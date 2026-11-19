Paul Nicholls has been hailed as an all-time great after breaking old rival Martin Pipe’s record for British jumps winners.

The 14-time champion trainer reached the National Hunt landmark with his 3,931st career winner. It comes at a time when the ascendancy of the Somerset handler, who oversaw the careers of equine greats such as Kauto Star and Denman, has been overtaken in recent years by the likes of Willie Mullins in Ireland and former assistant Dan Skelton at home. But Harry Derham, a Grade One-winning trainer in his own right after spending six years as assistant to Nicholls, says he has earned his place in history. “People might knock him but if Paul Nicholls retired tomorrow, he would be one of the greatest trainers of all time. That’s not opinion, that’s fact,” said Nicholls’ nephew Derham. “If you spent time working with him and didn’t learn something, that was on you, not him, he was teaching you loads all the time. Lots and lots of things I do with my horses are things I learned off him.”

'Records are made to broken - and I broke a few' Despite a keen rivalry, 15-time champion Pipe – who retired 20 years ago on the day Nicholls won the title for the first time – insists he is not downbeat about losing his record. “He told me when we did an interview at Chepstow recently that he’d soon be overtaking my score. It was inevitable,” Pipe, 81, told Sporting Life. “I said good luck and all the best. It’s lasted a long time. Records are made to be broken and I broke a few, it happens, doesn’t it?” ‘Phenomenal, a force of nature’ – Skelton on Nicholls Pipe told Sporting Life last month that Skelton was “a certainty” to beat his season record of 243 victories this campaign. While the current champion relentlessly closes on that landmark, he is pleased to see his old boss reach another one. “What an amazing number. Paul will be the proudest man of all,” said Skelton who was Nicholls’ right-hand man from 2004 to 2012. Asked about people who might doubt Nicholls’ ability to compete in the current climate, Skelton said: “It’s water off a duck’s back to him. He’s been through it more than any of us. He’s been through the highs and the lows. “He’s not going through the best patch of his career but look at the nice horses he’s unleashed the last two weeks. He’s a phenomenal trainer, a force of nature. He won’t give up, he’ll be as hard to beat as ever. At the moment he doesn’t have quite as many as he used to, but you’d be a fool to say he won’t one day again. “He is determined, tenacious - you don’t reach that number of lifetime winners without being able to get over a bit of adversity and come back. I can tell you now – there’s a lot more to come.”

‘Better than university’ – Learning under Nicholls Derham, 32, is one of three trainers - alongside Skelton and Harry Fry - to have won at the top level after moving on from the assistant role with Nicholls at Ditcheat. “For six years, it was absolutely brilliant. He was a very, very good boss – hard but fair,” said Derham, who retired as a jockey aged 19 after a heavy fall. “He grafted me hard. I believe he toughened me up a bit which I think was needed. Those years were better than any university I could possibly have gone to. “I learned everything I know about horses from him. He was champion trainer three times while I was assistant, won a lot of big races, and just had a mega time. I loved it. “Don’t get me wrong, I probably had under a month off in the time I was there as an assistant but I did not remotely feel hard done by about that at all. I did not care. I went racing on Sundays, I just wanted to be involved.”

Harry Derham and Paul Nicholls after the latter's 2020/2021 title success