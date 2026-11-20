Paul Nicholls feels Dan Skelton's Grey Dawning can win a second Betfair Chase at Haydock on Saturday.

Speaking in his Betfair blog 24 hours on from claiming a record 3931st jumps winner courtesy of Knappers Hill at Warwick, the 14-times Champion Trainer expects the weekend's Grade 1 highlight to live up to its billing. However, the betting has it right according to Nicholls, who believes his former assistant Skelton will have the market leader primed for his comeback run again this time around. "The Betfair Chase at Haydock has been a fantastic race for me; I've won it six times and winning it with Kauto Star for the fourth time was one of the best days in my racing career," said Nicholls. "That was an amazing win. Kauto had been written off by many people and to beat the Gold Cup winner Long Run that day was one of his best performances. We had him really ready and it was a very special day. A month later, he won the King George at Kempton for the fifth time. "It looks like it will be a competitive race which it should be as one of the highlights of the early part of the National Hunt season. It will be cracking contest. There are fantastic horses in there, but Dan Skelton will have last year's winner Grey Dawning ready for this, and he will be the one to beat again." Click here for more from Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls and scroll down for his thoughts on the full weekend team from Ditcheat

READ: Paul Nicholls claimed his 3,931st winner at Warwick on Thursday

Saturday runners at Ascot 15:18 - Sans Bruit

"He ran an excellent race at Aintree, just got pipped late on, and he's gone up 3lbs in the weights for that. He's going to have a nice weight here, but this is quite a stronger race than the last day, as he had top weight at Aintree; here, he'll have 10st 13lb, which will be 10st 8lb with Jay Tidball's claim. "That'll be a nice weight for a horse that's not overly big, and it's a £100k race, so with the ground being decent, we thought we'd let him take his chance." 15:48 - Kilnew Supreme

"He's finished second in all five of his races, but I think he's well-handicapped and I'm sure he wants three miles. He does want a fence, so he'll go chasing, but we won this race last year with a similar type of horse off a similar mark in Absolutely Doyen. "He'll love decent ground, I'm sure he'll get the trip. In fact, I'm convinced he wants a trip, so he's definitely got a chance. I do think he'll be seen to better effect over fences, which is what he'll do in the future."

Sunday runners at Exeter 13:37 - Rickety Bridge

"We saved him for this race at Exeter, hoping it might be on, as he likes decent ground and three miles around here should suit him. He's due a break now, as he's run well during the summer, and he ran well at Plumpton the last day. He's got a nice chance, definitely, and he's one of my best chances of the weekend." 14:07 - Treasure Planet

"He quite likes nice ground and a stiff track, so this will suit him. He didn't run too badly the other day; he actually stumbled when he jumped the second last when just beginning to challenge. He's definitely got a chance." 14:37 - It's A Breeze

"He ran well when just touched off at Newton Abbot last month. He probably wants a trip, as that was 2m5f, but a stiff track like Exeter should suit. He needs decent ground, which it should be. "This will probably be his last run before having a break, as he's done very well during the summer, kept improving, so he's got a chance, definitely." 15:07 - One Island