State Man wins second Unibet Morgiana Hurdle; report, reaction and free video replay

It proved as straightforward as a starting price of 1/6 suggested for State Man in the Unibet Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown.
Willie Mullins' charge carried all before him over hurdles in Ireland last season before coming unstuck in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham behind Constitution Hill.
Paul Townend has suggested State Man might not have been at his best that day and he didn't need to be at his best to reprise last year's success in this Grade 1. The six-year-old settled well as the four strong field raced in single file and took up the running on the turn for home.
Echoes In Rain and Pied Piper were close enough if good enough at that point but State Man left them trailing in his wake, going on to win by a commanding five lengths.
It was an eighth career success in 11 starts for the son of Doctor Dino who was making it back-to-back wins in a race that Mullins has made his own.
State Man is 6/1 with Betfair Sportsbook for the Champion Hurdle.
"He's a pleasure to do anything with," said Townend on Racing TV.
"For some reason I love riding him and he's so nice and kind to do anything with that he's one that I just really like riding.
"It's a pleasure to go to the start and just work it out when you get there and you're not tied to anything and he's that type. When Sam (Ewing, rider of Fils d'Oudairies) elected to go on I could sit second and I was happy to take a lead.
"I think we will (see a sharper State Man next time), it's no secret ours are coming on for a run, but he was smart there from the back of the last. I got a long way down the straight without committing him and when I did ask him to stretch he did."
Townend can't put his finger on what happened at Cheltenham last March but believes that something wasn't quite right with State Man who could be joined in the Champion Hurdle by stablemate Impaire Et Passe if all goes smoothly in the coming months.
"Maybe I'm just looking for excuses because I like him so much!" he said with a smile.
"But I just felt the race at Cheltenham I thought I'd be going better at stages and I wasn't for whatever reason.
"From last year's form he's at the top table and hopefully the other horse (Impaire Et Passe) can progress up to it."
