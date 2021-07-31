Live horse racing blog: News, reviews and replays from Glorious Goodwood

Clerk of the course, Ed Arkell, gives us a report on the going ahead of racing today 🏇🏼 #QGF pic.twitter.com/hj8W3h19H0

1033: It always makes sense to hear things straight from the horse's mouth when you can so above is the daily Goodwood tweet of Ed Arkell providing the going update.

1018: The Stewards' Cup itself hasn't been too badly affected yet with Chil Chil taken out at some stage yesterday and Zargun, who ran yesterday, at around 0800 this morning.

One or two trainers have cited that they don't want the ground to be riding too slow though and it wouldn't be surprising were one or two more to fall by the wayside with Great Ambassador (who missed the Wokingham because of the ground) and Chiefofchiefs among them.

The underfoot conditions may well help Wokingham second Fresh as not only does he act on them, it may just help slow the others down as his form to date has been on stiffer tracks than this one. His 3lb rise for finishing second to Rohaan at the Royal meeting doesn't seem too harsh at all.

It shouldn't worry fellow market leader Hurricane Ivor who was put up ante-post by Value Bet at 12/1.

He is trained by William Haggas who saddled last year's 3/1 beaten favourite Nahaar in a race that is worth watching as a good handful of the same horses are lining up again. As well as last year's winner, Summerghand, they include the sixth home Meraas - sent off at 11/2 - and I thought he was interesting racing from a lower mark at around 18/1.

You can watch the replay by clicking on the image above.