Ascot Saturday review and free video replays

Farnoge makes all

Farnoge (4/1) defied a market drift to make it two from two over hurdles in the Bet With Ascot Donation Box Scheme Novices' Hurdle.

Allowed an easy lead in a tightly grouped field, Harry Cobden was in front at every post aboard the five-year-old who was carrying a penalty for last month's win at Newton Abbot. He was tracked by the well-backed Excello with Saladins Son and Leader In The Park in close attendance and there was little to choose between the quintet with two hurdles to jump in the extended two miles five furlong contest.

Cobden asked his mount to quicken having turned for home and Farnoge readily extended opening up a lead of several lengths. He got a little tired approaching the last and was allowed to drift across to the stands' side but ran on well with the rail to help, keeping up to his work to beat Leader In The Park by a little over two lengths.

Paul Nicholls was winning the race for the second time in three years having struck with Flemenstide in 2021.

"I was slightly worried about the ground but he seemed to handle it well," Cobden told Sky Sports Racing.

"Jumped great, jumping is probably one of his main assets, and I wasn't sure how well I was going because I didn't know how good he was. I gave him a squeeze turning in and it felt to me like he shot clear of the rest and he just idled in front after the second last. A fair performance with a 5lb penalty.

"He thought he'd done the job and then he's sort of pulled up going to the last and I've had to get going again so he's obviously a very good horse. I can see him being a graded horse; I'll have to get home and chat to the boss and see what he thinks but he's very smart.

"He went to Newton Abbot when he was probably 75 to 80% fit and had a nice canter round there and he's done the same again today with some good horses in behind him so it's exciting."