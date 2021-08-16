York latest: Stradivarius wins on day three of Welcome To Yorkshire Ebor Festival

Stradivarius the Lonsdale king

STRADIVARIUS bounced back to winning form as he edged out Spanish Mission in a thrilling renewal of the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup.

It was a third Lonsdale and 16th Group-race victory for the son of Sea The Stars who was on a retrieval mission following his fourth in the Gold Cup at Ascot.

With Trueshan taken out on account of the ground only four went to post with The Grand Visir handed a sizeable lead under Richard Kingscote.

His three rivals had the move covered though and moved up alongside him early in the straight, where Spanish Mission and Stradivarius began to dominate.

They got racing a long way out and William Buick edged Spanish Mission in front at the furlong pole.

The champion was not for beating, however, and one last late lunge under Frankie Dettori ensured victory following a fantastic battle on the Knavesmire.

Paddy Power went 7/2 from 5s about the winner for the Long Distance Cup on Champions Day.

Reaction

John Gosden, who trains Stradivarius with his son, Thady, said: “He used to sting like a butterfly and float like a bee, but he’s a little more rope a dope now!

“There was not the pace he likes. He likes a good pace to run at, so it was always going to be a fascinating race. Spanish Mission put it up to him, Frankie said he headed me, I got back, then he headed me and I got back.

“It was a proper race for everyone to watch. What a great race with Spanish Mission – two fabulous horses.

“He’s phenomenal to have won four Goodwood Cups, to win three Gold Cups, three Lonsdales now, two Yorkshire Cups and the Doncaster Cup. Full marks to him. A great performance and we’ll see what we want to do.

“He still enjoys his training and is enthusiastic about it all. A stronger race at his age suits him better.

“The horse will tell us, it’s not our decision. As long as he’s enjoying his training and racing then we keep on. When that starts fading then we’ll stop.”

14:25 York Full result and free video replay

1 3 Stradivarius (IRE) 4/6f

Winning Trainer: J & T Gosden | Winning Jockey: L Dettori