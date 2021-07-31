Goodwood Saturday review: Prince Alex strikes

Prince Alex broke Value Bet followers' hearts when overhauling Urban Artist in the final three strides of the Summer Handicap.
The mile-and-six contest became a real war of attrition in the testing ground but the runner-up, selected at 9/1 by Matt Brocklebank and sent off the 9/2 favourite, looked to be doing enough to hold on.
But the 13/2 winner, having his first start for Michael Bell after leaving Ralph Beckett, was to have the final say. He rallied bravely under Rossa Ryan to hit the line a neck to the good.
Future Investment (7/1) was a late closer in third.
Mr Wagyu grabbed the stands' rail and ran his rivals ragged to win the Unibet Stewards' Sprint Handicap.
The six-year-old has been a tremendous servant to connections, this was his fifth win of the season, and it was clear at the furlong pole that nothing was going to get near John Quinn's charge.
At the line the 16/1 chance had two-and-three-quarter lengths to spare over Able Kane (33/1) with Power Over Me (9/1) and Music Society (13/2) close behind.
Andrew Balding's good week got even better when Oo De Lally came out on top in a driving finish to the Thames Materials Handicap.
It was hard work for the son of Vadamos who was slowly away but he knuckled down bravely in the rain-softened ground to overhaul Seven Brothers and win by a length.
The victory carried Balding to the top of the trainers' list for the meeting, his fourth winner of the week one more than nearest pursuer Richard Hannon has registered.
The highlight was Alcohol Free's memorable win in the Qatar Sussex Stakes.