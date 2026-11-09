Fasol equalled the target at Windsor on Saturday, but the wait went on for Nicholls when it came to breaking the record after Pourquoi Pas Papa was beaten into second at Cheltenham on Sunday before three days with no runners for the Ditcheat yard.

After two outsiders were beaten for Nicholls in the opening two divisions of the maiden hurdle at Warwick, Knappers Hill got the job done in the Denis O'Connell Memorial Veterans' Handicap Chase under Sam Twiston-Davies in colours made famous by See More Business and Denman.

In a driving finish with Hang In There rallying to the cause, Knappers Hill read the script at 6/1 to ensure Nicholls his 3931st winner.

It's the latest achievement in the 64-year-old's remarkable career which started after he called time on his days as a jockey.

He sent out his first runner, from an eight-horse yard in Somerset, when Southover Lad ran at Chepstow on November 2 1991 and his first winner came less than a month later via Olveston, part-owned by his parents, at Hereford.

Nicholls soon built momentum, breaking into the top ten in the trainers’ championship in his fourth season and saddling a first Grade One winner with See More Indians in the 1993 Feltham Novices’ Chase at Kempton.

His Ditcheat base was rapidly developing into one of the biggest in the country with firepower to match; See More Business’ 1997 King George VI Chase the first of six victories in the Kempton Boxing Day showpiece.