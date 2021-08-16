Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Windsor Castle winner Chipotle
Windsor Castle winner Chipotle

York market movers: Chipotle backed to strike in Nunthorpe Stakes

By Sporting Life
15:02 · FRI August 20, 2021

The juvenile Chipotle has been the subject of heavy market support ahead of today's Coolmore Wootton Basset Nunthorpe Stakes at York.

Market Movers

York

13.50 - Johnny Drama 15/2 from 9/1

14.25 – Trueshan 9/4 from 11/4

15.00 – Orazio 15/2 from 9/1

15.30 – Chipotle 11/1 from 18/1

16.10 – Hoo Ya Mal 4/1 from 6/1

16.40 – Sea La Rosa 11/4 from 7/2

17.10 – Raadobarg 8/1 from 14/1

Check out the latest Sky Bet offer for York

Money Back Special

15.00 York - Gimcrack Stakes

Money Back 2nd, 3rd or 4th

Feature Extra Places

13.50 York - Sky Bet Handicap: Paying 6 places instead of 3 (15 or more runners)

15.35 York - Nunthorpe Stakes: Paying 5 places instead of 3 (12 or more runners)

16.10 York: Paying 4 places instead of 3 (8 or more runners)

16.40 York: Paying 4 places instead of 3 (8 or more runners)

17.10 York - Sky Bet Mile Handicap: Paying 6 places instead 4 (16 or more runners)

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING