Punchestown Saturday: Gaelic Warrior makes bright start over fences

Gaelic Warrior strolled to an easy success on his debut over fences in the Conway Piling Beginners Chase at Punchestown.

The five-year-old was an incredibly useful hurdler, never finishing out of the top two in six starts in Britain and Ireland. He was most recently seen winning the Grade One Irish Mirror Novice Hurdle by 10 lengths at Punchestown on his final start last season. For trainer Willie Mullins and under jockey Paul Townend, the Rich Ricci-owned 4/11 favourite took a fence or two to perfect his jumping but victory was never in doubt and he was completely unchallenged when crossing the line 15 lengths ahead.

“It was a very good performance, way better than I expected. I thought he was a bit novicey at one or two but never looked like falling and he ran very fresh today,” Mullins said. “We all know he stays and he might go a longer trip, but maybe after that performance I need to have a rethink about him. He’d have no problem going two and a half miles and two miles would be no problem to him either the way he ran there. “We thought there would be a lot more pace in the race, but it seemed to evaporate and Paul was happy enough to make it. He was just a bit gassy today on his first run and maybe he will settle later on in the season.” Mullins excited by Gold strike The success followed an earlier win on the card for Mullins, with Predators Gold taking the CourtClinic.ie Chartered Physiotherapists Supporting Kilmacud Crokes GAA Maiden Hurdle by six lengths on his debut over obstacles. “He was very impressive and there is a lot of improvement in him,” the Closutton trainer said of the 4/7 favourite. “I thought it was a hell of a performance considering where he was at the third-last. He looks a really nice recruit.”