Unibet Stewards' Cup report: Commanche Falls lands feature

Usually in such a competitive race that could be crucial, but Commanche Falls (10-1) is clearly improving at a rate of knots still.

That win earned him a 6lb penalty – but as the handicapper only saw fit to raise him 5lb for that narrow win, he was effectively racing from 1lb wrong at the weights.

Trained by Michael Dods, who excels with sprinters, the four-year-old has made giant strides this season. A winner at Ayr in April off a mark of just 84, he has also won at Ripon before taking the Scottish Stewards’ Cup last time out.

He initially looked to be on the wrong side of the track as Major Jumbo carried the far side into an early advantage.

With a furlong to run both groups appeared neck and neck, but Connor Beasley had only been biding his time and Commanche Falls burst clear to win by a neck from the fast-finishing Gulliver. Great Ambassador was third, with Total Commitment in fourth.

Winning rider Connor Beasley said: “This means a lot. Commanche Falls is a horse that's just got better and better with each run. Fair play to the boss and the team at home. They've got him in tremendous form. He comes to every gig and today was his best performance ever.

“He travelled really well today and when I got him off the bridle and got a bit of space, I knew he would always dig deep for me - it was a fantastic result.

“The far side were ahead of me when I looked with about two and a half furlongs to go. However, once I got him rolling, Commanche Falls digs deep. Once I got him off the bridle I felt he was eating up the ground and it all happened well.

“He has progressed with each race, has got better and better and today was a career best for me and the horse. Things are going well and it’s nice to keep the momentum going. If things aren't going well, you can question yourself. However, I've really got the ball rolling, things are going well and I couldn't have wished for this.

Adam Kirby said of the runner-up Gulliver: “I am gutted. He was picking up really well and I thought we’d get there, but there was one a little bit better than us on the day. It is a great handicap and always very tough to win it, and this is the closest I have got to winning it, but take nothing away from the horse, it is a great run.”

Trainer David O’Meara added: “Gulliver has run really well. The ground was absolutely perfect for him, he loves it slow. He was getting there all the time late on and Adam Kirby gave him a great ride. He has run a blinder and there were no hard-luck stories. I just thought he was running out of time late on. The Ayr Gold Cup could be something we think about."