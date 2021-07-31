Live horse racing blog: News, reviews and replays from Glorious Goodwood

Same draw, similar weight, same result? Summerghand defends his title in the Stewards' Cup on the fifth and final day of Glorious Goodwood - follow the build-up.
1033: It always makes sense to hear things straight from the horse's mouth when you can so above is the daily Goodwood tweet of Ed Arkell providing the going update.
1018: The Stewards' Cup itself hasn't been too badly affected yet with Chil Chil taken out at some stage yesterday and Zargun, who ran yesterday, at around 0800 this morning.
One or two trainers have cited that they don't want the ground to be riding too slow though and it wouldn't be surprising were one or two more to fall by the wayside with Great Ambassador (who missed the Wokingham because of the ground) and Chiefofchiefs among them.
The underfoot conditions may well help Wokingham second Fresh as not only does he act on them, it may just help slow the others down as his form to date has been on stiffer tracks than this one. His 3lb rise for finishing second to Rohaan at the Royal meeting doesn't seem too harsh at all.
It shouldn't worry fellow market leader Hurricane Ivor who was put up ante-post by Value Bet at 12/1.
He is trained by William Haggas who saddled last year's 3/1 beaten favourite Nahaar in a race that is worth watching as a good handful of the same horses are lining up again. As well as last year's winner, Summerghand, they include the sixth home Meraas - sent off at 11/2 - and I thought he was interesting racing from a lower mark at around 18/1.
1006: Three hours ago the going at Goodwood was Good to Soft with a GoingStick reading of 6.3 and those unwelcome showers - which could persist - have led to a number of significant non-runners which is all rather a shame.
They do, however, increase the chances of racegoers being able to watch the brilliant Wonderful Tonight in action and hopefully she will build on the impression she has made over the last 10 months or so in the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes.
She's a general 4/6 now but I wouldn't be surprised to see her shorter still if the Sussex track does get more rain for all that this venue asks new questions of her.
The overnight rain was a little unexpected it seems with Ed Arkell saying in his post-racing ground debrief: "It is supposed to dry up this evening and tomorrow morning.
“It then looks like there is a chance of more rain tomorrow afternoon, but similar to today with just light rain showers throughout the day.
“I wouldn't think there would be much change to the ground come tomorrow morning.”
Change there has been though and it's as above from Good to Soft, Good in places which doesn't sound all that significant but there are 16 horses out already, the majority of which have cited the underfoot conditions.