State Man wins second Unibet Morgiana Hurdle; report, reaction and free video replay

It proved as straightforward as a starting price of 1/6 suggested for State Man in the Unibet Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown.

Willie Mullins' charge carried all before him over hurdles in Ireland last season before coming unstuck in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham behind Constitution Hill. Paul Townend has suggested State Man might not have been at his best that day and he didn't need to be at his best to reprise last year's success in this Grade 1. The six-year-old settled well as the four strong field raced in single file and took up the running on the turn for home. Echoes In Rain and Pied Piper were close enough if good enough at that point but State Man left them trailing in his wake, going on to win by a commanding five lengths. It was an eighth career success in 11 starts for the son of Doctor Dino who was making it back-to-back wins in a race that Mullins has made his own. State Man is 6/1 with Betfair Sportsbook for the Champion Hurdle.

