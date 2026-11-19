Sam Twiston-Davies, Sean Bowen, Harry Fry and Sir AP McCoy have hailed the myriad talents of Paul Nicholls after he passed Martin Pipe's all-time winners record.

SAM TWISTON-DAVIES "It is an unbelievable achievement. From where Paul started, to what he has built the yard into now is a credit to himself. As he always says, it is very much team Ditcheat, but at the same time at the front of that army is a very good leader. He is ambitious, he knows what he wants to do, and he knows what he wants to achieve. "He is incredibly driven, and he is always looking to the next step. His competitiveness is a fantastic attribute and it is what keeps him wanting to achieve more, and keep going forward. “I was a young jockey when I was there the first time around, and I’ve returned as a much older jockey, but Paul remains as similar as ever with that determination to win. “He knows exactly what he has to do to win, and he will make sure he gets it done. Those are great attributes to what makes a fantastic trainer. When you have watched what he has done with the likes of Big Buck’s, Tidal Bay was another one, was great. "Then you look at Kauto Star’s record, and the record of Master Minded, and their form throughout, they were just fantastically campaigned. Season after season they were turning up competing in the highest grade of races, and doing so to the highest standard. “When he plans for a race he is fantastic. If he plots out a plan for a horse for a specific race, he is normally dead on, as when that horse turns up on the day, it is trained to perfection. He won’t be stopping here as he will keep on going and train a lot more winners."

Sam Twiston-Davies

SEAN BOWEN "He is a phenomenal trainer, and still is. I’ve never quite seen someone so driven as Paul. When you are working in that environment it drives you on, and everyone around him. The whole team is very driven, and I suppose that is what made me so driven. "You see that, and you want to be riding winners, and big winners, and that is what Paul wants. He is an amazing trainer. Between Paul and my dad, they really got me going. I was champion conditional there, and I was there for three or four years. I rode a lot of good horses there. “I won Cyrname’s first chase, I won on Clan Des Obeaux in his first chase. I rode a lot of good horses, and I was very lucky to ride all them good horses at a young age, and for Paul to put his trust in me. "Martin Pipe was before my time a little bit, so I never got to see how dominant Martin was. While I was at Paul’s, he was a very dominant force, and it is easy to see why he has broken this record.”

HARRY FRY “I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing today if it wasn’t for my years spent in Ditcheat. I’m absolutely delighted for Paul, and all of his team. He is always quick to share praise, and this is a fantastic achievement. It is a credit to him as an individual and to his enduring success, drive and determination. “It is a big team effort down there, and it was great to be a very small part of that team for a short period of time. “I learnt an awful lot there, and Paul is very good at giving young people a chance to learn and find their feet. I’m clearly not the only one who has benefitted from that experience in Ditcheat, which tells its own story as well. “I know he won’t rest on his laurels, and the bar will continue to be set high. He will be setting his stool out to his next milestone. “Paul is very much someone who, when he sets his mind to something, is almost certainly going to achieve it, and he has shown that throughout his career. “It is a fantastic milestone to reach, but I’m sure he is looking forward to sending out plenty more winners.”

Harry Fry