve had a winner on the July Course but that’s my first here. It’s a big day to do it and I’m really pleased to do it for Andrew and the Hays (owners Jim and Fitri Hay) who have been great to me.”

Chill warms Balding fans Balding completed a 27/1 double when Chill Chill ran away with the Betfair Exchange Handicap. Silvestre De Sousa was in the saddle for his retainers King Power Racing and never had an anxious moment after the five-year-old burst clear of her rivals. It was soon a case of how far she'd win by the answer was three-and-a-half lengths from the running-on Lord Rapscallion.