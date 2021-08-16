Live horse racing blog: News, reviews and replays from York's Ebor Festival

Trueshan still lies in wait for Stradivarius in the Lonsdale Cup while a mouthwatering renewal of the Nunthorpe Stakes follows at the Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival.

Rohaan ruled out of Nunthorpe

Ground changed to good to firm, good in places (GoingStick 7.2)

Battaash to parade before Nunthorpe

1215: The Racing TV team have moved on to the Assured Data Protection EBF Fillies' Handicap which is a cracking race. Part of the winnings of Achelois are donated to charity and she's been doing them proud so far, coping admirably with the step up to 10 furlongs when winning at Goodwood. She's open to more improvement at today's distance. A little surprisingly she isn't favourite with Sea La Rosa heading the market but Stanley and Berry move on to Umneyaat first. She disappointed Berry earlier this season (hadn't come forward physically) and he wants to see her in the parade ring to see if she does look stronger, he's also worried about stamina but pays due deference to Dermot Weld opting to bring her over. He's reserving judgement until he's seen her in the flesh though. David Allan gave Bollin Margaret a positive mention in a post-race interview earlier this week without having the time to expand too much on her chance. She's out at 14s and Berry thinks she could outrun her odds. Rae Guest is a dab hand with fillies and he saddles another improver in Jewel In My Crown who would have won her last four starts but for bumping into Portfolio on her penultimate outing and that one has run creditably in Listed company since, including in yesterday's Galtres Stakes. Berry seems quite keen on her chance while he would have Achelois as favourite over Sea La Rosa. There's a lot of fence sitting today when asked to sum up the race. I've got a random outsider for this one. The Flying Ginger doesn't have the same scope as most of her rivals but she is a pretty consistent handicapper and will be more at home in this grade than at Listed level the last twice.

✅ King Of The Stayers

✅ Equine legend

✅ Legacy cemented



Can the supreme Stradivarius bounce back to top form in the Lonsdale Cup? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/kSVz2Y1uGI — Great British Racing (@GBRacing) August 20, 2021

1200: Rohaan has been withdrawn from the Nunthorpe Stakes on account of the ground. The Wokingham winner was around a 28/1 chance when taken out of the race about 10 minutes ago. The field has been reduced to 14. The front two continue to drift with Golden Pal 7/2 in a place and Suesa half a point longer with one firm whereas Dragon Symbol is 10/3 and generally 4s. Is there scope for a turn up? We've heard about negatives for all of the first three in the betting and the next in the market, Winter Power is proving very easy to back.

1151: The Racing TV experts are having a look at the opening handicap, let us see if they can unearth a gem or two. "Very hard to get away from Wink Of An Eye," is the opening line after some food banter. The feeling is that he's on a progressive roll and that he can continue that faced with this test. He's probably well drawn in four whereas State Of Bliss is out in 18. Johnny Drama won the John Smith's Cup over 10 furlongs and gets a positive mention from Stanley; he's a multiple winner on the all-weather but his last two starts suggest he's getting it together on grass. Stanley is tempted by the frustrating My Frankel who hasn't delivered as much as promised just yet. Midnights Legacy is put up by Berry as another to mention who could pick up the pieces and hit the frame but he's finding it hard to see beyond the favourite.

1137: Back to the Sky Bet Handicap and it's a race where quite a few runners that I thought might be of interest (Scarlet Dragon, Sam Cooke, the well backed Dark Jedi, even HMS President) may not be ideally suited by the prevailing conditions. That shouldn't be a problem for State Of Bliss whose trainer said after the Shergar Cup success: "Today, State Of Bliss finished so well. "He's won today on what is good to soft ground over a trip we thought would be far for him – it opens up a lot of doors. I've been having a dig at Barbara [Richmond, part-owner] there because he was second at Nottingham and I said he needs to go further, and she said he didn't want to go beyond a mile. Nicola has come in today and said ‘he’ll go as far as you like really!’ " He is up by 5lbs but could be open to improvement over this stiffer test. He's not a very exciting choice but is one of a handful who looks fairly obviously suited by conditions. I briefly tried to make a case for Glasses Up but Midnights Legacy is far more solid and more interesting. He hasn't quite gone on from his Epsom win as might have been expected but this looks to be a reasonable option. Again, he's not cast iron on the ground but it was quick at Ascot for his latest start. His owners are hoping that they might be able to make him into a stallion to replace Midnight Legend so they will be hoping that he can win this and take his handicap mark into three figures.

1119: The Mark Your Card team have moved to a more light-hearted feature and they have a range of local ales lined up on a table. It must be time for a coffee. The card at York opens with a 12 furlong handicap and three non-runners have taken the field down to 15 so check those each-way terms. That may be particularly relevant for many with Wink Of An Eye as short as 9/4 to complete his four-timer. Fellow three-year-old State Of Bliss wasn't far behind him at Goodwood but is out at 8/1 and 9s in places. More on that in a while with the people on the telly moving their attention to the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes. Lusail and Fearby are the two for McNae before he passes over to the gentlemen on course; he was very keen on the latter ahead of his run at Goodwood as he clocked a very fast time at Sandown but the test in Sussex seemed too sharp for him. Berry thinks there are others with more upside and we should find out which they are in a moment. Lusail had Eldrickjones behind when winning at Newmarket (as well as Asymmetric); Berry felt he had plenty in the locker on the July Course and feels that he will continue to improve. He's a fan. Berkshire Shadow was beaten over seven at Goodwood but they don't feel the drop to six at York will be a problem but his lack of speed from the gates could be an issue if it puts him on the back foot. Oisin Murphy told his Sporting Life column: "Six furlongs on a fast track like this is his absolute minimum, we know he’s a miler in the making, but it’s the right race for him." Berry isn't sure Twilight Jet is quite good enough but will be suited by the test and provide a guide to the Phoenix form. Orazio does float his boat though and 'is a bit of each-way value'. I'm not sure that constitutes a selection. It doesn't, both he and Stanley think Lusail will be hard to beat.

1108: McNae doesn't believe the ground is an adequate excuse for Stradivarius' defeat at Ascot and ends his introduction with 'I think he's on the downgrade' to which Stanley replies 'I know Fran agrees with you'. Lay of the day? Stradivarius is four from four at York (there's that course form nugget again) and the quick conditions should be ideal. Berry feels people were looking for excuses and ended up looking in the wrong places (Frankie Dettori's ride) but that he didn't make the ground up that might have been expected once in the clear. Bjorn Nielsen spoke to a podcast earlier in the week and it seems suggested that Stradivarius could be retired today if he doesn't run to his best. Berry wonders if the game is getting to Stradivarius mentally, suggesting that some of his quirks are becoming more exaggerated. He believes there are no excuses for him today and is looking forward to seeing how the seven-year-old behaves in the preliminaries. Trueshan had everything in his favour at Goodwood and it remains to be seen whether he can replicate that form on this quicker surface. He thinks there's every chance that Trueshan will be withdrawn. Berry is keen on Spanish Mission whose best is still to come. He didn't believe he got the two and a half miles of the Ascot Gold Cup and at the age of five, is coming to himself as a stayer.

1102: Sky Bet's Michael Shinners is with Hannity to provide a market update. "The Lonsdale Cup, Stradivarius pretty solid at 11/8. In the Gimcrack, Orazio is 8/1 from 9s. In the Nunthorpe we've seen money for Chipotle (12/1 from 18s) and Sky Bet are paying five places in the race. "It's a really tight betting heat. Golden Pal isn't as strong as we thought and he's 11/4 alongside Suesa. "It's going to be an absolute burn up, there's pace all over the track. There's a little bit of money for Emaraaty Ana. "The weather is going to play a huge part in the Sky Bet Ebor and Sky Bet are paying eight places in the race. Hamish won't make the ground and is favourite at the moment. We'll wait and see what happens with the ground." Hannity is keen on Winter Power in the Nunthorpe and didn't seem too disheartened to learn that she was fairly weak with Sky Bet.

1053: Angus McNae is outlining the negatives for Suesa in the Nunthorpe. She's drawn away from Golden Pal (and high numbers have struggled, more so over six than five), has different ground to contend with and is a hold-up horse on a course that tends to favour front / prominent racers. He's asking Fran Berry how he would ride her. "If Golden Pal hits the gates like he did in Saratoga he's going to get two lengths on the field. I think you have to let the race unfold in the first furlong and I wouldn't be doing anything drastic out of the gates. You can take a look at halfway. "If she's as effective on the good ground, William should be able to put her where he wants to." Tom Stanley thinks Buick will want to move left and tuck in with the pace of Winter Power also drawn relatively low. Suesa has worked on decent ground and her trainer doesn't believe that conditions will be a problem. "I wouldn't rule her out looking at her action," says Berry. "She's a pretty fluent mover." Berry is concerned that this test will be too quick for Dragon Symbol with a stiffer five more down his street. I'm not convinced. Stanley highlights the importance of course form and there's plenty of that on offer with Winter Power, Moss Gill and Dakota Gold all boasting some while Que Amoro ran second in last year's renewal. Moss Gill is described as 'something of an each-way player' by Berry who believes that he could pick up the pieces if there's a pace blowout but he's being very polite about all of the runners in truth. He's been asked for a selection but he's sitting on the fence; "I'm very, very happy to watch the race," he concludes.

1048: Jim Crowley is going to ride Battaash today! The recently retired sprinter isn't lining up in the Nunthorpe of course but he will be in the parade ring before the race and will be asked to canter in front of the stands - if the mood takes him. He could get quite lit up. He won the last two renewals of the Nunthorpe Stakes but connections called it a day after Goodwood. Stradivarius has won the Lonsdale Cup the last two times that he's gone to post (he didn't run last year) but missed Goodwood this year after the deluge. He's the same age as Battaash. Has age also caught up with the Gosdens' star stayer? With all due respect to Spanish Mission, we may not have a conclusive answer if Trueshan doesn't take him on.

Oisin Murphy reflects on Snowfall's Yorkshire Oaks win and his rides on day two of the Ebor Festival

1041: Niall Hannity and Megan Nicholls are on the course with Anthea Leigh and Willie the Whippet. Leigh says: "After the fifth race looking at the times and listening to the jockeys we changed it to good, good to firm in places. "Walking it this morning we're now going good to firm, good in places. We had 0.2mm overnight which has just wet the grass. "Now they are really firming up (the forecast) on Saturday. The most recent forecast gives rain at 6am, more light stuff after a dry spell and by the time we get to 12 or 1 o'clock it's going to rain through the afternoon. "When you're racing and it's raining it gets into the ground so much quicker." We seem to have had so much late rain at weekends this season and that's a real poser for owners, trainers, punters and tipsters too. What will the ground be by the Sky Bet Ebor? Will the forecast be right?

1015: All 15 runners are standing their ground for what promises to be a thrilling renewal of the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes. There has been money for Dragon Symbol who finally has the quick ground he's long been thought to need and he's almost as short as Golden Pal and Suesa with some firms. Winter Power is out to 7s and surprisingly weak while the juvenile Chiptole's price ranges anywhere between 11/1 and 16/1. How many Brocklesby winners have won the Nunthorpe in the same season? Has it ever been attempted? I had been thinking that Dragon Symbol each-way was my angle into the race but there's no sign of the 6/1 or 11/2 remaining at present. He's drawn alongside Golden Pal who I thought would give him a lovely tow into the race and that his proven stamina might just see him over the line if they go too fast but I will have to see how the market reacts nearer off time.