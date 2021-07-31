Goodwood Saturday review: Prince Alex strikes

Alex floors Artist gamble

Prince Alex broke Value Bet followers' hearts when overhauling Urban Artist in the final three strides of the Summer Handicap.

The mile-and-six contest became a real war of attrition in the testing ground but the runner-up, selected at 9/1 by Matt Brocklebank and sent off the 9/2 favourite, looked to be doing enough to hold on.

But the 13/2 winner, having his first start for Michael Bell after leaving Ralph Beckett, was to have the final say. He rallied bravely under Rossa Ryan to hit the line a neck to the good.

Future Investment (7/1) was a late closer in third.