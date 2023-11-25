It wasn’t a vintage Saturday in the history of National Hunt racing, but it was eventful. Let’s try and make sense of it all.

In Ireland Flooring Porter hung his way around Punchestown for third, perhaps distracted by a loose horse. Gaelic Warrior beat 10 equine mannequins for a still thoroughly pleasing chasing debut. Order Of St George had his first winner as a jumps stallion before lunchtime, the slightest of eyebrow-raisers for Flat racing fans.

In Britain there was an Irish-trained one-two as Mullins (Emmet) beat Mullins (Willie) in the most interesting handicap of the day, the old Fixed Brush, the pair of Slate Lane and Fine Margin absolutely streets ahead of their hapless British-trained rivals in a race where Ireland had just two runners.

The suitably minted Joe Donnelly had an afternoon to remember. The prominent owner likes to invest in works of art and top-class racehorses and while his State Man had a serene four minutes and 20 seconds as he danced his way to Grade 1 glory in the Unibet Morgiana Hurdle, his Shishkin whipped round at the start and refused to race in the Nirvana Spa 1965 Chase down at Ascot.

Nicky Henderson’s horse had hinted he might plant himself at the start before, but he’d never actually gone and done it. The first-time cheekpieces, a headgear addition made to focus the nine-year-old’s mind on the job in hand, failed miserably in their task. One job cheekpieces, one job.

Henderson tried to run away from Luke Harvey on ITV before reluctantly giving an interview. Perplexed by Shishkin, he bemoaned the similar start in the King George and wished he’d entered him over hurdles. I’m checking for a justice refund. This is what it has come to.

As for Shishkin, Henderson will be scouring the programme book for an opportunity. Could he accompany Constitution Hill up the A1 next weekend and take in the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle? L'Homme Presse won it last year off a mark of 164, throwing his hat into the King George ring in the process. Shishkin is rated 8lb higher, but it doesn't feel very Henderson, does it?