Racing news: Brilliant sprinter Battaash retired

Connections have confirmed that Battaash has been retired after his defeat at Goodwood on Friday.

The brilliant Charlie Hills-trained sprinter had to settle for seventh place in his bid to land the King George Qatar Stakes for the fifth successive year, having made an injury-delayed start to the season at Royal Ascot. In a statement on Saturday, racing manager Angus Gold said on behalf of Shadwell Estate Company Ltd: “Following telephone conversations with HH Sheikha Hissa Bint Hamdan Al Maktoum last night and this morning it has been confirmed that Battaash will retire from racing with immediate effect. “Sheikha Hissa confirmed to me how much Battaash had meant to Sheikh Hamdan and indeed to all her family and she does not want to abuse him in any way – while the ground may have been a contributory factor to his defeat yesterday it appeared that some of his old spark was missing, so ultimately the decision to retire him was an easy one.”

🏇🚀 Breaking News: Brilliant sprinter Battaash has been retired from racing, his connections have confirmed.



👏 What a career he's enjoyed!@ShadwellStud | @cbhills | @JimCrowley1978 pic.twitter.com/mrhg1XUveo — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) July 31, 2021

Battaash won the Nunthorpe at York in 2019 and 2020, the Prix de l’Abbaye in 2017 and last year’s King’s Stand at Royal Ascot in a career which began with victory in a five-furlong novice event at Bath in May 2016. His return to action this season was delayed by an injury setback, finishing fourth to Oxted in the King’s Stand. Gold went on: “Battaash has been a flag-bearer for Shadwell for the last six years and has run in 19 consecutive Group races, winning 11 of them, including four Group Ones and was still at his prime as a six-year-old last year winning all three of his starts. “Despite having had soundness issues most of his life, from poor X-rays of his knees as a three-year-old right through to having to repair a tiny fracture in his right-fore fetlock joint in December last year, along with two different surgeries for wind abnormalities, he has raced at the top level for the last five seasons.