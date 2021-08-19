Richard Fahey column: Friday runners

Vintage Clarets leads our columnist's charge at York on Friday. Check out his thoughts on the full weekend team.

York Friday runners 15:00 Vintage Clarets

We’re very pleased with him and he’s working very well. He has to leave his run in the Weatherbys Super Sprint behind last time but I hope he can. He’s back up to six furlongs and it’s a Gimcrack but I hope he’ll go well. 16:10 Blenheim Boy

He’s a son of Churchill but it’s a tough race for him to start out in. He’s been a little immature and it’s a learning curve for him. I’d be surprised if he won – but delighted.

"His work has been very good, he's improving all the time" | Richard Fahey: Ebor festival preview

17:10 Abduction

We’re stepping him right up in trip to a mile. We’ve definitely been getting it wrong running him at six furlongs and he wants further than that, but this is a deep race to find out whether it’s a mile he wants.

Saturday 1.10 Chester - Shouldavbeenmore

On form you’d say she’s the one to beat for all there are a few promising ones in against her. Touch wood she can get the job done and get the win on the board. 1:40 Chester - Gabrial The Wire

I don’t want it to rain for him, he loves fast ground. Sadly the draw has not been kind to him which is very frustrating. He definitely has the ability to run well.

1.40 Chester – National League

In contrast the more rain the better for him. I’d have given him a chance too but again he’ll need all the luck from his draw. 3.20 Chester – Gabrial The Devil

He’s in good order and loves it around Chester. He disappointed at Ripon last time but seems fine and I hope he can bounce back at his favourite track. It’s definitely a more suitable trip than the last time he ran here too.

4.20 Chester – Gabrial The One

It’s a question of whether he stays this far? We know he gets a mile-and-six so it’s worth a shot. He’s a very genuine horse who just needs a bit of luck to get his head in front again. 5.20 York – Blind Beggar