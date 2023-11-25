Punchestown Saturday review and free video replays

A review of the rest of the action and free video replays from Saturday's meeting at Punchestown.

Favori display impresses connections Gordon Elliott’s Favori De Champdou impressed in winning the Liam & Valerie Brennan Florida Pearl Novice Chase at Punchestown. The eight-year-old was an 11/2 chance under Jack Kennedy in a field of seven, though the group was quickly diminished when Jonathan Sweeney’s Churchstonewarrior fell at the second. The loose horse was a worry throughout the race and was particularly problematic for Gavin Cromwell’s Flooring Porter, who was pestered by him when taking up the lead. That lead was eventually assumed by Favori De Champdou, who kept on well to prevail by 14 lengths from Paul Nolan’s Sandor Clegane.

“He’d a good run the last day and we thought he’d come on from it but we thought it would be tough,” Elliott said. “Jack said he stayed very well and jumped brilliant. I’d imagine he’ll go for something at Christmas. I liked the way he stayed galloping. He travelled the whole way and he could be a real National Hunt Chase horse for Cheltenham.” Kennedy added: “The loose horse wasn’t doing Flooring Porter any favours, but it was sort of working out well for me. Very good, jumped great and galloped all the way to the line so I am very happy with him. “He’s a very strong stayer and the further he goes, the better he gets. He could nearly have gone around there again.”

Mighty Bandit impresses at Punchestown

Mighty impressive from Bandit Elliott’s Mighty Bandit took the John Lynch Carpets 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle by nine and a half lengths at 3/1. “I’d say he’s a nice horse. We gave him two bits of work and he worked well and then he got light so we’ve done nothing with him since,” Elliott said. “We didn’t really know what to expect, but Jack (Kennedy) said you’d have to be impressed with what you saw there. He was happy with him. “He’d plenty of schooling done at home and he should strengthen up as the season goes on. We’ll look at Christmas now with him.”