Neil Callan proud of sons Jack and Henry as brothers win Apprentice and Amateur Jockey titles on Champions Day at Ascot

Callan, who is still riding at the age of 48 and claimed a Group 1 victory last summer courtesy of No Half Measures in the July Cup at Newmarket, is looking forward to seeing his boys pick up the awards on Saturday.

Jack Callan has 49 victories to his name since May 2, 12 clear of Ashley Lewis, and will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Ryan Moore, Oisin Murphy, Tom Marquand, David Egan and Billy Loughnane as leading apprentice.

His father Neil, who also won the award in 1999, told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "It's pretty amazing. It’s good to see one, but to see Henry coming in as an amateur and doing the same thing in the same season… and obviously with them all being attached to George Boughey’s yard, Billy [Loughnane] being champion jockey, it’s amazing. I don’t think it happens very often.

“They [sons] are quite different characters, Jack’s very smart, he doesn’t say much and he thinks about what he says. But he’s very, very professional. He doesn’t touch alcohol at all, doesn’t even like the smell of it!

“It’s just the way he conducts himself, the way he talks. We’ve got a gym at home, I’ve got a sauna, ice bath, he’s just in there regimented every day. And the way he does his form, the way he breaks his races down before he goes racing.

“I just think he’s conducted himself so well and I think he’s improved, his riding’s got better and he’s most certainly got stronger as the season’s gone on which is great."

The Amateur Gentleman Jockeys Flat Championship technically runs until November 4 this year but Henry Callan is clear with five winners and well set to finish top of the pile.

“Henry doesn’t say very much at all, but he’s a bit more savvy," said Neil Callan. "He does everything on the quiet but is observing all the time and improving. When you consider Henry is probably about 10st, around 6ft [tall], when you watch him ride he’s just so stylish and so tidy.

“A lot of people say that it’s a shame that he’s so big, but it is what it is. He’s taken the opportunity and grabbed it with both hands. If you’ve seen the way that Henry has been riding as an amateur it’s been pretty special.

“So, I’m very, very proud of both of them and what they’ve achieved this year.

“Trish [Callan's wife] comes from a racing family as well. Unfortunately, we lost the boys’ great-granddad who was Trish’s granddad, David Ringer, about a week ago, so it’s special. And Tommie Jakes was Jack and Henry’s best friend and Jack is going to lift the trophy which is now named in his honour which is pretty special."

Callan feels privileged to be able to compete alongside his two boys, who help keep him focused on remaining at the peak of fitness.

“I get satisfaction out of it," he said. "I treat it as a bit of fun. Obviously, I’ve got to be at my best because these young kids coming up, whether they’re my kids or all the other young jockeys coming up, they’re very quick to try and topple the older team off the top. I’m not saying I’m on the top, but I think it spurs me on, we have a bit of craic at home.

“There’s not been many days when we’ve all rode on the same day but some days Jack and I have had winners and Henry’s kind of let the side down; then the boys have had winners and I haven’t… all that’s a bit of craic and spurs me on to keep young and try and keep up with them.

“Trish and I have a stud farm at home with plenty of work to do and the days that I can ride I do obviously keep my fitness up to a very high level, have to keep myself sharp, so when I do rock up and ride that I make it count.”