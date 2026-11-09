Paul Nicholls broke Martin Pipe’s record for training the most British jumps winners when Knappers Hill won in the Barber family colours at Warwick.
Fasol equalled the target at Windsor on Saturday, but the wait went on for Nicholls when it came to breaking the record after Pourquoi Pas Papa was beaten into second at Cheltenham on Sunday before three days with no runners for the Ditcheat yard.
After two outsiders were beaten for Nicholls in the opening two divisions of the maiden hurdle at Warwick, Knappers Hill got the job done in the Denis O'Connell Memorial Veterans' Handicap Chase under Sam Twiston-Davies in colours made famous by See More Business and Denman.
In a driving finish with Hang In There rallying to the cause, Knappers Hill read the script at 6/1 to ensure Nicholls his 3931st winner.
It's the latest achievement in the 64-year-old's remarkable career which started after he called time on his days as a jockey.
He sent out his first runner, from an eight-horse yard in Somerset, when Southover Lad ran at Chepstow on November 2 1991 and his first winner came less than a month later via Olveston, part-owned by his parents, at Hereford.
Nicholls soon built momentum, breaking into the top ten in the trainers’ championship in his fourth season and saddling a first Grade One winner with See More Indians in the 1993 Feltham Novices’ Chase at Kempton.
His Ditcheat base was rapidly developing into one of the biggest in the country with firepower to match; See More Business’ 1997 King George VI Chase the first of six victories in the Kempton Boxing Day showpiece.
Flagship Uberalles in the 1999 Arkle was a first Cheltenham Festival winner, he secured the first of 14 trainers’ titles in 2005-2006 and was about to enjoy the golden years of his career with the likes of Kauto Star, Denman, Big Buck’s and Master Minded carrying all before them.
He won the 2012 Grand National with Neptune Collonges, saddled a personal best 176 winners in the 2020-2021 campaign and secured the last of his titles two seasons later.
Paul Barber was Nicholls’ mentor and a close ally until his death in 2022. Head lad Clifford Baker continues to be a key cog in the Ditcheat wheel while Ruby Walsh and Harry Cobden both enjoyed successful stints as stable jockey.
In recent seasons he has been hit by the loss of a number of big owners and their star horses but has some exciting young horses in the yard this year and is determined to restore the stable to former glories.
And now Nicholls is the most successful trainer in UK jumps racing history having surpassed the mark set by another legendary trainer with whom he had a fierce rivalry for several years.
An emotional Nicholls said: "To win in those colours for Paul, it means so much. I wouldn't be here without him. For Knappers Hill to win who I bought with him, it couldn't have worked out any better.
"Paul would've been proud of that."
More to follow...
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