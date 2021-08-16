Horse racing insight: Oisin Murphy on his Friday rides at York's Ebor Festival

Oisin Murphy had a winner with Harrow on day two of York and now he looks ahead to his Friday rides - including Dragon Symbol in the Nunthorpe.

Down but not out after day one ALCOHOL FREE simply didn’t stay in the Juddmonte International. She relaxed great and was very professional and amicable to ride, but it was apparent before I really went for her that the petrol tank was near empty. It was a pretty uncomplicated race, it was very even, there were no hard luck stories and I hope we can freshen her up now and go to Ascot on Champions Day for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes. We all respect Palace Pier and Baaeed, but Alcohol Free will be respected, too. Remember she’s been on the go all season, we trained her for a Guineas, so we’ll see how she comes out of the race and go from there. IMPERIAL FIGHTER ran well in the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes and there’s more to come from him. We didn’t go quick early but we didn’t hack, then after two furlongs we really took off and it took the sting out of the others. We were all off the bridle, so fair play to the Mark Johnston horse, Royal Patronage, who kept going all the way to the line for a deserved success. My horse kept galloping, I knew he wanted a mile before the race but I thought we might get away with it. Unfortunately it didn’t work out like that but he’ll have plenty of options this autumn like the Champagne Stakes, Royal Lodge and the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster.

FRIDAY YORK RIDES STRAWBERRY ROCK – 1.50 York

He’s a really progressive horse on form although he wouldn’t want the ground to get too lively. It’s a competitive race as they all are at York, but he goes there with a decent each-way chance. BERKSHIRE SHADOW – 3.00 York We’re very happy with him. He worked well the other day with Robasta and he felt really good. Six furlongs on a fast track like this is his absolute minimum, we know he’s a miler in the making, but it’s the right race for him. He’ll be going up in trip again later in the season but hopefully he can win the Gimcrack on his way to the autumn. DRAGON SYMBOL – 3.35 York This could be the race of the week, the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes, and it could set up nicely for DRAGON SYMBOL. I’m delighted with my draw in stall two – we’re over where the bulk of the pace is – and we should get a nice tow into the race. The aim is to jump well and sit wherever he’s comfortable, probably somewhere behind Golden Pal – not besides him that’s for sure! But hopefully he’ll be in front where it matters. HOO YA MAL – 4.10 York He worked nicely on the grass the other day with a bunch of horses with a similar sort of profile to him. There should be a bit of upside to him. As a type he’s not the finished article but he should’ve learnt plenty from Sandown and I’d like to think he’ll be there or thereabouts. ACHELOIS – 4.40 York Any rain would help her and she’s drawn very well. She won nicely at Goodwood, it was a good bit of placing from Andrew and Rob Hornby gave her the perfect uncomplicated ride – there was no pace on and he just sat handy in second. She won’t be as fortunate to get a trip like that at York on Friday but she’s improving, she’s in good form and hopefully she’ll run well. DEJAME PASO – 5.10 York He’s done well to recapture his form, winning his last two races including here last time out. He’s up 7lb so let’s see how he goes, he’s been given good rides the last twice but his confidence is probably sky high now. It’s interesting to see how far he can climb.