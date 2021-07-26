Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

Tony McFadden outlines the Timeform view on the action at Hamilton on Saturday evening.

POPPY PETAL - 17:45 Hamilton

Poppy Petal was out of her depth in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot last time but she looks fairly treated for this nursery debut based on the form of her previous effort at Catterick. Poppy Petal offered something to work on, despite showing signs of inexperience, when runner-up on debut at Catterick and she duly improved to get off the mark at the same venue. Poppy Petal was strong all the way to the line in that five-furlong novice, indicating that she will relish this step up to six furlongs. She is certainly bred to thrive as she goes up in trip.

JORDAN ELECTRICS – 18:20 Hamilton

Jordan Electrics has a good record here and he bounced back to form when third at this venue a couple of weeks ago. That performance came over five furlongs but he is equally as effective over six furlongs - he is a course-and-distance winner - and he had no problem with the step back up in trip when successful over six furlongs at Ayr on Monday. That length-and-three-quarter success was arguably a career-best effort from Jordan Electrics and highlighted that he is in fine fettle at present. He has been found another good opportunity and has the assistance of Joanna Mason in the saddle, so he can defy a 5 lb penalty.