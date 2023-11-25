Betfair Chase report and replay: Royale Pagaille too good for rivals

Royale Pagaille ran out a ready winner of the Betfair Chase, the first Grade One of the season in Britain.

Last year's winner Protektorat pulled his way to the front early on but was a spent force as the eventual 5/1 winner and 8/11 favourite Bravemansgame went past him down the back straight on the final circuit. From that moment the battle lines were drawn and when the runner-up came under pressure from Daryl Jacob after the third last it was clear the winner was in front. Safe leaps at the final two fences sealed matters and Venetia Williams' charge ran on strongly to the line to score by six-and-a-half lengths. Corach Rambler came through to take third with Proketorat a very tired last of four. Paddy Power cut Royale Pagaille to 14/1 from 25s for the King George at Kempton. Bravemansgame was eased out to 5/2 from 13/8 to repeat his Kempton win of last year on Boxing Day.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

"It's so exciting. he's been burning for a while at this level without being able to catch fire but today he has," the winning trainer told ITV Racing. "I thought more rain might have helped us but at the end of the day he's not a slow horse. The fact half of our recent runners have won gave us confidence and we'd had a clear run through with this horse. We could have run him last week in a much smaller handicap at Cheltenham but came here instead. "There was the option to go to the Coral Gold Cup next week too but I was keen to come to Haydock. I think Charlie Deutsch is a very good rider and on days like this everyone else can see it as well."

A moment to savour for Charlie Deutsch

Deserved big-race win for Pagaille Deutsch said: “You don’t expect to win Grade Ones. This horse has been brilliant for us over the years but he’s always found it quite hard in Grade Ones. “But today he wasn’t stopping and he came alive underneath me. I pulled him out wide and he’s enjoyed it down the back. He missed one or two but he’s been good and long at a few and then he just wasn’t stopping so I thought I’d just keep him rolling and see what happens. “He does go quite well on soft but this is good to soft, soft and not too testing. He has been done for speed before but today he was a million dollars. Fair play to Venetia who’s got him in great form.” King George next for Bravemansgame Paul Nicholls said of Bravemansgame: "Today we have no excuses. He travelled well and four out Daryl thought he was going to win. You could say he got outstayed from the third last but he got beat by a better horse on the day. "Daryl was thrilled with him, he jumped well, but just didn't win. We just have to get him back to his best for Kempton now and he'll go straight there."

🎙️ 𝗧𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗥𝗘𝗜𝗡𝗦 🎙️



💫 Next up in the series, it's time to learn all about @CamHardie_96's story!



👀 Here’s another sneak peak of what's coming up on the show...



🔜 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗲𝗽𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗱𝗲 𝗶𝘀 𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝘁 𝟲𝗽𝗺 𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘆! pic.twitter.com/3PmD7oH3sV — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) November 24, 2023