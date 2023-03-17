Cheltenham Festival Live

1025: If looks won Gold Cups...

🤩 Stattler is a beauty!



Great to see him earlier this morning ahead of his Gold Cup bid!#CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/k8sRyv8WcP — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) March 17, 2023

1015: All set fair for Gold Cup day? Looks like it.

1010: Niall's out on the track with Megan Nicholls, not far "from the back of the last" as Ruby would say. Only a short walk from there to the Guinness Village, if I remember rightly... 1005: Gary O'Brien has been joined by Timeform's Dan Barber and Jonathan Neesom on Mark Your Card this morning. I do like how when you give Dan a microphone, he puffs out his chest like a robin at the first sight of snow in winter. I also like how he calls it. Pound for pound, definitely one of the better pundits out there. 0958: Don't know about you, but I'm needing another sugar fix to get through these final epic seven races. A plate of these would be just the job if Cheltenham can FedEx a plateful over to me? Please don't use Evri, though. They'll just leave them on the front doorstep and not even have the courtesy to ring the doorbell...

Your LAST CHANCE to WIN these! 🍪



Just tell us below who wins the @Boodles Gold Cup... 👇



Yesterday’s lucky winner was Michael Walker who was one of very few to select SIRE DU BERLAIS 👏#CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/azKQbxooiT — CheltenhamRacecourse (@CheltenhamRaces) March 17, 2023

0954: Here we go with the Opening Show team's tips for today. Oli Bell: Galopin Des Champs (Gold Cup) Matt Chapman: Pembroke e/w (County Hurdle) Rishi Persad: Famous Clermont (Foxhunters) Mick Fitz: Corbetts Cross (Albert Bartlett) Sally Ann Grassick: Noble Yeats (Gold Cup) Chris Hughes: Ahoy Senor (Gold Cup) 0950: Just the 2.5mm of rain at Cheltenham overnight, meaning we're starting Gold Cup day on ground that's officially described as SOFT, GOOD TO SOFT IN PLACES. Four NRs to report so far - Not That Fuisse in the St James's Place Festival Hunters' Chase at 4.10pm. And three in the Festival finale, the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle, at 5.30. They are Wonderwall, Grozni and Hey Johnny. 0943: Poor Kevin Blake looks like the victim of a stag do stunt with that coffee cup superglued to his left hand. Into the final 15 minutes of ITV4's Opening Show. Then it'll be on to Racing TV for the final Mark Your Card of the week. And who knows what Niall and The Wine Tipster will have in store for us this morning... 0935: It's been an excellent week so far for followers of Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet column thanks to wins for Maskada (25/1) and Stage Star (11/1). Click here to see who and what Matt fancies today. Worryingly for Matt, I'm all over one his selections too.

Our man looks ahead to the action

0928: Couldn't have said it better myself...

Welcome to Gold Cup Day 😮🏆 pic.twitter.com/tLLPJ6VXdk — CheltenhamRacecourse (@CheltenhamRaces) March 17, 2023

0920: Before we crack on with our build-up to the big one of the season, a reminder of just what it means to win a race, any race, at the Cheltenham Festival. Raw passion, emotion and satisfaction all rolled into one from Britain's 13-time champion trainer.

0910: Good morning all and welcome back to our live coverage of the Cheltenham Festival - and it's Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup day! Some superb stories have unfolded so far this week and today promises to be no different. Stay tuned for the latest going reports and non-runners. In the meantime, here's Shark Hanlon - trainer of Hewick - speaking to our Adam Houghton down in the middle of the track.

🗣️ "We would have liked to see less rain..."



🦈 @jhanlonracing says he will make a decision on Hewick's Gold Cup participation after walking the course with his owner later this morning #CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/aHHXUQUqXd — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) March 17, 2023