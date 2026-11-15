Nic Doggett looks back - with the help of an old Timeform annual - on the best five performances on Timeform ratings of horses trained at Ditcheat.

Kauto Star 188 (King George 2009)

Kauto Star: was at his majestic best in the 2009 King George

From the very start, Kauto Star looked very special. But he also almost always gave his backers a scare and his opponents a glimmer of opportunity with one big mistake; from tumbling (and remounting) at 2/11 on his second British outing at Exeter, to falling at the third in the 2006 Champion Chase, and then an almost catastrophic final fence blunder in his 2006 King George win. This final fence problem was one that would stick with him – and his supporters – throughout his career, but it was emphatically absent from the best performance of his life; the 2009 King George. Despite having won the race for the preceding three seasons, there was a bit of pressure on Kauto Star having only just snatched the verdict on the nod (odds against on the exchanges in the photo) from Imperial Commander in the Betfair Chase the previous month. But, back on better ground which always suited best, and at Kempton, which allowed his class to shine, he was brilliant. Settled into midfield by Ruby Walsh, he produced a prodigious leap as early as the second; the same fence where Imperial Commander nearly departed. As Nacarat and Ollie Magern pushed the pace, Walsh and his willing partner popped their way around, before making ground on the leaders with a circuit to run. As his biggest rivals in the market dropped away, Kauto Star produced another exuberant jump at the same open ditch, and was soon into second. "Immaculate down the side of the course," described Richard Hoiles. With Walsh motionless, he was alongside a tiring Nacarat on the turn for home, with Barbers Shop under pressure in third, and the first three miles clear. A giant leap two out, and down towards the last in splendid isolation. Hold your breath. No need. A perfect stride, and a bloodless success. History made, and newspapers in the air. Timeform Report: KAUTO STAR produced a stunning, near-perfect performance, the best of his already stellar career, his ability to cope so much better than his rivals with the searching gallop and the supreme accuracy of his jumping hallmarks of a truly outstanding chaser, the way he sauntered clear in the straight to win with seemingly a good deal left likely to live long in the memory of all those fortunate enough to witness it, this fourth straight King George success equalling Desert Orchid's tally, and in terms of performance bettering the form shown by the horse that made this race his own; so far as the Cheltenham Gold Cup is concerned, Kauto Star already has the best performance in that race in the last 40 years to his name and if he is on song_and there have been few more genuine and reliable horses in the history of the sport_he will be virtually impossible to beat, his supposed vulnerability to Denman on soft ground a red herring.

See More Business 182 (King George 1999)

See More Business on his way to a stunning victory in 1999

Alas, my interest in horse racing only began during university, so the likes of See More Business were sadly a couple of years before my time. Instead, I'll let the 1999/2000 Timeform essay on See More Business – which begins with the line `Only the true greats win both' – pick up the tale of Christmas at Kempton... His King George victory was the finest by any horse in a steeplechase during the season and, by our reckoning, the best performance seen over jumps - fences or hurdles - since Master Oats slammed the 1995 Cheltenham Gold Cup field by fifteen lengths. Of the established top chasers, only Florida Pearl, aimed instead at the Ericsson Chase at Leopardstown, was missing from the King George line-up, 5/2 favourite See More Business being reopposed by the Cheltenham Gold Cup second and fourth, Go Ballistic and Double Thriller, and by Looks Like Trouble, a very impressive winner of his only start since the Charlie Hall. There was an Irish challenge in the shape of Dorans Pride, runner-up to Florida Pearl in the newly-instituted Champion Chase at Down Royal in November (a race included at one time in plans for See More Business). Looks Like Trouble, uneasy in the betting, drifting out to 7/2 after vying for favouritism, was clearly not himself on the day, pulled up after a mistake at the twelfth after being niggled along almost from the start. With Dorans Pride also soon in trouble after blundering at the sixth (he returned with pulled back muscles), it was left to smart handicapper Dr Leunt to ask the stiffest questions of See More Business. Dr Leunt gamely matched strides with See More Business on the final circuit but couldn't keep up from the fourth last. See More Business, who turned in a virtually faultless round of jumping and quickened clear impressively on the bit, drew further and further away. The opposition was well strung out at the line, Go Ballistic the seventeen-length second with a further nineteen to third-placed Dr Leunt, the same back to Mulligan in fourth with Challenger du Luc, runner-up to See More Business in the race in 1997, another twenty-seven lengths adrift and the only other finisher in the field of nine. Timeform report: SEE MORE BUSINESS looked in good shape and produced a really top-notch performance, adding to his successes in this race in 1997 and in this year's Gold Cup; this was the best of the lot, a virtually faultless round of jumping as he raced up with the pace leading to him producing a fine turn of foot to quicken away on the bit after 4 out, running on strongly and going further and further clear; this entitles him to be favourite for the Gold Cup and if he's in this sort of form come Cheltenham it'll be very hard to get the better of him in a race which really ought to suit him even better than this did.

Denman 181 (Hennessy 2009)

Denman was all heart at Newbury

Where Kauto Star was grace, Denman was brute force. Unbeaten in five starts during his novice campaign, Denman had won the 2007 Hennessy under top weight from a BHA mark of 161 before rising to the very top with Cheltenham Gold Cup success three months later, but – on his first start since a frustrating 2008/9 season in which his jumping had become an issue alongside heart problems - he was tasked with a 13 lb higher mark in 2009. Some horses, though, are built for wars, and that was the impression he gave from the moment the tapes went up. This was a battle. And he was up for the fight. With Ruby Walsh taking over in the saddle from Sam Thomas, who was a high-profile casualty of the season just gone, Denman was under fire from an early stage with a rushed start leaving him at the back of the large field and being rushed up by perhaps the most hurried you'll ever see Walsh. But, by the first fence he was near the leaders, and by halfway – despite some slightly ponderous early jumps – he was setting the fractions with Niche Market. "The crowd are beginning to roar him on," detailed Simon Holt as he turned for home in the lead, with Barbers Shop and What A Friend both travelling better than the leader - who then found a fine jump four out. "Suddenly they're at it in behind." What A Friend – a stablemate of Denman carrying 22 lb less – moved alongside after the second-last fence, but he was hanging under pressure and his head was up in the air whilst Denman's was lower and focused. A good jump at the last sealed the race. He had broken the will of What A Friend – who won the Group 1 Lexus on his next start - Niche Market and Barbers Shop, who finished in that order. "One of the great performances in jumps race history." Timeform report: DENMAN failed to win during a troubled 2008/9, though proved himself every bit as big a force as he always was brought back this time around, giving upwards of 12 lb all round in the most competitive of handicaps with a performance that epitomised all he's about, jumping boldly close up and displaying an outstanding attitude when joined briefly by the runner-up approaching the last, battling back and powering away, reaffirming that he's certain to stay further should the opportunity ever arise (has been discussed for a Grand National bid in the past); now 5 wins from 5 at Newbury, he'll reportedly use the Aon as a springboard to Cheltenham this time around, and promises to mount a much bigger challenge to Kauto Star come March than he was able to the last time they met.

Master Minded 179 (Champion Chase 2008)

Master Minded and Ruby Walsh streak clear in the 2008 Queen Mother Champion Chase

Master Minded had made the reigning Champion Chaser Voy Por Ustedes look pretty pedestrian in the Game Spirit the previous month at Newbury, but the question mark ahead of the 2008 Champion Chase was: could he do that on 6 lb worse terms on his first visit to the home patch of Alan King's stable star? The market wasn't sure – Voy Por Ustedes was sent off the 5/2 favourite ahead of Master Minded, with Tamarinbleu (7/2) and Master Minded's stablemate Twist Magic (5/1) not far behind – but the answer was emphatic. As some of his rivals got worked up, both before and during the early stages of the race, Master Minded was quickly into his rhythm, jumping well on the outside of the main group as Schindlers Hunt and Tamarinbleu forced a strong pace. So fluent was his jumping that he (and Voy Por Ustedes) were on the heels of the leaders by the open ditch, where Master Minded jumped to the lead. Coming down the hill, only one horse was firmly on the bridle. Quicker in the air three out, the lead grew as Ruby Walsh was quiet in the saddle, and he was able to look behind him for any dangers turning for home. Another economical leap at the last sealed the win – the first for a five-year-old in the race's history. "He's making him [Voy Por Ustedes] look ordinary, he's not ordinary!" exclaimed Simon Holt, his voice rising an octave. "You're looking at a brilliant horse here...he could be one of the greats." Timeform Report: MASTER MINDED met Voy Por Ustedes at level weights this time and beat him all the more impressively, posting a performance that puts him head and shoulders above the 2m chasers of the last 3 years and suggests he'll dominate the division for seasons to come; looking in excellent shape prior to getting warm during the parade, his jumping was exemplary and, after moving on with last year's winner at the top of the hill, he was just nudged along to draw right away after the second last, winning with bags to spare; he's the first 5-y-o to win this race in its 49-year history by the way.