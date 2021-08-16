York latest: Stradivarius wins on day three of Welcome To Yorkshire Ebor Festival

Get the latest from York on day three of the Welcome To Yorkshire Ebor Festival as Stradivarius won the Lonsdale for a third time.
STRADIVARIUS bounced back to winning form as he edged out Spanish Mission in a thrilling renewal of the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup.
It was a third Lonsdale and 16th Group-race victory for the son of Sea The Stars who was on a retrieval mission following his fourth in the Gold Cup at Ascot.
With Trueshan taken out on account of the ground only four went to post with The Grand Visir handed a sizeable lead under Richard Kingscote.
His three rivals had the move covered though and moved up alongside him early in the straight, where Spanish Mission and Stradivarius began to dominate.
They got racing a long way out and William Buick edged Spanish Mission in front at the furlong pole.
The champion was not for beating, however, and one last late lunge under Frankie Dettori ensured victory following a fantastic battle on the Knavesmire.
Paddy Power went 7/2 from 5s about the winner for the Long Distance Cup on Champions Day.
Reaction
John Gosden, who trains Stradivarius with his son, Thady, said: “He used to sting like a butterfly and float like a bee, but he’s a little more rope a dope now!
“There was not the pace he likes. He likes a good pace to run at, so it was always going to be a fascinating race. Spanish Mission put it up to him, Frankie said he headed me, I got back, then he headed me and I got back.
“It was a proper race for everyone to watch. What a great race with Spanish Mission – two fabulous horses.
“He’s phenomenal to have won four Goodwood Cups, to win three Gold Cups, three Lonsdales now, two Yorkshire Cups and the Doncaster Cup. Full marks to him. A great performance and we’ll see what we want to do.
“He still enjoys his training and is enthusiastic about it all. A stronger race at his age suits him better.
“The horse will tell us, it’s not our decision. As long as he’s enjoying his training and racing then we keep on. When that starts fading then we’ll stop.”
14:25 York
1 3 Stradivarius (IRE) 4/6f
Winning Trainer: J & T Gosden | Winning Jockey: L Dettori
LUSAIL defied a Group 2 penalty to win the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes in fine style.
The form of his July Stakes victory had been working out superbly well thanks to Asymmetric and Ebro River and Richard Hannon's horse put in a smooth performance on the Knavesmire.
Always travelling well just off the pace, he moved through under Pat Dobbs to hit the front inside the final furlong to win by a length and a quarter from Gis A Sub with Twilight Jet third.
15:00 York
1 2 Lusail (IRE) 7/2
2 6 Gis A Sub (IRE) 8/1
3 10 Twilight Jet (IRE) 18/1
Winning Trainer: R Hannon | Winning Jockey: P J Dobbs
SAM COOKE landed the opening Sky Bet Stakes on day three of the Ebor Festival at York.
Ralph Beckett's horse showed tenacity to repel the challenge of Throne Hall on the fair rail under a determined ride from Rob Hornby.
Kevin Ryan's Throne Hall had to settle for second with Dark Jedi third and Johnny Drama fourth.
Hot favourite Wink Of An Eye looked like making a challenging run when the gap opened in front of him on the far rail but his effort petered out in the final furlong.
“The key with this horse is the early part of the race, forget whatever else happens,” said Hornby.
“If you can get the first half of the race right and he’s relaxed and settled, the rest will sort itself out and we were pretty confident going into it that would be the case.
“The team at home have done a great job getting him relaxed, he went to the start really well today and I was delighted being in (stall) two that I could jump off and not have to ask him for a position.
“I let other horses come across me and got a bit of protection that way, it worked out that way and you could see his class.”
13:50 York
1 13 Sam Cooke (IRE) 14/1
2 6 Throne Hall 9/1
3 9 Dark Jedi (IRE) 11/1
4 1 Johnny Drama (IRE)15/2
Sky Bet paid 4 places on this race
Winning Trainer: R M Beckett | Winning Jockey: Rob Hornby