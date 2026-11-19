“I f*cking hate losing”.

One of the most memorable lines from the two series of Champions: Full Gallop.

It came courtesy of Paul Nicholls, 30 seconds after Grey Dawning had beaten his Ginny’s Destiny in the 2024 Turners Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham. Maybe he forgot he was mic’d up, more likely he just didn’t care. Second is not where he wants to be finishing. You don’t become the most successful trainer in UK jumps history by marking moments like this by rushing over to congratulate those who have beaten you.

Nicholls bristles with competitiveness, and at times just bristles. You know when he’d like an interview to end because of a flurry of “mmms” as you ask a question while he rocks back and forth on his feet.

He’s not being rude, he just has somewhere else to be, something else he’d rather be doing. Maybe he is being be a bit rude…but you understand it.