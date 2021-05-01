Newmarket Saturday review: Creative Force

Flying start for Godolphin

Creative Force (4/5 favourite) registered his third Newmarket victory in the Read Ryan Moore On Betting Betfair Handicap.

Charlie Appleby’s charge has only met with defeat once, in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot, and always looked to have his three rivals covered here.

He went to the front approaching the final furlong and was driven out by William Buick to fend off Perotto (8/1) by a length.

Appleby said: “He’s progressive and we’ll try to step up into a bit of black type now. Unfortunately the Commonwealth Cup (at Royal Ascot) isn’t an option because he’s got no undercarriage!

“He’s very professional and travels well and he’s honest. I haven’t got any immediate plans, but as William says, he deserves a crack at a Group race now.”