Qatar Racing Champion Stakes preview: Big two head market for Ascot showdown

The former is defending his crown having beaten his rival in last year's renewal but is looking to bounce back to winning ways having finished second behind Kalpana in the King George over a mile-and-a-half when last seen.

Ombudsman is on a retrieval mission himself having disappointed in the Juddmonte International at York last time. Connections blamed the rain-softened ground for that defeat and will walk the course at Ascot before committing to Saturday's race.

Bay City Roller, who ran a mighty race to finish second in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe earlier this month, Ed Walker's Almaqam and the Aidan O'Brien-trained Gstaad, who would he stepping up in trip if lining up here instead of the QEII Stakes, are the other runners at single-figure prices.

Qatar Racing Champion Stakes - latest betting

Paddy Power & Sky Bet: 9/4 Calandagan, Ombudsman, 4/1 Bay City Roller, 7 Almaqam, 8 Gstaad, 12 Constitution River, Hotazhell, 40 Minnie Hauk, 50 Hawk Mountain, 100 Isaac Newton, 150 Devil's Advocate.