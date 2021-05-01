QIPCO 2000 Guineas report: Poetic Flare edges thriller

Poetic Flare (16/1) edged out Master Of The Seas and Lucky Vega after a thrilling finish to the QIPCO 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

The principals had the first colts' Classic between them down the centre of the track and the winner showed tremendous resolution in the finish. Master Of The Seas threw everything at him in the dying strides but the Guineas came down to the bob and Poetic Flare had his head down where it mattered to win by a short-head and a neck. The front-running Naval Crown was fourth with nothing else threatening to get involved in the final quarter of a mile. Winning rider Kevin Manning told Racing TV: “He’s usually a very switched off horse who takes everything in his stride, but he left the gates very quick and on the wrong note and it just took a furlong and a half or two furlongs to reorganise and get into a rhythm. He’s very smart and has done it very well. He travelled well and picked up well. “He just caught me off guard coming out of the gates and I had to sit and suffer, but I didn’t feel he was taking as much out of himself as it might have looked.

Kevin Manning celebrates Poetic Flare's victory

“Going down into the dip, when he quickened up I thought he’d put it to bed. In the last five or six strides he was just idling a little bit and coming back underneath me. It’s great to get to the other side of it (line, in front). “I made no secret what I felt of this horse, it was no surprise to me. I thought the extra furlong would suit him and I felt he’d improve for Leopardstown. I’ve always felt he was a mile horse. He’d probably get a mile and a quarter, but I don’t see any reason why you’d have to go beyond a mile. “These are the races everyone wants to win, they are so hard won. To win it a second time is fantastic and makes the long days seem a little easier.”

Timeform verdict: An open classic, featuring a representative field, with no standout two-year-old or trials performer in the line-up. It was the latter group that came to the fore, the first two home and the fourth having had a run in a trial, Leopardstown winner Poetic Flair scoring on the nod from Craven Stakes victor Master of The Sea. With a bunched finish, the form at this stage looks that of just an average running. Poetic Flare looked to have done well since last year and showed a fair bit of improvement, well suited by the step up to a mile. He showed a really game attitude as well, second best for most of the final furlong; he's likely to be a leading contender in the top races at this trip and perhaps a bit further through the summer.

Poetic Flare (right) battles to victory in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas

Master of The Sea built on what he'd done in the Craven, a sound gallop, set by his stable companion Naval Crown, enabling him to settle. He impressed with the way he made ground two out, what looked a winning move denied only by the gameness of the winner. He's in the Derby, but it's hard to see him staying and a campaign at a mile seems likely for him too. Lucky Vega, like the winner always handy, did best of those having their first outing of the season and has clearly trained on, despite looking not to have grown much. Aidan O'Brien's trio made little impact, though Battleground impressed most of all beforehand. He looked ill at ease in the Dip and will be worth another chance. Lack of experience was likely a factor with the well-touted Mutasaabeq. Thunder Moon was coltish beforehand and was another who hadn't grown since two years. (David Cleary)

Reaction from placed connections Charlie Appleby said of Master Of The Seas: “When they went past the line I thought we’d got beat and someone said ‘no, you’ve won’, so I thought I better sit tight. He’s run a great race and backed up his performance in the Craven. He travelled lovely through the race and two furlongs down I thought ‘we’re in with a real shout here’. “He’s picked up well up the hill, but so has Jim Bolger’s horse and well done to him and his team. Ascot (St James’s Palace) will be the most likely target for him, but I’ll speak to connections.” Appleby also saddled the fourth in Naval Crown and the sixth One Ruler. He added: “Naval Crown ran a hell of a race. I was always confident he’d run a big race, stepping back up to the mile. James (Doyle) said One Ruler wants a trip and a bit easier ground, so we may look at putting him on the Derby squad.”

The colts who had the QIPCO 2000 Guineas to themselves